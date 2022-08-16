Read full article on original website
Smithonian
This 17-Year-Old Designed a Motor That Could Potentially Transform the Electric Car Industry
Robert Sansone is a natural born engineer. From animatronic hands to high-speed running boots and a go-kart that can reach speeds of more than 70 miles per hour, the Fort Pierce, Florida-based inventor estimates he’s completed at least 60 engineering projects in his spare time. And he’s only 17 years old.
Lexus Boss Wants to Develop Manual Transmissions for Electric Cars
Lexus.No Lexus has been offered in the U.S. with a stick-shift since 2012.
PC Magazine
EV vs. HEV vs. PHEV: What Are the Types of Electric Vehicles?
Electric vehicle, or EV, is an umbrella term for multiple types of battery-powered vehicles. It can be a polarizing or politicized term, so some people feel they need to decide if they’re EV enthusiasts or anti-EV skeptics. In reality, the issue is more nuanced than that. There are three types of EVs. Some run exclusively on battery power, while others combine battery and gas power.
2 Reasons Why Electric Cars Burn Through Tires Faster Than Gas-Powered Vehicles
Here's a look at the two main reasons why tires for electric vehicles (EVs) burn out faster than tires made for ICE cars and require tougher materials. The post 2 Reasons Why Electric Cars Burn Through Tires Faster Than Gas-Powered Vehicles appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
1 Plug-In Hybrid Outsold the Toyota RAV4 Prime to Become the Best-Selling Plug-In Hybrid of 2022 (So Far)
The manufacturer of the thirsty Wrangler, Gladiator, and the Wagoneer is producing the best-selling plug-in hybrid of 2022 so far, the Jeep Wrangler 4xe. Here is everything you need to know about this top-selling hybrid, the competitors it outsells, and what is contributing to Jeep's top spot in sales so far. The post 1 Plug-In Hybrid Outsold the Toyota RAV4 Prime to Become the Best-Selling Plug-In Hybrid of 2022 (So Far) appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
torquenews.com
Toyota Prius Hybrid Battery Replacement Warning
Are you a Prius owner or considering on buying a Prius and wondering just how long it is possible for the hybrid battery to last in a Prius and what it takes to replace one? Here’s some useful information on what you need to know especially if you are considering replacing the battery yourself.
RideApart
17-Year-Old Boy’s Electric Motor Design Could Revolutionize EVs
What were your major accomplishments at 17? Getting accepted into your dream college? Securing your first job? In Robert Sansone’s case, he could be on the verge of revolutionizing a new way to power electric vehicles (EV). The 17-year-old from Fort Pierce, Florida, recently claimed the George D. Yancopoulos Innovator Award at the 2022 Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair for his novel synchronous reluctance motor design.
TechCrunch
Lamborghini to ‘wait and see’ on EVs
The niche automaker is awaiting direction from the European Union before deciding whether to go all in on EVs, according to Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelmann. Even as other automakers plan to jettison gas-engine models by 2030, Winkelmann said he can’t yet foresee Lamborghini as an all-electric brand. The automaker is waiting to see if synthetic fuels, also used by sister company Porsche, could be a carbon-neutral alternative to battery-electric vehicles.
Porsche Virtually Tests 590-HP Hydrogen-Combustion Car At Nurburgring
Battery-electric vehicles seem poised to become the car of the future, but many automakers, including Porsche, are hedging their bets. BEVs will likely serve as just one solution to reducing emissions, with hydrogen, synthetic fuels, and others filling in the gaps. Porsche is investing in alternative powertrain technology, recently completing a virtual test of a hydrogen-powered engine.
The GMC Hummer EV Has 3x the Battery Capacity of Most Electric Cars
Due to its giant size, weight, and power requirements, the GMC Hummer EV has 3x the battery capacity of most other electric cars on the market. The post The GMC Hummer EV Has 3x the Battery Capacity of Most Electric Cars appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
insideevs.com
US: Tesla Maintains Domination In BEV And Premium Car Segments In H1 2022
New car registration numbers from the US reveal positive news as all-electric car sales increase quickly, which translates into a higher market share. Tesla remains the top player in the all-electric car segment, as well as among premium/luxury brands, but multiple other brands are increasing BEV sales even quicker than Tesla.
torquenews.com
Toyota Secures Huge Lead in Solid-State Batteries To Release a Hybrid Vehicle
Nikkei Asia reports that Toyota Motor is by far the leading holder of solid-state battery patents, a Nikkei study shows, demonstrating how Japanese companies have dominated the race to develop the next-generation power source for electric vehicles. In fact, Japanese companies dominate top 10 list of solid-state battery patents, but...
Best Toyota Hybrid Cars to Save Money on Gas
With a Toyota hybrid vehicle, you can count on high fuel economy. However, some of the Toyota hybrids have especially eye-opening efficiency figures, making them great options for saving money on gas. The post Best Toyota Hybrid Cars to Save Money on Gas appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The 2023 Toyota bZ4X Will Disappoint You if You Expect a Frunk
The 2023 Toyota bZ4X's lack of a frunk is only one issue with this new EV's storage space. The post The 2023 Toyota bZ4X Will Disappoint You if You Expect a Frunk appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Electric cars fail MoT test on worn tyres more than petrol rivals... and experts say electric power combined with extra weight of battery is to blame
Electric and hybrid cars fail more MoT tests due to worn-out tyres – but they pass first time more often than petrol or diesel vehicles. Analysis of 49.9 million MoT tests between 2019 and last year shows 14.84 per cent of hybrid and 17.87 per cent of fully electric cars failed at the first attempt.
CNET
2024 Acura ZDX Will Be the Brand's First EV
Acura confirmed its first EV, set to launch in 2024, will be called ZDX. A higher-performance ZDX Type S is coming, too. The ZDX will ride on the same electric architecture as the Honda Prologue, which is being co-developed with General Motors. Acura will launch vehicles on its own EV...
