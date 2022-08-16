ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

cbs17

Cumberland County deputies seek car possibly used during a shooting

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Cumberland County authorities need your help in finding a car that they say may have been used during a shooting. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday released surveillance photos of an early 2000s gold or silver Honda Accord that they are looking for. The vehicle has damage to the front, passenger-side quarter panel and faded paint in various spots.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Police say 21-year-old Cary man was killed in Durham Roxboro Street shooting

Durham, N.C. — The Durham Police Department announced Thursday that Derek Ortiz, 21, from Cary, was the man who died in a Wednesday afternoon Durham shooting. The shooting happened at around 2 p.m. at the 2500 block of South Roxboro Street. One man was taken into custody and charged with resisting, delaying and obstruction of justice. However, the investigation is still ongoing.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Road reopens in Sanford after tractor trailer crash

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Cleanup efforts stretched into Thursday morning more than eight hours after a tractor trailer crashed into a pole, leaving debris all over the road. Reporter:...
SANFORD, NC
WRAL

Escaped inmate last seen in Clayton

Officials say as of 2 p.m., Michael Glover was last spotted in Clayton, heading into Wake County. He is believed to have switched vehicles. People should be on the lookout for either a brown or silver Ford Fusion with license plate HHK1455.
CLAYTON, NC
WRAL

Durham police cars line South Roxboro Street after reported homicide

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Durham police cars line South Roxboro Street after reported homicide. One person was murdered in Durham on Wednesday afternoon and another person was injured. Police...
DURHAM, NC
police1.com

Man charged with murder in killing of N.C. deputy

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — A man charged with murder in the killing of Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd will make his first court appearance in the case Monday afternoon. Arturo Marin-Sotelo, 29, of Apex is charged with murder in the death of Byrd, according to an arrest warrant issued Wednesday.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

1 dead in motorcycle crash in Cumberland Co

CAMERON, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Cameron this morning, officials say. The crash occurred shortly after 10 a.m. Tuesday on Highway 24-27 in Cameron, which is north of Fayetteville. Officials say one person is dead. The highway patrol said a 37-year-old black...
CAMERON, NC

