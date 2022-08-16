Read full article on original website
Job Alert: Hiring fest, openings in maintenance, more
DATE & TIME: Every Monday at 12:00 p.m. to 1 p.m. LOCATION: Willie Hinton Neighborhood Resource Center at 3805 W. 12th Street in Little Rock. Fab44 is hosting a hiring fest for those who are interested in day labor opportunities. We are seeking individuals who need work today, reside in Little Rock, Arkansas and meet certain criteria to participate in the day labor program. Day laborers have a starting wage of $12.50 with the opportunity to reach $15.50 if they stay within the program through weekly evaluations.
Some Arkansas Universities set to receive McNair grant
ARKANSAS, USA — As part of the Ronald E. McNair Postbaccalaureate Achievement Program, Miguel Cardona, Secretary of Education with the U.S. Department of Education announced on Thursday that they will be giving 189 new grant awards to various institutions of higher education across the country. The grant money will...
Rutledge Announces Suit Against Little Rock Housing Complex
LITTLE ROCK – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced a lawsuit against Big Country Chateau, a multifamily housing complex serving low-income and Section 8 housing consumers in Little Rock, for violations of the Arkansas Deceptive Trade Practices Act (ADTPA). The suit alleges that the complex is supported by central utility meters for water and electricity, requiring the tenants to pay their utilities directly to the apartment complex as part of their lease agreements. Despite many tenants paying accordingly, the company chose to pocket the money designated for utility payments instead of paying the utility companies. As early as 2019, Big Country Chateau received notice from Central Arkansas Water that its account was in default. The company has failed to pay the $222,931 owed to the utility company. In addition, Big Country Chateau failed to pay Entergy Arkansas from March to August 2022, paying the outstanding balance of approximately $71,000 only after the City of Little Rock initiated an investigation into the apartment complex. Big Country Chateau’s defaults were easily concealed from tenants due to the disconnection moratoriums in place during the COVID-19 pandemic. Currently, tenants are facing water utility shutoffs in September despite having paid for their utilities.
Entergy Arkansas helping customers with bills
High temperatures have caused electric bills to skyrocket for Arkansans and Entergy is stepping in to help.
Steve Landers admits to leaving loaded gun in restaurant bathroom
LITTLE ROCK, Ark — Little Rock Mayor candidate Steve Landers has admitted to leaving a loaded gun inside the restroom of a local restaurant. The weapon was reportedly left inside the restroom of The Root Cafe in Little Rock, with an initial unnamed incident report being filed by the restaurant on May 27.
School districts across Arkansas struggle to find teachers to fill classrooms
The teacher shortage is impacting just about every district in central Arkansas forcing district leaders to find new ways to recruit and retain staff.
Arkansas AG sues apartment complex for unpaid utilities, safety violations
(The Center Square) - The owners of a Little Rock, Arkansas, multi-family housing complex owe thousands of dollars in utility bills and face hundreds of safety code violations, according to Attorney General Leslie Rutledge. Tenants of apartments owned by Big Country Chateau paid their utility bills directly to the company,...
$1 million lottery ticket sold in Benton County
A $1 million scratch-off lottery ticket was recently sold in Benton County, the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery announced.
Arkansas “Clear the Shelters” weekend event looks to find homes for furry friends
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – This Saturday you may be able to find yourself a new furry friend.
Arkansas transportation officials provide update on 30 Crossing project
Arkansas transportation officials gave an update Wednesday on a $633 million project to widen a busy stretch of Interstate 30 through downtown Little Rock and North Little Rock. The 30 Crossing project, which began construction in 2020, is expected to hit a number of key milestones in the coming weeks.
Take a look inside new Little Rock Police Department’s headquarters building
The capital city's police department is getting settled into its new headquarters building.
UA Little Rock Will Celebrate BBQ @ Bailey Oct. 14
The University of Arkansas at Little Rock will celebrate the return of the campus community for the new school year with the popular BBQ @ Bailey event Friday, Oct. 14. The tailgating-style event will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Bailey Alumni and Friends Center on the UA Little Rock campus. Members of the UA Little Rock community can also look forward to a special announcement about the university with Chancellor Christina Drale and Dr. Danyell Crutchfield Cummings, president of the Alumni Board of Directors, on hand to help celebrate.
Arkansas to see the coldest day since early June!
It's hard to believe that Little Rock is set to see the coolest day since June 10th just two days after recording the hottest temperatures in 8 years. But that's exactly what is going to happen!
Living Well: First of its kind ambulance provides new level of care for Arkansans
Baptist Health is rolling out two new ambulances to help save the lives of the most critical patients.
Simmons Bank Arena no longer hosting graduations, North Little Rock School District announces new venue
Simmons Bank Arena is getting out of the graduation business.
Pregnant mom & 5-year-old shot in Little Rock shootings, adding to total
Two separate shootings happened early Wednesday morning in Little Rock leaving three people injured, including a child.
Little Rock community activists react to 15 shootings over weekend
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Over the course of the weekend, Little Rock saw a spree of violent crimes. The Little Rock Police Department has confirmed 15 shootings, with three people dead in a 26-hour time span. Community activists, like Pastor Walter Crockran with the organization 'Arkansas Stop the Violence'...
Chris Kane Leaves KATV Little Rock After 12 Years
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. KATV morning anchor Chris Kane said goodbye to the Little Rock, Ark., ABC affiliate after 12 years. Kane announced the news on...
Attorney General files lawsuit against Big Country Chateau; city crews conduct second inspection
Attorney General Leslie Rutledge (R) announced Wednesday that her office has filed a lawsuit against Big Country Chateau and its parent company Apex. The apartment complex has been the source of controversy since residents were notified last month that water services would be shut off.
Hot Springs National Park One of Only Two Such Parks in U.S. To Be in ‘Path of Totality’ for Eclipse
Hot Springs National Park, nestled in the heart of Arkansas, is one of only two national parks in America that will be in the “path of totality” for the April 2024 total eclipse of the sun. “That’s pretty cool,” said Bill Solleder, marketing director for Visit Hot Springs....
