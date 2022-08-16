ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmington Hills, MI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Oakland Press

Man sentenced in machete murder case

An Independence Township man has been sentenced for a machete attack that left one person dead and another injured. On Thursday morning, Oakland County Circuit Judge Martha Anderson sentenced 52-year-old Todd Alan Szyszkowski to 30-75 years in prison for the second-degree murder of Dustin Little, 27, assaullt of Alfredo Reyes and armed robbery that happened in February of 2021 at a house on Oliver Street in Pontiac.
PONTIAC, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Farmington Hills, MI
County
Oakland County, MI
Oakland County, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Pontiac, MI
Farmington Hills, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
The Oakland Press

Mother of 9 accused of multiple stabbings gets next court date

A Pontiac woman accused of stabbing four people at a house party — including a teenager — is scheduled to return to 50th District Court on Sept. 16 for a preliminary exam. At the exam, Judge Cynthia Walker will hear evidence and decide if probable cause exists to advance the case against Candis Wright-McDonald, 39, to Oakland County Circuit Court.
PONTIAC, MI
The Oakland Press

Prosecutor no longer seeking life sentence for man who killed his mother at 16

Https://www.theoaklandpress.com/2022/04/05/prosecutor-seeks-ultimate-sentence-for-man-who-was-16-when-he-murdered-his-motherThe Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office has withdrawn its request for a life sentence for a man who killed his mother when he was 16 years old. Muhammad Altantawi was convicted in March of first-degree premeditated murder for the Aug. 21, 2017 death of his mother, Nada Huranieh, 35, at...
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juveniles#Juvenile Court#Sentencing#Murder#Prison#Violent Crime#Muslim#Oakland Circuit Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Detroit News

Hamtramck teen charged with fatally stabbing 56-year-old man on Belle Isle

Detroit — A 17-year-old Hamtramck boy has been charged with fatally stabbing a 56-year-old man near the Belle Isle Nature Center, according to prosecutors. The teenager and Ali Mahyoub-Ali Mohammed, also of Hamtramck, were in a wooded area near the Belle Isle Nature Center at about 4:20 p.m. Aug. 12 when the boy stabbed the Mohammed multiple times and fled the scene, according to a press release from the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.
HAMTRAMCK, MI
MetroTimes

Ex-Detroit cop will serve probation for killing attorney Cliff Woodards in a car crash

A former Detroit cop who killed prominent attorney and radio personality Cliff Woodards II in a car crash pleaded no contest to willful neglect of duty on Monday. Teaira Iris Funderburg, 31, was on duty in a patrol car on Feb. 8, 2021, when she sped through a red light and slammed into a car driven by Woodards at the intersection of West Chicago Road and Jeffries Service Drive. She was responding to another officer in a nonemergency call.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy