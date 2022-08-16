Read full article on original website
Related
The legendary ‘dune buggy’ is back with an electric motor
The Manx 2.0 closely follows in the original's footsteps with its rugged yet voluptuous silhouette. The vehicle's predecessor was a kit car built on a shortened, taller-wheeled, more maneuverable modified Volkswagen Beetle chassis. The electric buggy will be driven by two motors at the rear. The U.S.-based carmaker Meyers Manx,...
MotorAuthority
Preview: 2023 Dodge Hornet brings Charger, Challenger influences to small crossover segment
Dodge revealed the Hornet, its entry into the small crossover SUV game, on Tuesday during its Speed Week celebration in Pontiac, Michigan, but it won't just be a daily commuter. Offered in two models with two powerful engines and a bent toward performance, the Hornet borrows from the Charger and Challenger playbook.
insideevs.com
2023 Mercedes EQE SUV Interior Previewed Ahead Of October Debut
Mercedes-Benz has released the first photos of the 2023 EQE SUV's interior and announced that the EV's world premiere will take place on October 16, 2022. Slotting beneath the EQS SUV in Mercedes-EQ's electric vehicle lineup, the EQE SUV is described as a "multi-purpose variant" of the EQE sedan, thanks to its superior interior space and increased ride height that allows it to tackle more difficult terrain.
insideevs.com
Addmotor Updates Its Fat-Tire M-340 Electric Trike With New Powertrain
Electric tricycles have long been a well-liked option for anyone seeking either a beast of burden for carrying heavy loads or a middle ground for those who aren't quite ready to swing a leg over an electric two-wheeler. That said, Addmotor is shaking up the game with the newest update to its popular electric trike, the M-340, which now gets a new powertrain and a bigger, better battery.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
insideevs.com
Lincoln Model L100 Concept EV Is A Daring Vision Of Brand's Future
Lincoln has unveiled the futuristic Model L100 Concept at the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance, mixing aero-influenced styling and advanced technology into a vehicle that tries to anticipate "the immersive interior sanctuary of tomorrow." Marking the 100th anniversary of the 1922 Model L, the brand's first luxury vehicle, the Model L100...
MotorAuthority
2023 Nissan Z, Bentley Batur, Mercedes-Benz AMG One: Car News Headlines
With more power, more technology, and a stiffer structure, Nissan didn't reinvent the Z with the sports car's 2023 redesign but moved the icon forward into the new decade. We've just taken another spin, and just can't get over how great it looks in blue on blue. Bentley is close...
Aston Martin reveals its monster V12 engine two-seater design
The powerful car comes to celebrate the Q division’s 10th anniversary.
insideevs.com
Ford F-150 Lightning Gets 250 kWh Of Complimentary Fast Charging At Electrify America
Ford announced today that the F-150 Lightning pickup will come with 250 kWh of complimentary charging, available through FordPass Rewards, at Electrify America ultra-fast charging stations. However, there is a catch. The benefit is available solely to Ford F-150 Lightning retail customers. The bonus basically mirrors the one applied to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
insideevs.com
Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept Gets Us Charged Up For Muscle EVs
Dodge has been promising its fans an all-electric muscle car concept for a while now, and it's finally here as the Charger Daytona SRT. Unveiled at M1 Concourse in Pontiac, Michigan, during the third day of the three-day Dodge Speed Week event series, the all-electric muscle car concept is said to preview the brand's electrified future while staying true to tradition. According to the automaker, the "Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept drives like a Dodge, looks like a Dodge and feels like Dodge," and there are three key features that contribute to that.
Kia, Jeep among vehicle recalls this week
The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has issued recalls for August 4 through 11, including a Kia recall involving 257,998 units and a Jeep recall involving 99,186 units. See the list of this week's car recalls involving ten or more units below, or search USA TODAY's automotive recalls database for more:
insideevs.com
Italy's EV Market Losing Steam In 2022: A Long-Term Trend?
Italy’s auto market is at a crossroads. While most European markets continued seeing EV growth through the first six months of 2022, albeit in an overall subdued automotive economy, the Bel Paese was the victim of a self-inflicted wound, as the Italian government struggled for months before launching an overdue fiscal package to support low emission vehicles.
CAR AND DRIVER
The Real Cost of Owning an Electric Car
The Nissan Leaf was the first mass-market electric car sold in the United States. Yes, there were EVs available before the Leaf (General Motors' EV1 and Tesla's Roadster are two well-known examples), but it was Nissan that tried to thread the needle of zero-emission mobility with a cost of entry low enough to sell tens of thousands—as opposed to a few hundred or thousand—of EVs to interested customers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
insideevs.com
Acura ZDX Returns In 2024 As Brand's First EV
The Acura Precision EV Concept premieres during this year's Monterey Car Week as a big step in the brand's electrification. Now, we know the automaker's first EV on sale revives the ZDX moniker, and it arrives in showrooms in 2024. Acura also confirms that a Type S variant of the...
insideevs.com
Kia Releases US Pricing For All-New 2023 Sportage PHEV
Much like its parent company Hyundai, Kia is adding hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and electric vehicles to its portfolio. In fact, these brands tend to offer some of the newer models with multiple powertrain options. The 2023 Kia Sportage just recently came to market, it's available with a gas-only, hybrid, and plug-in hybrid powertrain, and Kia just released pricing for the latter.
insideevs.com
Mahindra Previews Five New Electric SUVs With Volkswagen MEB Power
India's leading SUV manufacturer, Mahindra & Mahindra, has previewed five new electric SUVs it plans to start building from 2024 using EV components from Volkswagen Group's MEB platform. Presented under two new EV brands, XUV and BE, the electric SUVs are based on the company's new INGLO (an acronym combining...
insideevs.com
Watch This Homemade E-Bike Drag Race A Ford Mustang GT
Electric bicycles are really cool and can be really fast, especially when modified for the purpose of speed. Indeed, most e-bikes must conform to rules and regulations out of the factory. However, at present, there's little stopping backyard mechanics and adrenaline junkies from juicing up their e-bikes and scooters to be capable of mind-boggling acceleration and speed.
Top Speed
Ford’s Entire 2022 Crossover and SUV Lineup Detailed
The Ford SUV lineup is well-rounded and family-oriented, whether it’s a full-size SUV with 4x4 capability or a smaller crossover. This high-riding category is full of fun and diverse choices. The EcoSport, Escape, and all-new Bronco Sport are part of the sub-compact/compact categories, while the Edge, Explorer, standard Bronco, and current Mustang Mach-E are included in the midsize category. The Expedition is the largest vehicle within the full-size SUV class, including its even larger counterpart, the Expedition Max. Ford vehicles are more popular than ever before in the United States, and American buyers are taking notice. Here’s a list of all of them:
insideevs.com
Is Lucid Teasing A Tri-Motor Air To Go Up Against Model S Plaid?
There's a new Lucid Air model on the horizon and it will debut in just two days' time at the Monterey Car Week. It might be the most exciting Lucid EV to date if our interpretation of the official teasers released on its social media accounts is correct. In the...
insideevs.com
Wing Bikes Offers Affordable Freedom ST Urban Commuter E-Bike
The Freedom ST, a new step-through e-bike from Wing Bikes, has just been introduced, and has the e-bike commuter market in its crosshairs. It is intended to bring performance similar to what we've come to expect from Wing Bikes, but with a much more user-friendly frame design. As you can see, it has a step-through frame, which is a feature that has grown in popularity, especially among commuter bikes made for urban environments.
insideevs.com
Cadillac Celestiq Prototype Looks Like A Land Yacht For The EV Age
About a month ago, Cadillac lifted the veils off the Celestiq show car that previews its flagship electric vehicle based on the Ultium platform. At the online unveiling, GM's luxury brand only shared a few photos of the spectacular concept vehicle, leaving brand and EV enthusiasts yearning for more. Thankfully, we now get to see more of the Celestiq electric flagship sedan as Cadillac shared the first photos of a camouflaged test prototype on Instagram and Twitter.
Comments / 0