Madison police release photos of suspects in catalytic converter theft
MADISON, Wis. — Police have released photos of two suspects they said took a catalytic converter from a vehicle in Madison last month. The theft happened in the overnight hours of July 24 in the 1300 block of Tompkins Drive, police said in an incident report Thursday afternoon. Anyone...
MPD investigating after gunshots reported in far west side neighborhood
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police say they are investigating after gunshots were reported in a neighborhood on the city’s far west side overnight. Officers were called to the area of N. Wickham Ct. and Tottenham Rd., just off of the intersection of Raymond Road and McKenna Blvd., at about 1:30 a.m. Thursday.
Trio charged in SW Madison shooting appear in court
MADISON, Wis. — Three 18-year-olds charged in a shooting on Madison’s southwest side earlier this month made their initial court appearances Thursday. Jevante Koger and Damarion Pollard, of Madison, and Zanya Anderson, of Fitchburg, appeared in court Thursday afternoon. Koger faces a felony charge of attempted first-degree homicide as a party to a crime, while Pollard faces a felony charge of attempted first-degree intentional homicide and two counts of felony bail jumping. Anderson faces a felony charge of attempted first-degree intentional homicide.
Medical examiner identifies Madison man killed in stabbing
The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the person killed in a stabbing last week in Madison as 35-year-old Larry I. Fullilove.
Beloit police searching for two suspects who allegedly stole from Menards
BELOIT, Wis. — Beloit police are searching for two suspects who they said stole from a Menards. Police said the two are part of a felony retail theft investigation. They were seen driving a white Ford F-150. Police did not say when the alleged thefts took place. Anyone with information on the incident is urged to call (608) 757-2244 or...
Man shot near downtown Madison
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police are investigating after one man was shot near downtown. According to police, a report of shots fired came in for the area of the 700 block of E Main Street which is near the MGE Generating Station. When officers arrived on scene they found a man with a gunshot wound.
Name released of Madison man killed in Friday stabbing
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The name of the man who died following a Friday night stabbing has been released as investigators continue to search for his killer. On Thursday, the Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office identified the 35-year-old man as Larry Fullilove and confirmed he died as the result of homicidal sharp force trauma.
Madison officials report decrease in violent crimes
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - City of Madison officials held a news conference Wednesday to address public safety and discuss violent crime statistics. Madison Police Department Chief Shon Barnes outlined the agency’s summer strategic plans, which runs from June 1 to Oct. 31. The plan addresses gun crimes, stolen vehicles and traffic crashes. Both MPD staff and the public identified these crimes as the top priorities.
Madison man sentenced to federal prison on narcotics charges
MADISON, Wis. — A Madison man will spend six and a half years in prison after being convicted on drug and gun charges. Chaz E. Morris, 35, was sentenced to federal prison Wednesday after previously being convicted of possessing more than 40 grams of fentanyl with the intent to distribute and having a gun after previously being convicted of a felony. Morris pleaded guilty to the charges on May 20, 2022.
South Beloit thief breaks into home, steals water pipes
SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WTVO) — South Beloit Police say officers were called to a reported burglary in process and caught the thief in the act. According to police, the burglary happened in the 600 block of Gardner Street on Wednesday, August 17th. A sergeant was in the area and arrived to the call quickly, and […]
3 men charged after public indecency sweep of forest preserves
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Three men, including one from Rockford, have been arrested in a public indecency sweep at local forest preserves. According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department, Thomas Titock, 60, of Maple Park, Richard Wince, 67, of Kirkland, and Tommy Mercer, 68, of Rockford, were arrested during the week of August 8th after […]
Shell casings found on Madison’s west side not long after downtown shooting
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Not long after responding to a shooting near downtown Madison, officers were called to reports of gunfire. This time on the city’s west side. According to the Madison Police Department’s initial report, investigators responded around 1:30 a.m. to the intersection of N. Wickham Court and Tottenham Ave. where they found found several shell casings.
MPD discovers broken paintballs after woman heard someone yell they’d been shot
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department officers found broken paintballs late Monday night after a caller reported hearing someone yell they’d been shot in a parking lot near their apartment. According to police, officers were sent to investigate the shots fired incident at the apartment complex along the...
Janesville driver flips car after suspect cuts him off, nearly hits wheelchair
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police are searching for the driver of a car that caused a crash on Wednesday. According to police, a man, in his 50s or 60s, driving a blue or teal-colored sedan with a dog in the front seat, was seen driving recklessly on Humes Road around 10:54 a.m. The suspect […]
US Atty.: Madison drug dealer sentenced after large quantities found
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison man was sentenced to more than six years in federal prison after being convicted as part of drug investigation in the Wisconsin capital that netted hundreds of grams of fentanyl, cocaine, and marijuana among other drugs, according to the U.S. Dept. of Justice. On...
Man arrested in Ohio following north Madison shooting extradited back to Wisconsin, bail set at $1 million
MADISON, Wis. — A Dane County man arrested in Ohio earlier this month after being charged in a deadly shooting in Madison made his initial court appearance in Dane County Thursday afternoon. Aquille Lowe, 27, of Fitchburg, was arrested in Dayton, Ohio, on Aug. 4. He faces five felony...
3 arrested for public indecency by Winnebago Co. deputies
(WIFR) - Complaints of suspicious activity in area forest preserves prompted an undercover investigation which resulted in three arrests this week. Thomas S. Titock, 60, of Maple Park, Ill., Richard D. Wince, 67, of Kirkland, Ill. and Tommy Mercer, 68, of Rockford all face public indecency charges. The investigation was...
MPD officer uses Narcan to help woman overdosing
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison Police officer used Narcan to help a woman overdosing Friday night on the city’s near east side. In an incident report, MPD said the officer arrived around 11:45 p.m. to the 500 block of Algoma St. where people were trying to help the woman who was allegedly overdosing.
Loaded guns found lying in Janesville on two occasions last week
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Twice last week, Janesville police officers found handguns lying in city streets with bullets in their chambers and the safeties off, JPD chief David Moore wrote in a blog about gun crime. Moore’s post comes just two days after a weekend incident in which police reported...
Dane Co. Sheriff: Man accused of shooting at his roommate
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man accused of firing a gun at his roommate during an argument was arrested Monday evening in Stoughton, police reported. The Stoughton Police Department wrote in a Facebook post that its officers responded around 6 p.m. to the 1000 block of W. South Street for reports of two roommates having an argument.
