Read full article on original website
Related
Sting operation nets human trafficking arrests in Huron Co.
A sting operation in Huron County led to the arrest of two men for human trafficking charges on Wednesday.
abc12.com
Police: Medical emergency led to serious crash on M-25 in Tuscola County
TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police believe an Essexville woman suffered a medical emergency just before crashing into a row of trees along M-25 in Tuscola County. The crash was reported around 12:40 p.m. Wednesday on M-25 near Bradleyville Road in the Unionville area. The Tuscola County Sheriff's Office says...
wsgw.com
Huron County Man Arraigned on Drug Charges
A 25 year old Minden City man was arraigned in Huron County yesterday on drug charges. Cody Miller is accused of selling fentanyl on three separate occasions throughout the county. During an extensive investigation, police served a search warrant on his home July 25, where they seized a Lincoln MKZ, cocaine, fentanyl and packaging material. He’s currently being held in another facility on unrelated federal charges. His bond on the drug charges is set at $60,000.
WNEM
Replica of flagship docks in Bay City
Here are the top stories we're following today, August 18th. School security is in the spotlight, following many mass shootings over the last few years. Former teacher remains behind bars for alleged sexual assault of former student. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A former teacher remains behind bars at the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
56-Year-Old Woman Hospitalised In A Single-Car Crash In Tuscola County (Tuscola County, MI)
According to the Michigan Authorities, a 56-year-old woman from Millington, Michigan, crashed her car into a church. The Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office reported [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Michigan Drivers.
WNEM
Schools evaluate security measures following shootings
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - School security is in the spotlight, following many mass shootings over the last few years. While the new school year is approaching, many parents are left wondering how their will stay safe. “With all that’s been going on the past few years in particular, kids need...
See who is running for school board in Bay County in the Nov. 8 election
BAY COUNTY, MI – Thirteen candidates are running for school board seats in four districts in Bay County in the Nov. 8 election. At Bay City Public Schools, with board President Gene Rademacher retiring later this year, two board seats will be on the ballot. Voters have four candidates to pick from.
Not Good – 10 Of The Worst Small Towns In Michigan
This is a list no small town in Michigan wants to make - a list of the 10 worst small towns in Michigan. Are you familiar with these small towns or even live in one of them?. You may be familiar with all of these small towns or even live in one of them.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MLive.com
Once-thriving senior class has something to prove for Bay City Central
BAY CITY, MI – For a long time, they thought winning came easy. When they discovered it didn’t, many gave up the fight. Now, the football players in Bay City Central’s senior class of 2023 who chose to battle on are eager to prove that the hard way has its rewards.
Comments / 0