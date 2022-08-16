Read full article on original website
Autoweek.com
Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Is the Electric Muscle Car
The Dodge Charger Daytona SRT is an all-electric concept that shows signs of what the company plans to do for its 2024 production muscle machine. Dodge didn't disclose the powertrain, but it operates on an 800-volt system and uses a multi-speed electro-mechanical transmission. Dodge also looked at its original Charger...
2023 GMC Canyon Revealed With Turbo Engine And Hardcore AT4X Off-Roader
Powered by a 310-horsepower, 430-lb-ft turbocharged four-cylinder. First-in-class technologies include a head-up display and underbody cameras. Just weeks after the new Chevrolet Colorado was revealed, its corporate cousin, the 2023 GMC Canyon, has also been introduced to the world. For the first time ever, the GMC introduces a rough new AT4X off-roader to the Canyon nameplate, which leads the brand to call this 'the official vehicle of nowhere.'
Truth About Cars
Junkyard Find: 1938 Oldsmobile Touring Sedan
Most of the inventory at your typical Ewe Pullet-style big self-service car graveyard will be vehicles between about 15 and 25 years old, though you'll see some much newer 500s and Mirages while discarded machinery of the 1970s and 1980s remains easy enough to find. The 1930s, though— that's a different story. While you will run across prewar iron in a generations-old family junkyard, I've managed to document but a single 1930s car in a U-Wrench-type facility prior to today. Here's the second: a once-glamorous 1938 Buick in an excellent yard in Cheyenne, Wyoming.
MotorAuthority
Preview: 2023 Dodge Hornet brings Charger, Challenger influences to small crossover segment
Dodge revealed the Hornet, its entry into the small crossover SUV game, on Tuesday during its Speed Week celebration in Pontiac, Michigan, but it won't just be a daily commuter. Offered in two models with two powerful engines and a bent toward performance, the Hornet borrows from the Charger and Challenger playbook.
Honda Unleashes The Accord Hellcat
This bad boy is pushing a monstrous 270-horsepower…. Back in 2014 Dodge made one of the most epic car commercials ever by trolling the Volkswagen Passat and everyone who chooses such a car. As the camera pans around the Charger, an announcer talks about the available Hemi V8 with up to 470-horsepower, which was a lot before the Hellcats stormed onto the scene. After that buildup, the announcer says it’s the Volkswagen Passat, then says he’s joking. It irked a lot of straight-laced VW fans, but we’re wondering if it didn’t inspire a few Honda people, given that one of them slapped a Hellcat graphic on their Accord.
Only 1 SUV Model Outranks the 2022 Kia Telluride as the Best Midsize SUV
Looking to shop for a three-row SUV model? Here's why you might want to consider the Subaru Ascent over the often favored Kia Telluride! The post Only 1 SUV Model Outranks the 2022 Kia Telluride as the Best Midsize SUV appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorTrend Magazine
Naturally Aspirated 604-inch Ford Big-Block Makes Over 1,300 HP on Westech’s Dyno!
If you like your Ford engines on the big side, you're going to love this massive 604-inch, high-compression, max-effort mill. No blower, no nitrous, all-motor, and it makes over 1,300 hp! Westech dyno-wrangler and co-host of Engine Masters Steve Brule was impressed, so he made sure to shoot over all the info on this big-inch, big-power Ford big-block. (btw, sign up for a free trial to MotorTrend+ today and start watching every episode of Engine Masters!)
The Cadillac That's Worth Over 50 Times Its Original Cost Now
Cadillacs have always been the name of the game when it comes to expensive American luxury cars. When you need to tow a dressage horse trailer and compete in a drag race, a brand-new Cadillac Escalade ESV-V is well over $150,000 with all the options. The supercharged 668 horsepower CT5-V is a hair under six figures when optioned out. The Cadillacs of today are fast, comfortable, and come with a price tag to match.
GM recalls more than 494,000 SUVs for seatbelt issues
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- General Motors has recalled more than 494,000 full-size SUVs because of possible faulty seatbelt buckle assembles. From October 2020 through June 2022, GM received eight field reports involving the third-row seatbelt buckle assembly that separated. The automaker said it narrowed the issue down to an assembly plant in Gomez Palacio, Mexico.
At $1,807, the Honda Navi is the perfect starter motorcycle for a beginner
The Navi weighs 236 pounds. Dan CarneyBy employing a continuously variable transmission, it requires no shifting. Here's what it's like to ride.
MotorTrend Magazine
Meet the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT: an EV That'll Kick a Hellcat's Ass
Muscle car aficionados take heart: the future of electric cars from Dodge is mean, menacing, and loud. Proof: The Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept which teases the production electric muscle car coming in 2024 amid promises it will beat all the performance metrics Dodge has laid down to date. Yes,...
Driven: The Sporty Mazda CX-5 vs. The Practical Toyota RAV4
We’ve taken this SUV battle to the streets! We’ve driven the Mazda CX-5 and the Toyota RAV4, but determining which vehicle is better is a little rough. The 2022 Mazda CX-5 and 2022 Toyota RAV4 have unique advantages. 2022 Mazda CX-5 vs. 2022 Toyota RAV4. The 2022 Mazda...
MotorTrend Magazine
2023 Chevy Silverado 1500’s 3.0-Liter Duramax Gets a 10-Percent Power Bump
Nestled deep within details we received about Chevrolet's 2023 Silverado 1500 ZR2 Bison is equally exciting information on the 3.0-liter Duramax I-6 diesel engine that's available next year as an option, ironically, for all Silverado trims except ZR2 Bison. Chevy officials say the second-generation L70 turbodiesel is being assembled at...
MotorTrend Magazine
Direct Connection Offers Carbon-Fiber 1970 Dodge Charger Body
As part of the three-day Dodge Speed Week event held at M1 Concourse in Pontiac, Michigan, August 15-17, 2022, Dodge has announced that the Direct Connection performance parts portfolio is expanding, with the addition of licensed carbon-fiber body parts from SpeedKore, and carbon-fiber 1970 Dodge Charger bodies from Finale Speed, with Plymouth Barracuda and Road Runner bodies to come in the future.
MotorAuthority
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 ZR2 Bison adds even more off-road prowess to full-size pickup
The mid-size Colorado started the move toward increasingly serious off-roaders at Chevrolet and recently the full-size Silverado 1500 lineup has got in on the act. The Bowtie brand on Tuesday revealed the 2023 Silverado 1500 ZR2 Bison, a more capable, better equipped off-roader than the already impressive Silverado 1500 ZR2 that was added for 2022.
First Electrified Dodge Debuts Today: See The Livestream
Dodge's Speed Week kicked off with a veritable product onslaught as we saw a Durango SRT Hellcat, Challenger Convertible, and a carbon fiber-bodied 1970 Charger. In addition, there was a teaser for what will likely be the ultimate ICE-powered Challenger with over 900 horsepower. At the very end of the livestream, company boss Tim Kuniskis made a big announcement about what we'll see during day 2:
Top Speed
It’s the End of an Era As Dodge Sends Off the Charger and Challenger in Style
Dodge Speed Week is underway and (some) MOPAR fans are enthusiastically awaiting the unveiling of the first EV Muscle car from Dodge. On the fourth day of the event (August 16), Dodge is unveiling an epic send-off for the Challenger and Charger models. The Charger and Challenger Hellcat models as we know them are nearing the need of their life cycle and with this, Dodge celebrates the two iconic nameplates with heritage colors, for the 2023 model year. The new exterior shades are an expansion of the Jailbreak package and bring back some of the most iconic MOPAR colors from the past.
insideevs.com
2023 Mercedes EQE SUV Interior Previewed Ahead Of October Debut
Mercedes-Benz has released the first photos of the 2023 EQE SUV's interior and announced that the EV's world premiere will take place on October 16, 2022. Slotting beneath the EQS SUV in Mercedes-EQ's electric vehicle lineup, the EQE SUV is described as a "multi-purpose variant" of the EQE sedan, thanks to its superior interior space and increased ride height that allows it to tackle more difficult terrain.
2023 Toyota Highlander Beats 2023 Subaru Ascent: SUV Showdown!
View this 2023 Toyota Highlander vs. 2023 Subaru Ascent head-to-head comparison and see the plethora of advantages for the Highlander. The post 2023 Toyota Highlander Beats 2023 Subaru Ascent: SUV Showdown! appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorTrend Magazine
The Next Acura NSX Could Be Electric
Acura shocked the automotive world when it announced the NSX would be going away. The hybrid supercar marks the end of an era in a time when Acura has been focusing on performance. With the return and expansion of the Type S sub-brand, it made sense to keep the NSX around for more years, but as Acura enters its transition into a battery-electric future, hard decisions had to be made. However, the luxury automaker is far from abandoning its performance roots or its halo model.
