ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
12newsnow.com

Lower chances Friday

Scattered showers, storms expected Friday through Monday in SE Texas. Higher chances the middle/later part of next week due to upper-level low pressure.
ENVIRONMENT
12newsnow.com

'Invasive' Australian crawfish found in Texas, TPWD says

TEXAS, USA — Everything is bigger in Texas, but even if it's not from the Lone Star State, it will find its way here!. The Australian redclaw crawfish was recently found in an apartment complex pond in South Texas, according to the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department. Three lobster-sized...
TEXAS STATE
12newsnow.com

Texas power grid operator ERCOT names new CEO

AUSTIN, Texas — Pablo Vegas, a utility executive who lives in Ohio, will be the new leader of Texas’ main power grid operator, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas. ERCOT’s board announced Vegas’ hiring Tuesday. Vegas becomes ERCOT’s first permanent chief executive in 16 months, since...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State

Comments / 0

Community Policy