Kansas abortion vote: Why recount with such a large margin?

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — An anti-abortion coalition in Michigan filed a challenge on Thursday to keep an abortion rights question off of the November ballot due to what it said are 60 errors in the text of a proposed constitutional amendment. The coalition claims the errors make the amendment "impossible to understand,” and called for the state's Board of Canvassers to reject the proposed ballot initiative. The board is expected to make a final determination on the proposal during an Aug. 31 meeting. The challenge came on the final day of a state court hearing to determine whether county prosecutors will be allowed to enforce the state's pre-Roe abortion ban.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO