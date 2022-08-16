ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Salem, WI

West Salem Fire Department hosts open house to “spark” kids’ interest in fire service

By Emily Haugen
 2 days ago

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WKBT) — Communities all over Wisconsin are in need of firefighters.

If your kids have a burning desire to learn about firefighting, here is their chance.

The West Salem Fire Department is holding an open house for fire and EMS careers on Wednesday night.

Captain Scott Johnson says interest in the field is decreasing, and he hopes the open house and the upcoming year-long program will attract interest.

“We want to offer more EMS programs this year so that those involved are ready to go,” Johnson said.

The open house runs from 6-7:30 on Wednesday, Aug. 16 at the West Salem Fire Department on 100 South Mill St.

The Fire Departments from the La Crosse County Fire Officers Association host a program to learn about Fire and EMS careers. They meet on the 2nd and 4th Thursday of each month. Johnson says you can lean more about the year-long program at the West Salem open house. High school students can learn about and join the year-long program on site.

To register for the open house or get more information about the fire/EMS program, you can go to their website .

