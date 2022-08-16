Read full article on original website
NBC Philadelphia
A First for the First State: Wegmans to Open in Delaware in 2022
Delaware, a favorite grocery store chain of the East Coast is finally coming your way. Wegmans announced Tuesday in a news release they will be opening a new 84,000 square-foot supermarket in New Castle County this fall. The store will be located just outside of Wilmington at the intersection of...
progressivegrocer.com
Wegmans Gets Ready to Welcome Guests in Delaware
Wegmans Food Markets is putting the finishing touches on its first location in the state of Delaware. The Wilmington store, situated at the intersection of Lancaster Pike and Barley Mill Road in New Castle County, is expected to open Oct. 26. This location, and two other small-format stores opening this...
firststateupdate.com
Leading Management Company Expands Into All Three Counties In Delaware
City Wide Facility Solutions, the leading management company in the building maintenance industry, continues its growth with the announcement of the opening of its 80th location. The new office will serve the entire state of Delaware, including New Castle, Kent and Sussex counties. Local building owners and property management companies...
delawarebusinessnow.com
More than two dozen Delaware companies make the Inc. 500 list
The Inc. 5000 ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies has been released, with more than two-dozen Delaware enterprises making the annual list. The ranking is based on companies in existence since 2018 that generated at least 100,000 in revenue during that year and recorded more than $2 million in revenue in 2021.
delawarebusinessnow.com
OSHA launches distribution center safety program that includes stepped up inspections
The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration launched a regional initiativee that will include stepped-up safety inspections in Delaware. Delaware has seen rapid growth in distribution jobs, mainly due to the opening of Amazon sites. The trend is expected to continue as companies work to bolster their supply chains and put warehouses closer to centers of population.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Amtrak hiring in Delaware and other locations
Amtrak is seeking candidates for jobs in Delaware and throughout its system. Northern Delaware has a wide range of Amtrak operations and, in the past, employed 1,000 people. The carrier made sharp cuts in service during the pandemic, but has been restoring its schedule as demand increased. Amtrak has about...
Delaware Residents Have You Received Your $300 Relief Rebate Check?
Photo Courtesy of McKenzie Marco/UnsplashMcKenzie Marco. Some residents are awaiting instructions on how they can get the relief rebate check. In May, Delaware started sending “relief rebate” payments of $300 to taxpayers who filed their 2020 state tax returns. The one-time payment is due to a budget surplus. Throughout the Summer, payments were sent to adult residents who filed their 2021 tax returns and to other individuals, age 18 and older identified via other State agency data.
Man finds rare purple pearl in his clam at Delaware restaurant
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania man eating with his family at a Delaware restaurant made a surprising discovery inside of a clam: a purple pearl. Scott Overland of Phoenixville was eating at the Salt Air restaurant in Rehoboth Beach with his wife and children when the discovery was made inside a northern quahog clam.
PhillyBite
Five of The Best Hot Dog Spots in Delaware
Delaware has some great options if you're craving a good hot dog. The state is home to some great hot dog spots, but which ones are the best? This article explores the best hot dog spots throughout the state. While Delaware may not have as many choices as other states, its best hot dog spots are well worth checking out. There are so many great hot dog joints that it's difficult to try them all.
Cape Gazette
Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland
It hasn't exactly felt like the hottest month of the year over the last few days, but the calendar does, in fact, show we still have a few weeks left in the Summer of 2022. And that means a host of outdoor festivals and events still dominate the weekend calendars, many of which we're going to preview for you right now in our weekly "Weekender Blog."
Chester County Home to One of the State’s Fastest-Growing ‘Cities’
While population growth in the U.S. is generally slowing from declining birth rates, an aging population, and fewer immigrants, some locations are bucking the trend. A new report from Stacker highlights the fastest-growing “cities” in Pennsylvania, and Chester County is home to one of them. The list resulted...
delawaretoday.com
The Housing Market FAQs You Need to Know in Delaware
Considering a new mortgage or home improvements in Delaware? Home and financial experts warn you to consider these factors. As the stock market stumbles and interest rates slowly creep up, financial advisers and bank officials say people thinking about refinancing their mortgage, taking out an equity loan for home improvements or even buying a new residence shouldn’t automatically give up on their plans.
Spotted lanternfly squashing was once all the rage in Pennsylvania. Is that zeal fading?
This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA. Much like HitchBOT, the hitchhiking robot, spotted lanternflies made it to Pennsylvania and were immediately targeted for annihilation. In some ways, the robot — a Canadian traveler and social experiment famously dismembered on a roadside in Philly — got off easy. The lanternfly,...
delawarepublic.org
Pharmaceutical company breaks ground on new facility in Middletown
A new pharmaceutical manufacturing facility is coming to Middletown promising hundreds of jobs. WuXi STA is a contract, research, development, and manufacturing organization, and Tuesday the company broke ground on its new 190-acre pharmaceutical campus in Middletown. This is the company’s second facility in the United States, and will be...
Downingtown Native’s Middle-School Hobby Turns Into West Chester Business with $12 Million in Annual Revenue
A Downingtown native’s middle-school hobby has turned into a West Chester-based business that aims to distribute healthy snacks across the country, writes Lisa Dukart for Philadelphia Business Journal. In 2013, Brendan Cawley, who became interested in making jerky when he was 10 years old, founded Righteous Felon, which ships...
delawaretoday.com
Former Miss Delaware Danielle Alura Finds Ways to Give Back
From performing to activism to beekeeping, Danielle Alura is always busy helping others and making a difference. For actress, model, singer and activist Danielle Alura, being onstage is normal— but often she’s speaking someone else’s words or wearing a fictional character’s clothes. At pageants, and for her causes, she speaks for herself.
WMDT.com
Delaware Expanding Access for Retirement and Necessary Savings Program
DELAWARE- Delaware Governor John Carney put pen to paper today to sign House Bill 205. The legislation establishes the Delaware Expanding Access for Retirement and Necessary Savings program. Lieutenant Governor Bethany Hall- Long said this will serve as a guide through which eligible employees may provide additional retirement security through a State-facilitated retirement savings program.
"Incalculable loss to the TV/film industry":Two local leaders killed in Delaware
Two prominent members of the Baltimore-area film community were killed in a crash in Delaware. Delaware State Police identified the victims of a fatal Aug. 11 crash in Newark
LCE: 12 businesses cited for selling alcohol to minors
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in NEPA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the […]
Another One Gone: National Chain Closes a Store in Philadelphia, PA
A national pharmacy chain has closed another store in the City of Philadelphia. In fact, it's the seventh store in the area from this company to shut down within the past year or so. According to a report in The Philadelphia Inquirer, Rite Aid at 23rd and Walnut in Center...
