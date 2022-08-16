Read full article on original website
Before jumping from plane, co-pilot was 'visibly upset' and 'may have gotten sick'
A newly-released report from the National Transportation Safety Board is providing more details about events leading up to a 23-year-old co-pilot jumping from a plane before an emergency landing on July 29 at Raleigh-Durham International Airport. The NTSB report said Charles Hew Crooks was "visibly upset" as they planned their...
cbs17
Pilot who jumped before emergency plane landing ‘may have gotten sick’ National Transportation Safety Board report reveals
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The National Transportation Safety Board released its preliminary incident report regarding the emergency plane landing at Raleigh-Durham International Airport that left one person dead July 29. In late July, a small aircraft made an emergency landing at RDU after losing its main wheel. Officials later...
Haunting final moments and last words of co-pilot before he leapt out of plane to his death
A CO-PILOT was upset and apologized following a failed landing attempt before he jumped out of a plane and plunged to his death, a report claims. Charles Crooks, 23, was found dead around 30 miles south of Raleigh-Durham International Airport, North Carolina on July 29. The pilot of the CASA...
1 dead in serious crash on eastbound Interstate 40 in Raleigh
Interstate 40 was closed for nearly 4 hours Thursday after a single-car crash that killed one person.
cbs17
1 killed, 6 injured in wreck that shut down all lanes of I-40 eastbound in Cary
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A fatal crash shut down all lanes of I-40 eastbound Thursday afternoon, Raleigh police said. The single-car collision was reported around 11:18 a.m. and involved seven people, one of which has been pronounced dead, according to Raleigh police. Of the seven in the car, four...
cbs17
Multiple agencies search Neuse River, less than a mile from where Wake Co. deputy was killed
KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) — Dive teams and deputies spent most of Tuesday searching the Neuse River and the land around it. A Wake County Sheriff’s Office representative told CBS 17 the search was regarding an ongoing investigation and would not add additional detail. The location of the search,...
Concerns rise about ATV riders illegally driving on NC streets: What can be done to address this?
Some groups of ATV riders in Durham say they have a larger purpose than joyriding.
Driver tries to pass car before deadly head-on crash that injured children, NC cops say
The children were taken to the hospital, officials said.
Car crashes through North Carolina restaurant’s deck
The incident happened just after 4:50 p.m. at the corner of Duraleigh and Edwards Mill roads, according to Raleigh police.
cbs17
Cumberland County deputies seek car possibly used during a shooting
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Cumberland County authorities need your help in finding a car that they say may have been used during a shooting. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday released surveillance photos of an early 2000s gold or silver Honda Accord that they are looking for. The vehicle has damage to the front, passenger-side quarter panel and faded paint in various spots.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Better rail service for North Carolina and the Southeast? State working on the ‘missing link’
SANFORD, N.C. — An Amtrak train bound for Raleigh passes through downtown Sanford twice a day. Freight trains rumble through the city several times each day. But Sanford, about 45 minutes southwest of Raleigh, hasn’t had passenger rail service for more than 50 years, according to the city's mayor-elect.
Police say 21-year-old Cary man was killed in Durham Roxboro Street shooting
Durham, N.C. — The Durham Police Department announced Thursday that Derek Ortiz, 21, from Cary, was the man who died in a Wednesday afternoon Durham shooting. The shooting happened at around 2 p.m. at the 2500 block of South Roxboro Street. One man was taken into custody and charged with resisting, delaying and obstruction of justice. However, the investigation is still ongoing.
cbs17
4 injured after 15 cars involved in 6 wrecks along stretch of I-95 in Johnston County, officials say
FOUR OAKS, N.C. (WNCN) — Four people were taken to area hospitals after 15 vehicles were involved in six different crashes along a stretch of Interstate 95 in Johnston County Monday evening, officials said. The wrecks happened between 6 and 6:30 p.m. as heavy rain was falling in the...
WRAL
Road reopens in Sanford after tractor trailer crash
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Cleanup efforts stretched into Thursday morning more than eight hours after a tractor trailer crashed into a pole, leaving debris all over the road. Reporter:...
WRAL
Escaped inmate last seen in Clayton
Officials say as of 2 p.m., Michael Glover was last spotted in Clayton, heading into Wake County. He is believed to have switched vehicles. People should be on the lookout for either a brown or silver Ford Fusion with license plate HHK1455.
WRAL
Durham police cars line South Roxboro Street after reported homicide
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Durham police cars line South Roxboro Street after reported homicide. One person was murdered in Durham on Wednesday afternoon and another person was injured. Police...
Duo arrives in Mercedes SUV, steals Camaro, North Carolina police say
A black 2013 Chevy Camaro LT was taken from the parking lot of a Circle K on July 23 in Fayetteville.
police1.com
Man charged with murder in killing of N.C. deputy
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — A man charged with murder in the killing of Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd will make his first court appearance in the case Monday afternoon. Arturo Marin-Sotelo, 29, of Apex is charged with murder in the death of Byrd, according to an arrest warrant issued Wednesday.
Tense scene in Durham, where dozens of police are gathered after a fatal shooting
Durham, N.C. — A heavy police presence could be seen in Durham in the 2500 block of South Roxboro Street after a flurry of bullets flew on Wednesday afternoon around 2 p.m. A long line of more than 20 police vehicles were parked single-file down the road and at least three ambulances were on the scene.
cbs17
1 dead in motorcycle crash in Cumberland Co
CAMERON, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Cameron this morning, officials say. The crash occurred shortly after 10 a.m. Tuesday on Highway 24-27 in Cameron, which is north of Fayetteville. Officials say one person is dead. The highway patrol said a 37-year-old black...
