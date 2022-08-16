ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Black Business Month

By Maria Dibut Galera
 2 days ago

Las Vegas(KLAS)- Black business month is celebrated in August, 31 days in 31 ways, and we have our way of applauding a local black business woman here in Las Vegas. Jillian Lopez chats with Lovely Laguerre who owns several Black owned businesses here in town and she brought her “mini me” Ariana.

