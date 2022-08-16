Dodge has been promising its fans an all-electric muscle car concept for a while now, and it's finally here as the Charger Daytona SRT. Unveiled at M1 Concourse in Pontiac, Michigan, during the third day of the three-day Dodge Speed Week event series, the all-electric muscle car concept is said to preview the brand's electrified future while staying true to tradition. According to the automaker, the "Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept drives like a Dodge, looks like a Dodge and feels like Dodge," and there are three key features that contribute to that.

