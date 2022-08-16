Kansas abortion vote: Why recount with such a large margin?

Read full article on original website
Anti-abortion groups allege 60 errors in Michigan proposal
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — An anti-abortion coalition in Michigan filed a challenge on Thursday to keep an abortion rights question off of the November ballot due to what it said are 60 errors in the text of a proposed constitutional amendment. The coalition claims the errors make the amendment "impossible to understand,” and called for the state's Board of Canvassers to reject the proposed ballot initiative. The board is expected to make a final determination on the proposal during an Aug. 31 meeting. The challenge came on the final day of a state court hearing to determine whether county prosecutors will be allowed to enforce the state's pre-Roe abortion ban.
DeSantis' election police unit announces voter fraud cases
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced criminal charges against 20 people for illegally voting in 2020, the first major public move from the Republican’s new election police unit. The charges announced Thursday marked the opening salvo from the Office of Election Crimes and Security, which from its conception drew widespread criticism from Democrats and voting rights groups who feared the unit would serve as a political tool for the governor. The 20 people were among more than 11 million Florida voters who cast ballots in the 2020 election. DeSantis said the people charged were convicted of murder or a felony sexual offense and therefore exempt from a constitutional amendment that restores voting rights to some felons.
Judge blocks Florida 'woke' law pushed by Gov. DeSantis
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A Florida judge has declared a Florida law that restricts race-based conversation and analysis in business and education unconstitutional. The ruling came in a case in which a Florida business claimed their free speech rights are curtailed because the law infringes on company training programs stressing diversity, inclusion, elimination of bias and prevention of workplace harassment. The case is one of three challenging the “Stop WOKE” act championed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis as unconstitutional. The law involves critical race theory — the idea that racism is systemic in U.S. institutions that serve to perpetuate white dominance in society. The other two lawsuits were filed by educators and students.
Ex-Indiana lawmaker sentenced in casino money scheme
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A former Indiana state senator has been sentenced to 10 months in prison for his role in a scheme that illegally funneled about $40,000 from a casino company to his unsuccessful 2016 congressional campaign. The federal investigation into contributions to Republican Brent Waltz’s campaign tied to a former casino executive led the Indiana Gaming Commission to force the company out of its lucrative ownership of casino projects in Gary and Terre Haute. Waltz said during Wednesday’s court hearing that his “greatest regret” was that his actions tarnished his reputation as a public servant. Former Indiana casino company executive John Keeler will be sentenced later Wednesday in the scheme.
Judge throws out $85M award over California custody death
SAN DIEGO (AP) — A federal judge has thrown out an $85 million lawsuit award over the death of a Southern California man who was beaten, hogtied and shocked with a stun gun by sheriff’s deputies in 2015. The judge said Wednesday that the March award by a jury in a civil rights lawsuit against San Diego County was “far out of proportion to the evidence" and ordered a new trial to decide the proper amount. The case involved the death of 32-year-old Lucky Phounsy after a confrontation with nearly a dozen sheriff’s deputies at a relative’s home in Santee. Family members said he was suffering a mental health crisis.
