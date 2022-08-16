ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Comments / 1

Related
komando.com

Car recall warning: Ford, Jeep, Toyota, Nissan, and BMW models affected

Following various recalls late last month, several vehicle manufacturers are again recalling thousands of models that can put you in danger. In addition, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration put out several notices to owners, urging them not to drive certain recalled cars. If you own any affected models, immediately...
CARS
insideevs.com

Watch Ford Mustang 5.0 Race Electric Ford Mustang Mach-E GT SUV

We get to watch two Ford icons face off in a quick drag race battle, though these ponies are iconic for very different reasons. The Mustang 5.0-liter V8 is a legend when it comes to sports cars. However, the all-new Mustang Mach-E crossover grabs the iconic name and charts a course for the future as Ford's first fully electric Mustang, and it's a solid performer.
CARS
Motorious

Ford Mustang Continues In Second Place

Mopar, Ford, and GM fans could argue all day long about which brand is best, whether they’re talking about modern muscle cars, trucks, etc. However, black and white sales figures aren’t something you can spin as easily. Those have been showing that lately, the Dodge Challenger is king, with the Ford Mustang coming in second and the Camaro rounding out the lineup.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Compact Car#Vehicles#Kia Telluride#Intellichoice Rrb
CarBuzz.com

Texas Shop Builds The Silverado High Country Shorty Chevy Won't

It's a well-known fact that Americans like pickup trucks. On average, the number of pickup truck sales stretches into the millions each year. So it's hard to believe that Chevy doesn't let you build a single cab short-bed jam-packed with the most luxurious features you want. Until you get to Hersa Motors, that is.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Audi
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Jeep
NewsBreak
Cars
torquenews.com

2023 Dodge Challenger and Charger ICE Vehicles Will End Run With Seven Special Muscle Car Models

Dodge will end its popular 2023 Challenger and Charger run with a bang. It is planning seven limited run muscle cars and will tell fans exactly how to get them. Dodge calls this week before the Woodward Dream Cruise, in the Detroit area, Speed Week. This year, Dodge is filling the week with big announcements about the future of its popular muscle cars and what Dodge fans can expect going forward. Dodge has big plans for its last internal combustion engine 2023 Challengers and Chargers and wants everyone to know they will receive a celebrated farewell.
DETROIT, MI
digg.com

The Most-Stolen Vehicles In The US, Ranked

If you own one of these, you might want to keep an extra close eye on your ride. Car theft happens all the time — especially during a period of time when used cars are particularly expensive. This is the second year the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) has...
CARS
Motorious

Guy Turns Hellcat Into Mad Max Tribute

When we first saw that someone transformed a Dodge Challenger Hellcat into a Mad Max Ford Falcon XB GT Coupe Interceptor tribute, we thought it was a great idea. And when we saw the final product, we felt vindicated. Sadly, modern Aussie muscle cars aren’t a thing anymore, so using a crazy modern American muscle car to pay tribute to Max Rockatansky seems appropriate.
CARS
Robb Report

Meet ‘Flying Tiger,’ Volkswagen’s New 4-Passenger, Fully Autonomous Flying Taxi

Click here to read the full article. Volkswagen has decided to switch gears and start building flying taxis. VW China unveiled a new eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) last week with some quite impressive performance specs. The Vertical Mobility project, or V.MO. for short, is a fully autonomous electric aircraft that could eventually carry four passengers and their luggage up to 120 miles (200 km) without a pilot, according to VW.   The first prototype, which was created in partnership with UK design firm Tangerine and Chinese aviation manufacturer Sunward, has been nicknamed Flying Tiger due to its distinctive black-and-gold livery. Fittingly,...
CARS
Motorious

1970 Chevelle SS Found Parked On Garage Lift Since 1978

This muscle car is packing some major surprises under the hood and in its history. The 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle is one of America’s most excellent muscle car machines ever to hit the asphalt. Of course, there is a considerable following surrounding these incredible cars as they introduced the nation to a new style of Chevy power and performance. This means that the engine is always the star of the show, and there is one engine that shines exceptionally bright in the GM performance line. That motor is the 454 ci LS6 V8 engine, making this car a beast on the streets and the drag strip. Though Chevelles of this specification are getting pretty rare these days, one guy was able to find a beautiful example of one of these ridiculous machines.
CARS
Business Insider

Tesla-powered flying car doesn't require a license

The Jetson One is a flying vehicle designed for a single passenger. It has a maximum speed of 63 mph, and its Tesla battery cells give it a flight time of 20 minutes. However, because it's classified as an ultralight aircraft, it requires no license to operate. Narrator: This flying...
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy