Lower chances Friday
Scattered showers, storms expected Friday through Monday in SE Texas. Higher chances the middle/later part of next week due to upper-level low pressure.
Mostly sunny, hot and sticky Tuesday in Southeast Texas
Triangle Today: Partly cloudy, hot and humid. Highs in the middle 90's. Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph.
'Invasive' Australian crawfish found in Texas, TPWD says
TEXAS, USA — Everything is bigger in Texas, but even if it's not from the Lone Star State, it will find its way here!. The Australian redclaw crawfish was recently found in an apartment complex pond in South Texas, according to the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department. Three lobster-sized...
Texas power grid operator ERCOT names new CEO
AUSTIN, Texas — Pablo Vegas, a utility executive who lives in Ohio, will be the new leader of Texas’ main power grid operator, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas. ERCOT’s board announced Vegas’ hiring Tuesday. Vegas becomes ERCOT’s first permanent chief executive in 16 months, since...
Southeast Texas Regional Tourism group gathers Thursday to discuss things to see, do in area
The group is made of different organizations from 9 different counties. They discuss different things to see and do in the area.
Pest control experts, county officials give tips on how to fight off mosquitoes in Southeast Texas
Mosquitoes are more than just a minor inconvenience. They also affect a lot of the work going on at industrial sites in the area.
