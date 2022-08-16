Detroit — A 17-year-old Hamtramck boy has been charged with fatally stabbing a 56-year-old man near the Belle Isle Nature Center, according to prosecutors. The teenager and Ali Mahyoub-Ali Mohammed, also of Hamtramck, were in a wooded area near the Belle Isle Nature Center at about 4:20 p.m. Aug. 12 when the boy stabbed the Mohammed multiple times and fled the scene, according to a press release from the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

HAMTRAMCK, MI ・ 15 HOURS AGO