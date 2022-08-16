Black Business Month
Las Vegas(KLAS)- Black business month is celebrated in August, 31 days in 31 ways, and we have our way of applauding a local black business woman here in Las Vegas. Jillian Lopez chats with Lovely Laguerre who owns several Black owned businesses here in town and she brought her “mini me” Ariana.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.
Comments / 0