centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Betsy Johnson delivers signatures for Oregon gubernatorial election
Betsy Johnson announced Tuesday she had turned in the necessary signatures to be added to the November ballot for Oregon’s gubernatorial election. 23,744 valid signatures are required to get on the ballot. Johnson’s campaign said she turned in more than 48,000, according to multiple news outlets. If those...
psuvanguard.com
Betsy Johnson is Independent in name only
It’s that time again. Nov. 8, 2022 is election day and we have already been beaten down by the onslaught of political ads for several months now. With our current Governor Kate Brown on the way out, we in Oregon are about to be home to a gubernatorial race that will be watched by the rest of the country.
Oregon’s public defense leader fired but blasts decision: ‘This is what happens … in tin pot dictatorships’
The commission overseeing the state’s Office of Public Defense Services fired its executive director Thursday in a bid to curtail months of dysfunction that had spilled into public view. In a decision largely telegraphed earlier this week, commissioners voted 6-2 with one member absent to fire Stephen Singer, determining...
yachatsnews.com
Commission overseeing Oregon’s public defense agency expected to fire its director on Thursday
SALM — The state commission overseeing Oregon’s public defense agency is likely to fire the divisive lawyer in charge of the department on Thursday, barely a week after its first attempt to remove him failed. The Public Defense Services Commission met Wednesday to hear advice from state attorneys...
Oregon gubernatorial election moves toward 3-way race
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s gubernatorial election took a step closer Tuesday to being a three-way race when unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson delivered thousands of voter signatures to get on the ballot. If the signatures are verified by election officials, the former state lawmaker will face Democratic nominee...
Oregon top judge said firing of commission was due to public defense system issues, not conflict with staff
SALEM, Ore. — Oregon's chief justice denied Wednesday that a personality conflict led her to fire all members of a commission that governs the Office of Public Defense Services and appoints its executive director. Critics for years have said Oregon's public defense system is in crisis with far too...
Commentary: Lesser Oregon and Greater Idaho
My county’s voters turned down a proposal to secede from Oregon and join the state of Idaho in the November 2021 and May 2022 elections. It may seem surprising to most Americans that redrawing state lines has become popular in sizable parts of the Western United States. In fact, this was just the latest in a series of secessionist fantasies to include Douglas County, Oregon, where I’ve lived these past 47 years.
WWEEK
New State Policy Allows Senior Oregon Lottery Managers to Live in Sun Belt States With No Income Taxes
There’s some grumbling around the water cooler at Oregon Lottery headquarters in Salem. None of the aggrieved parties would speak for attribution, but the source of their discontent is a matter of public record: Two of the agency’s top employees have moved permanently to sunnier climes far from Oregon—and to states where there’s no personal income tax. (Oregon’s rate tops out at 9.9% for residents making over $125,000. Both employees make more than that.)
KGW
Betsy Johnson says she's gathered enough signatures to appear on Oregon's November ballot
PORTLAND, Ore. — Unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson announced Monday that she has gathered the requisite number of signatures to make her bid for Oregon governor official and appear on the November ballot alongside Democrat Tina Kotek and Republican Christine Drazan. Major party candidates for Oregon governor compete in primary...
Judge restricts scope of suit challenging Oregon’s anti-terrorism fusion center
A judge on Thursday narrowed a lawsuit filed by four protesters who are challenging the authority of Oregon’s anti-terrorism center to gather intelligence. Marion County Judge Audrey Broyles’ decision from the bench came during the first court hearing on the suit and marked a win for the state Department of Justice.
New public defense commission expected to try to oust Oregon’s controversial public defense director
One day after firing all nine members of the commission that oversees the state’s public defense system, Oregon Chief Justice Martha Walters announced she has already appointed a new commission that includes four new members. The move presages another attempt to remove Stephen Singer, the controversial director of the...
yachatsnews.com
Poll by Oregon research group indicates 72 percent of residents support abortion rights
Oregonians support abortion rights at a higher rate than the national average, a recent survey from the Oregon Values and Beliefs Center shows. The Portland-based nonpartisan public opinion research organization surveyed 1,572 Oregonians in July about abortion, gun control, drought and their thoughts on government. It found stronger support for abortion rights than a similar national survey from the Pew Research Center: 72% of Oregonians said abortion should be legal in most or all cases, compared to 62% of all Americans.
3 chipmakers are eyeing blockbuster Oregon projects – but land shortage, regulation and taxes may get in the way, task force says
A task force of top business and political leaders issued their long-awaited report Wednesday on the future of the state’s chip industry, warning that Oregon risks missing out on billions of dollars in private spending and thousands of new jobs unless it makes immediate changes to improve the state’s appeal.
Former Multnomah County Commissioner Loretta Smith did not defame one-time mayoral adviser Baruti Artharee, jury finds
A long-running personal standoff in Portland’s small, close-knit community of Black leaders tested a key principle: When does political free speech cross the line into defamation? With claims from one side of repeated sexual harrassment and claims from the other of falsified facts and reputations damaged, it becomes complicated.
islandfreepress.org
Rep. Greg Murphy, M.D. to Announce New Legislation Regarding Oregon Inlet August 19
Rep. Greg Murphy, M.D. (NC-03) will be hosting a press conference on Friday August 19, 2022, at 3 p.m. at the Dare County Administration Building to announce new legislation pertaining to Oregon Inlet, North Carolina. Rep. Murphy will be joined by Dare County Board of Commissioners Chairman Bob Woodard and Dare County Commissioner Jim Tobin, who also serves as chairman of the Oregon Inlet Task Force. The press conference will be livestreamed here. Rep. Murphy will also be available for press inquiries.
Milwaukie asks voters to withdraw from North Clackamas Parks
With council's support, citizens are being asked in November to divert taxes from county's service district.Milwaukie city councilors voted on Aug. 16 to follow Happy Valley in exiting the North Clackamas Parks & Recreation District. With the council's blessing, Milwaukie voters are being asked this November to support diverting NCPRD's taxes to benefit the city's management of parks. Like Happy Valley's elected officials, Milwaukie councilors said that their wish to leave stemmed from frustration with the county parks district for slow progress in completing projects. In response to Milwaukie's vote, county officials said that they were reviewing what Milwaukie's...
Oregon sees more than 1,000 lightning strikes in 24 hours
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Areas of Central and Southwestern Oregon are estimated to have been hit by 1,006 lightning strikes between Wednesday morning and 8 a.m. Thursday, sparking as many as 25 new wildfires in the region. Northwest Interagency Coordination Center spokesperson Jean Nelson-Dean told KOIN 6 that the individual fires have burned roughly 60 […]
Oregon bar seeks emergency law license suspension of lawyer ignoring disciplinary investigation
The Oregon State Bar is seeking a rare emergency suspension of an attorney’s law license as he continues to represent clients in federal and state courts and charge his clients significant fees despite an earlier suspension, state records show. Louis Paul Marcanti’s troubles began when Columbia Bank notified the...
KDRV
2022 Oregon Wine Experience Competition has its winners
MEDFORD, Ore. -- Oregon Wine Experience is underway for its 2022 events, starting with an in-person gathering for its 2022 Oregon Wine Competition®. Oregon Wine Experience® (OWE) Medal Celebration announced its winners last night in person and online as three wines won Best of Show honors in this year's competition. The competition is one part of a philanthropic event supporting medical services. OWE says, "Since its inception, Oregon Wine Experience has raised more than $8.2 million, benefiting the Asante Children’s Miracle Network program and other health care programs at Asante. 100% of the event’s proceeds benefit charity, every year."
WWEEK
A Southeast Portland Church Is Left Behind as Mormons Leave Oregon
Address: 2931 SE Harrison St. Owner: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. For two years, one of Oregon’s oldest Mormon churches has stood empty. After its congregation left four years ago, the Gothic-style Portland Stake Tabernacle in the Richmond neighborhood of Southeast Portland was briefly used solely as a library—until the pandemic closed that too.
