Wilmington, DE

progressivegrocer.com

Wegmans Gets Ready to Welcome Guests in Delaware

Wegmans Food Markets is putting the finishing touches on its first location in the state of Delaware. The Wilmington store, situated at the intersection of Lancaster Pike and Barley Mill Road in New Castle County, is expected to open Oct. 26. This location, and two other small-format stores opening this...
DELAWARE STATE
firststateupdate.com

Leading Management Company Expands Into All Three Counties In Delaware

City Wide Facility Solutions, the leading management company in the building maintenance industry, continues its growth with the announcement of the opening of its 80th location. The new office will serve the entire state of Delaware, including New Castle, Kent and Sussex counties. Local building owners and property management companies...
DELAWARE STATE
delawarebusinessnow.com

More than two dozen Delaware companies make the Inc. 500 list

The Inc. 5000 ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies has been released, with more than two-dozen Delaware enterprises making the annual list. The ranking is based on companies in existence since 2018 that generated at least 100,000 in revenue during that year and recorded more than $2 million in revenue in 2021.
DELAWARE STATE
delawarebusinessnow.com

OSHA launches distribution center safety program that includes stepped up inspections

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration launched a regional initiativee that will include stepped-up safety inspections in Delaware. Delaware has seen rapid growth in distribution jobs, mainly due to the opening of Amazon sites. The trend is expected to continue as companies work to bolster their supply chains and put warehouses closer to centers of population.
DELAWARE STATE
delawarebusinessnow.com

Amtrak hiring in Delaware and other locations

Amtrak is seeking candidates for jobs in Delaware and throughout its system. Northern Delaware has a wide range of Amtrak operations and, in the past, employed 1,000 people. The carrier made sharp cuts in service during the pandemic, but has been restoring its schedule as demand increased. Amtrak has about...
DELAWARE STATE
Veronica Charnell Media

Delaware Residents Have You Received Your $300 Relief Rebate Check?

Photo Courtesy of McKenzie Marco/UnsplashMcKenzie Marco. Some residents are awaiting instructions on how they can get the relief rebate check. In May, Delaware started sending “relief rebate” payments of $300 to taxpayers who filed their 2020 state tax returns. The one-time payment is due to a budget surplus. Throughout the Summer, payments were sent to adult residents who filed their 2021 tax returns and to other individuals, age 18 and older identified via other State agency data.
DELAWARE STATE
PhillyBite

Five of The Best Hot Dog Spots in Delaware

Delaware has some great options if you're craving a good hot dog. The state is home to some great hot dog spots, but which ones are the best? This article explores the best hot dog spots throughout the state. While Delaware may not have as many choices as other states, its best hot dog spots are well worth checking out. There are so many great hot dog joints that it's difficult to try them all.
NEW CASTLE, DE
Cape Gazette

Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland

It hasn't exactly felt like the hottest month of the year over the last few days, but the calendar does, in fact, show we still have a few weeks left in the Summer of 2022. And that means a host of outdoor festivals and events still dominate the weekend calendars, many of which we're going to preview for you right now in our weekly "Weekender Blog."
LEWES, DE
delawaretoday.com

The Housing Market FAQs You Need to Know in Delaware

Considering a new mortgage or home improvements in Delaware? Home and financial experts warn you to consider these factors. As the stock market stumbles and interest rates slowly creep up, financial advisers and bank officials say people thinking about refinancing their mortgage, taking out an equity loan for home improvements or even buying a new residence shouldn’t automatically give up on their plans.
DELAWARE STATE
delawarepublic.org

Pharmaceutical company breaks ground on new facility in Middletown

A new pharmaceutical manufacturing facility is coming to Middletown promising hundreds of jobs. WuXi STA is a contract, research, development, and manufacturing organization, and Tuesday the company broke ground on its new 190-acre pharmaceutical campus in Middletown. This is the company’s second facility in the United States, and will be...
MIDDLETOWN, DE
delawaretoday.com

Former Miss Delaware Danielle Alura Finds Ways to Give Back

From performing to activism to beekeeping, Danielle Alura is always busy helping others and making a difference. For actress, model, singer and activist Danielle Alura, being onstage is normal— but often she’s speaking someone else’s words or wearing a fictional character’s clothes. At pageants, and for her causes, she speaks for herself.
DELAWARE STATE
WMDT.com

Delaware Expanding Access for Retirement and Necessary Savings Program

DELAWARE- Delaware Governor John Carney put pen to paper today to sign House Bill 205. The legislation establishes the Delaware Expanding Access for Retirement and Necessary Savings program. Lieutenant Governor Bethany Hall- Long said this will serve as a guide through which eligible employees may provide additional retirement security through a State-facilitated retirement savings program.
DELAWARE STATE
WBRE

LCE: 12 businesses cited for selling alcohol to minors

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) —  Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in NEPA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

