Four-star athlete Khai Prean commits to LSU football over Auburn, Mississippi State

By Koki Riley, Lafayette Daily Advertiser
 2 days ago

Four-star athlete Khai Prean has committed to LSU football , he announced at St. James High School on Tuesday.

Prean is the No. 16 athlete and the No. 256 player in the nation per 247Sports Composite. He attends St. James and is the No. 15 recruit in Louisiana's 2023 class.

At 6-foot and 190 pounds, Prean had Auburn, Florida State and Mississippi State in his final four schools. He also garnered offers from Tennessee, Michigan and Arkansas.

Running backs coach Frank Wilson and recruiting specialist Jordan Arcement were Prean's lead recruiters.

Prean is the first athlete to commit to LSU's 2023 class. He's also the eighth player from Louisiana to commit, joining four-star wide receiver Shelton Sampson Jr., four-star safety Kylin Jackson, four-star running back Kaleb Jackson, four-star quarterback Rickie Collins, four-star offensive tackle Tyree Adams, four-star running back Trey Holly and three-star defensive back Ashton Stamps.

LSU FOOTBALL RECRUITING: LSU football: Can the Tigers have a top 5 recruiting class in the nation in 2023?

LSU FOOTBALL AP PRESEASON POLL: LSU football misses out on the top 25 of the preseason AP poll for the first time since 2000

MYLES BRENNAN LEAVES LSU: LSU football QB Myles Brennan leaves program, retires from football

LSU has the No. 6 class in the nation and the No. 3 class in the SEC following Prean's commitment. Alabama and Georgia are the only SEC programs ahead.

Prean was teammates with four-star wide receiver Shazz Preston, who committed to Alabama in the 2022 recruiting cycle.

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser and the USA TODAY Sports South Region. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Four-star athlete Khai Prean commits to LSU football over Auburn, Mississippi State

