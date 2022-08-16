ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

▶️ Betsy Johnson delivers signatures for Oregon gubernatorial election

Betsy Johnson announced Tuesday she had turned in the necessary signatures to be added to the November ballot for Oregon’s gubernatorial election. 23,744 valid signatures are required to get on the ballot. Johnson’s campaign said she turned in more than 48,000, according to multiple news outlets. If those...
psuvanguard.com

Betsy Johnson is Independent in name only

It’s that time again. Nov. 8, 2022 is election day and we have already been beaten down by the onslaught of political ads for several months now. With our current Governor Kate Brown on the way out, we in Oregon are about to be home to a gubernatorial race that will be watched by the rest of the country.
The Associated Press

Oregon gubernatorial election moves toward 3-way race

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s gubernatorial election took a step closer Tuesday to being a three-way race when unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson delivered thousands of voter signatures to get on the ballot. If the signatures are verified by election officials, the former state lawmaker will face Democratic nominee...
The Daily Yonder

Commentary: Lesser Oregon and Greater Idaho

My county’s voters turned down a proposal to secede from Oregon and join the state of Idaho in the November 2021 and May 2022 elections. It may seem surprising to most Americans that redrawing state lines has become popular in sizable parts of the Western United States. In fact, this was just the latest in a series of secessionist fantasies to include Douglas County, Oregon, where I’ve lived these past 47 years.
WWEEK

New State Policy Allows Senior Oregon Lottery Managers to Live in Sun Belt States With No Income Taxes

There’s some grumbling around the water cooler at Oregon Lottery headquarters in Salem. None of the aggrieved parties would speak for attribution, but the source of their discontent is a matter of public record: Two of the agency’s top employees have moved permanently to sunnier climes far from Oregon—and to states where there’s no personal income tax. (Oregon’s rate tops out at 9.9% for residents making over $125,000. Both employees make more than that.)
yachatsnews.com

Poll by Oregon research group indicates 72 percent of residents support abortion rights

Oregonians support abortion rights at a higher rate than the national average, a recent survey from the Oregon Values and Beliefs Center shows. The Portland-based nonpartisan public opinion research organization surveyed 1,572 Oregonians in July about abortion, gun control, drought and their thoughts on government. It found stronger support for abortion rights than a similar national survey from the Pew Research Center: 72% of Oregonians said abortion should be legal in most or all cases, compared to 62% of all Americans.
islandfreepress.org

Rep. Greg Murphy, M.D. to Announce New Legislation Regarding Oregon Inlet August 19

Rep. Greg Murphy, M.D. (NC-03) will be hosting a press conference on Friday August 19, 2022, at 3 p.m. at the Dare County Administration Building to announce new legislation pertaining to Oregon Inlet, North Carolina. Rep. Murphy will be joined by Dare County Board of Commissioners Chairman Bob Woodard and Dare County Commissioner Jim Tobin, who also serves as chairman of the Oregon Inlet Task Force. The press conference will be livestreamed here. Rep. Murphy will also be available for press inquiries.
Clackamas Review

Milwaukie asks voters to withdraw from North Clackamas Parks

With council's support, citizens are being asked in November to divert taxes from county's service district.Milwaukie city councilors voted on Aug. 16 to follow Happy Valley in exiting the North Clackamas Parks & Recreation District. With the council's blessing, Milwaukie voters are being asked this November to support diverting NCPRD's taxes to benefit the city's management of parks. Like Happy Valley's elected officials, Milwaukie councilors said that their wish to leave stemmed from frustration with the county parks district for slow progress in completing projects. In response to Milwaukie's vote, county officials said that they were reviewing what Milwaukie's...
KOIN 6 News

Oregon sees more than 1,000 lightning strikes in 24 hours

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Areas of Central and Southwestern Oregon are estimated to have been hit by 1,006 lightning strikes between Wednesday morning and 8 a.m. Thursday, sparking as many as 25 new wildfires in the region. Northwest Interagency Coordination Center spokesperson Jean Nelson-Dean told KOIN 6 that the individual fires have burned roughly 60 […]
KDRV

2022 Oregon Wine Experience Competition has its winners

MEDFORD, Ore. -- Oregon Wine Experience is underway for its 2022 events, starting with an in-person gathering for its 2022 Oregon Wine Competition®. Oregon Wine Experience® (OWE) Medal Celebration announced its winners last night in person and online as three wines won Best of Show honors in this year's competition. The competition is one part of a philanthropic event supporting medical services. OWE says, "Since its inception, Oregon Wine Experience has raised more than $8.2 million, benefiting the Asante Children’s Miracle Network program and other health care programs at Asante. 100% of the event’s proceeds benefit charity, every year."
WWEEK

A Southeast Portland Church Is Left Behind as Mormons Leave Oregon

Address: 2931 SE Harrison St. Owner: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. For two years, one of Oregon’s oldest Mormon churches has stood empty. After its congregation left four years ago, the Gothic-style Portland Stake Tabernacle in the Richmond neighborhood of Southeast Portland was briefly used solely as a library—until the pandemic closed that too.
PORTLAND, OR

