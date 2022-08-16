Read full article on original website
Woman charged in Flint double homicide rejects plea, likely to stand trial
FLINT, MI – A woman charged with tampering with evidence and other felonies in connection with the July 2018 deaths of two people whose bodies were found in the Flint River on the city’s east side has rejected a plea offer from Genesee County prosecutors and is likely to stand trial.
Detroit News
Detroit man files lawsuit after spending 26 years in prison for murder he didn't commit
Detroit — A Detroit man who spent more than half of his life in prison for a murder he did not commit is suing a former Detroit police officer, a former Wayne County assistant prosecutor and Wayne County. Lacino Hamilton was released from prison in September 2020 after a...
The Oakland Press
Man sentenced in machete murder case
An Independence Township man has been sentenced for a machete attack that left one person dead and another injured. On Thursday morning, Oakland County Circuit Judge Martha Anderson sentenced 52-year-old Todd Alan Szyszkowski to 30-75 years in prison for the second-degree murder of Dustin Little, 27, assaullt of Alfredo Reyes and armed robbery that happened in February of 2021 at a house on Oliver Street in Pontiac.
FBI: Macomb County nurse practitioner exchanged 1,000+ text messages with agent posing as 15-year-old boy
A nurse practitioner who lives in Macomb County is in custody, accused of trying to meet up with a 15-year-old boy for sex after exchanging more than one thousand text messages with an FBI agent/Michigan State Police trooper posing as the teen.
Jackson man to spend decades in prison for severe beating of his wife
JACKSON, MI -- Despite tearful pleas for from both suspect and victim, a man convicted of severely beating his wife in a drunken assault is set to spend at least 21 years behind bars. Joshua Nelson, 41, was sentenced by Jackson Circuit Judge Thomas Wilson Thursday, Aug. 18, to spend...
The Oakland Press
Mother of 9 accused of multiple stabbings gets next court date
A Pontiac woman accused of stabbing four people at a house party — including a teenager — is scheduled to return to 50th District Court on Sept. 16 for a preliminary exam. At the exam, Judge Cynthia Walker will hear evidence and decide if probable cause exists to advance the case against Candis Wright-McDonald, 39, to Oakland County Circuit Court.
The Oakland Press
Prosecutor no longer seeking life sentence for man who killed his mother at 16
Https://www.theoaklandpress.com/2022/04/05/prosecutor-seeks-ultimate-sentence-for-man-who-was-16-when-he-murdered-his-motherThe Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office has withdrawn its request for a life sentence for a man who killed his mother when he was 16 years old. Muhammad Altantawi was convicted in March of first-degree premeditated murder for the Aug. 21, 2017 death of his mother, Nada Huranieh, 35, at...
Man gets 27-year jail sentence in Detroit dating app murder
An Indiana man who prosecutors said used a dating app to target members of the LGBTQ community has been sentenced to at least 27 years in jail for the killing of a Michigan man.
Detroit News
White supremacist group leader sentenced for terrorizing Dexter family, AG's office says
The leader of a national white supremacist group that advocates for violence against the government has been resentenced for terrorizing a Dexter family, according to the Michigan Attorney General's Office. Justen Watkins "used intimidation tactics at a family’s home and posted messages to other The Base members targeting the home,"...
Oakland County woman faces up to 15 years in prison for lying about stolen vehicle: AG
A Clarkston woman is facing possible prison time for insurance fraud and forgery after authorities say she lied to her insurance company about a stolen vehicle.
fox2detroit.com
Danielle Stislicki murder investigation: Judge denies Floyd Galloway attorney request for more discovery
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A judge denied a defense attorneys' motion for more evidence in the case of Floyd Galloway Jr., believing that all relevant information in the case had been turned over to both legal teams. Galloway's attorney Ellen Michaels had argued she needed access to more documents...
Arab American News
17-year-old from Hamtramck charged w/ first-degree murder in stabbing of 56-year-old Hamtramck man on Belle Isle
HAMTRAMCK – Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged a 17-year-old juvenile male, of Hamtramck, in connection with last week’s fatal stabbing of Ali Mahyoub-Ali Mohammed, 56, also of Hamtramck, on Belle Isle in Detroit. The prosecutor’s office said in a press release that last Friday, Aug. 12,...
fox2detroit.com
Indiana man sentenced 25 years in prison in Michigan homicide case after he targeted LGBTQ+ community
DETROIT (FOX 2) - An Indiana man who targeted members of Michigan's LGBTQ+ community before pleading guilty to second-degree murder earlier this year was sentenced to a minimum of 25 years in prison. Diabolique Paris Johnson, 35 of Indianapolis, was sentenced in front of a Wayne County judge for a...
17-year-old charged with murder in connection to stabbing death on Belle Isle
A 17-year-old from Hamtramck is facing murder changes for allegedly stabbing a man to death near Belle Isle Nature Center last Friday. Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said the teen was adult designated, but charged as a juvenile
ClickOnDetroit.com
Oakland County woman who worked with children with autism without license faces felony charges
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. – A woman accused of posing as a board-certified therapist at the Oxford Recovery Center in Brighton has been arraigned on felony charges. Kimberly Casey Coden-Diskin, 34, was arraigned in Livingston County on sixteen counts of unauthorized practice of a health profession and two counts of identity theft.
Detroit News
Hamtramck teen charged with fatally stabbing 56-year-old man on Belle Isle
Detroit — A 17-year-old Hamtramck boy has been charged with fatally stabbing a 56-year-old man near the Belle Isle Nature Center, according to prosecutors. The teenager and Ali Mahyoub-Ali Mohammed, also of Hamtramck, were in a wooded area near the Belle Isle Nature Center at about 4:20 p.m. Aug. 12 when the boy stabbed the Mohammed multiple times and fled the scene, according to a press release from the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.
MetroTimes
Ex-Detroit cop will serve probation for killing attorney Cliff Woodards in a car crash
A former Detroit cop who killed prominent attorney and radio personality Cliff Woodards II in a car crash pleaded no contest to willful neglect of duty on Monday. Teaira Iris Funderburg, 31, was on duty in a patrol car on Feb. 8, 2021, when she sped through a red light and slammed into a car driven by Woodards at the intersection of West Chicago Road and Jeffries Service Drive. She was responding to another officer in a nonemergency call.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man sentenced to more than 10 years in prison after stealing car, personal belongings near Wayne State campus
DETROIT – A 32-year-old man from Detroit was sentenced on charges of carjacking and brandishing a firearm in a crime. Johnnie Watkins was sentenced to more than 10 years in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release, according to officials. Watkins committed the crime on Nov. 9,...
lakeorionreview.com
Suspect arraigned on open murder charges for fatal assault at GM Orion Assembly Plant
ORION TWP. — A man who allegedly killed a co-worker at the GM Orion Assembly Plant on Aug. 11 could face life in prison if convicted. Astrit Gjon Bushi, 48, is accused in the beating death of Gregory Lanier Robertson, 49, a resident of Pontiac, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
Additional victims likely in case of former school administrator charged with CSC, sheriff says
FLINT, MI – Authorities say a former principal, coach, and teacher accused of criminal sexual conduct preyed on the most vulnerable young people and are now asking anyone who may have been victimized by him to come forward. Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson held a news conference Wednesday, Aug....
