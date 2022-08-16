Read full article on original website
KSN.com
More moisture chances coming, gaining some warmth
Enjoy more cool comfort this morning before a slightly warmer turn later this afternoon. Everyone will gain around 10 degrees compared to yesterday but temperatures will not be too toasty, just closer to average. Most of the day will be dry and sunny but later this afternoon and evening a...
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Cold front approaching, rain returns to the forecast
Temperatures will sit much warmer today than we saw yesterday, with highs nearing our seasonal average in the low 90s. Skies will remain clear for the early afternoon, but rain chances will creep into Northwest Kansas this evening. A cold front will sink into the Sunflower State and bring showers...
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Cool and comfortable today, rain chances linger this week
Hello, cooler temperatures! It will be a cloudy and comfortable afternoon with highs only reaching the upper 70s and low 80s. Rain chances will fizzle out as we head into the later half of the day, and cloud cover will eventually break up overnight. As skies clear out for Thursday,...
Deer spotted in Tennessee with crossbow bolt protruding from head, photos show
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is investigating after a buck was spotted wandering in Hendersonville with a crossbow bolt sticking out of its head. Photos of the mature buck recently began circulating on social media, prompting a response from the TWRA. “While this agency doesn’t...
What’s new at the Kansas State Fair this year?
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – Aside from the strong lineup at this year’s Nex-Tech Grandstand, there are more exciting events happening at the 2022 Kansas State Fair. On Thursday, Sept. 15, the Kansas State Fair is honoring our seniors. Tickets for anyone 55 and older are only $2. Guests can also enjoy bingo at Dillon Hall from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
