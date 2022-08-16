ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huron County, MI

wsgw.com

Huron County Man Arraigned on Drug Charges

A 25 year old Minden City man was arraigned in Huron County yesterday on drug charges. Cody Miller is accused of selling fentanyl on three separate occasions throughout the county. During an extensive investigation, police served a search warrant on his home July 25, where they seized a Lincoln MKZ, cocaine, fentanyl and packaging material. He’s currently being held in another facility on unrelated federal charges. His bond on the drug charges is set at $60,000.
