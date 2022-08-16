ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edwardsville, IL

siue.edu

SIUE Hosts Fall Kick-off to Welcome Record Number of International Students

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville is welcoming a record number of new international students to campus in fall 2022, with approximately 400 students from over 30 countries. In total, international enrollment includes nearly 850 students. The Office of Graduate and International Admissions hosted a kick-off event celebrating the students’ arrival and...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
siue.edu

Community-Oriented Digital Engagement Scholars Welcomed to SIUE

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville welcomed its first cohort of Community-Oriented Digital Engagement Scholars (CODES) and their families to campus Tuesday, Aug. 16 for a special reception honoring the participants and kicking off the fall 2022 academic year. The CODES program is an innovative, first of its kind general education program...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
siue.edu

SIUE Experience Builds Students’ Sense of Belonging Ahead of Academic Year

The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville campus is vibrant and filled with Cougar pride, as excitement builds for the launch of the fall 2022 semester. First-year students have moved into their residence halls and are taking part in the SIUE Experience, a welcome program that helps students make connections across campus and introduces them to the values of their new home away from home.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL

