Zoo Idaho in Pocatello opens gift shop
POCATELLO — After more than two years of production delays, the Zoo Idaho Pocatello gift shop and entrance opened with a ribbon-cutting Thursday. “The excitement is super-high, but there is also a measure of relief,” zoo superintendent Peter Pruett said. “It’s been a slow process … but this is cool, this is absolutely cool.”
Teton River Temple: Rexburg area react to new LDS temple's name
The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced the name for the new Rexburg Temple. “The temple that will be built in the area north of Rexburg, Idaho, will be known as the Teton River Idaho Temple,” said the First Presidency in a press release. The temple was announced last year by Church President Russell M. Nelson during the faith's October 2021 General Conference....
'A NEW CHAPTER': Owners of Maag Prescription prepare for retirement, plan to hold customer appreciation barbecue on Friday
POCATELLO — When Greg Maag first started working for his father’s pharmacy in the early 1960s, he was 14 years old and delivered prescriptions via bicycle along the streets of Pocatello during the summer. Now, after 45 years of owning and running Maag Prescription and Medical Supply in downtown Pocatello, he and his wife, Kathy, are set to retire and hand the reins of the oldest pharmacy in town to their son and daughter-in-law, Gary and Traci Maag. ...
Historic Downtown Pocatello weekly update
Maag Prescription & Medical Supply is celebrating 72 years and will be hosting their annual Customer Appreciation BBQ, this Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Stop by for hot dogs with all of the toppings and cold beverages!. Pocatello Electric is celebrating 120 years! Each week Suzi and her...
Free admission at Zoo Idaho on Saturday
POCATELLO — Zoo Idaho and Connections Credit Union are teaming up to provide free admission to Zoo Idaho on Saturday. The zoo will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Connections Credit Union will also be hosting a free barbecue with hotdogs and beverages while supplies last. Free...
LaDene Ward Thornton
LaDene Ward Thornton, 78 of Idaho Falls, Idaho, passed away Thursday, August 11, 2022 at her home. LaDene was born July 27, 1944 in Rigby, Idaho to Calvert Abram Ward and Nina Larsen Ward. She was raised and attended schools in Rigby, graduating from Rigby High School in 1962. On July 19, 1963, she married Thomas James Thornton in the Idaho Falls Temple; they were blessed with 9 children, 1 foster son and many exchange students. While raising her children, she continued her education at Ricks College in Rexburg, Idaho.
Exploding Population Boom in Idaho is Affecting Domestic Water Supply
As more people migrate to Idaho, counties like Ada and Kootenai are seeing the effects of the rising population on the areas’ already diminishing water sources. Whether water is coming from groundwater sources like aquifers or surface water sources like rivers and reservoirs, local officials say Idaho’s water is being used faster than it can be replenished.
Empowering parents grant applications available to Idaho families in mid-September
The Idaho State Board of Education announced Tuesday it intends to make Empowering Parents grant applications available to Idaho families in mid-September. The post Empowering parents grant applications available to Idaho families in mid-September appeared first on Local News 8.
Apartment building burns in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS — Firefighters have responded to a fire on Melbourne Drive. The building has three apartments. The cause of the fire and damages have not been released. An Idaho Falls Department spokeswoman says she will be sending out more information later.
Live In Idaho? Keep A Look Out For This Rabid Animal
We really, really didn't need another thing to worry about in 2022. We're on the tail-end of covid, gas prices are still in flux, and we're supposed to wait another year for the final season of Stranger Things?. 2022 is tough. Yet, here we are with another story about something...
Leah Olson English
Leah B. Olson English, 89, of Idaho Falls, passed away August 15, 2022, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. A Gathering will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday, September 12, 2022, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road. Condolences may be sent to the...
Forthcoming Latter-day Saint temple in Rexburg now has a name
IDAHO FALLS – Nearly a year since it was announced, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has a name for Rexburg’s second temple. In a news release Monday, the church’s First Presidency says the temple, which will be built on the north side of town, will be known as the Teton River Temple.
Hot and dry summer is leading to more hot and dry conditions in the coming months
The Climate Prediction Center has just predicted we are most likely going to see above average temperatures and dry conditions for the long term future. The post Hot and dry summer is leading to more hot and dry conditions in the coming months appeared first on Local News 8.
New turf field installed at Rigby High School thanks to community donations
RIGBY — After sports players have used the same grassy field for more than 30 years at Rigby High School, they now have a new turf field thanks to donations from the community. “I can’t say enough about how excited (we are)! I mean, the kids, when they first...
Garth Dustin
Garth Dustin, 77, of Idaho Falls, passed away peacefully at his home on August 17, 2022. He was born in the Idaho Falls hospital on South Boulevard on February 17, 1945, to Ken and Katie Dustin. He spent his early childhood in rural communities around Southeast Idaho like Swan Valley and Cobalt. As a child, he looked up to his big sister, Karla. As he grew older, he also developed a deep fondness for his half-sisters Carma and Dawn, who lived with their mother.
Two unrelated fires in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho falls Fire Department responded to a structure fire Thursday night a little after 5:00 p.m. It was on the 200 block of Melbourne Dr. in Idaho falls. When firefighters first arrived on scene they saw flames coming from the second story of a three-unit apartment complex. They also The post Two unrelated fires in Idaho Falls appeared first on Local News 8.
Sex-trafficking? Drug-laced flowers? What we found out about people selling roses at local intersections
IDAHO FALLS – You may have noticed a sudden surge in people selling roses on street corners, in parking lots and around other parts of Idaho Falls recently. Rumors have been flying about these vendors on social media, accusing them of drugging the flowers with fentanyl or being involved in sex-trafficking rings. Facebook users have speculated after people smell the roses, they are “drugged” by powder inside. According to one Facebook post, “they use roses as a symbol for sex trafficking.”
Gerardo Valentin Islas
Gerardo Valentin Islas, 20, of Idaho Falls, passed away on August 2, 2022, at MCB Camp Pendleton in San Diego, California. Gerardo was born on June 27, 2002, at the Mountain Home Air Force Base to Maria Pasley Islas and Gerardo Islas-Rivera. Gerardo moved to Idaho Falls where he grew up. He graduated from Thunder Ridge High School in 2020.
Jehovah’s Witnesses will start knocking on doors again after two and a half year hiatus
IDAHO FALLS – Jehovah’s Witnesses across the U.S. are celebrating the return of door-to-door missionary work for the first time in two and a half years. In-person proselyting efforts came to a halt in March 2020 at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The interruption of more than 100 years of proselyting was an “unprecedented” decision from church leadership, which they believed was the safest decision for congregations and communities.
Roundabout construction south of Idaho Falls nearing completion after multiple delays
IDAHO FALLS – Construction delays on a road project south of Idaho Falls have been a headache for drivers the last several months. This spring, the Idaho Transportation Department began installing two roundabouts off Interstate 15 at Exit 113 by Love’s Travel Stop. With Doug Andrus Distributing on the east side, the interchange gets a lot of semi truck traffic and the idea behind putting a roundabout on both sides of the exit was to improve safety and flow of vehicles.
