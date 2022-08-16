Read full article on original website
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay schools face budget deficit
Since 2000, the marathon has donated more than $1.7 million to 24 local charities. Green Bay schools make cuts to get ahead of budget deficit. The Green Bay school district expects a $36 million shortfall due to declining enrollment, increasing staff, and the loss of COVID relief funds. Non-profit's camp...
WBAY Green Bay
Short-staffed bus companies looking for drivers ahead of school year
MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - As students get ready to go back to school, districts and bussing companies are still dealing with the current bus driver shortage. One of the largest bussing companies in the state is impacted at every one of its bus terminals right now. Leading up to fall...
WBAY Green Bay
Cellcom Green Bay Marathon makes donations
spectrumnews1.com
Oshkosh schools hold job fair to fill open positions
OSHKOSH, Wis. — Cara Bryant is looking for a career change. The Oshkosh mother said working for the Oshkosh Area School District would be a welcomed change. “I’m looking to change my career,” Bryant said. “I thought it’d be nice to get into the school district so that I can have the same schedule as my daughter and hopefully do a Monday-through-Friday early and be done early. That’s kind of the plan, so I can spend more time with her in the afternoon.”
WBAY Green Bay
Inclusion Manufacturing Camp
WBAY Green Bay
BACK 2 SCHOOL: First Alert Weather resources
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The first thing families need to know before they head out the door for school is the weather forecast. Families can count on the First Alert Weather Team throughout the school year. When you wake up in the morning, check our First Alert Weather App...
WBAY Green Bay
UW System president announces tuition promise at UW-Green Bay, Oshkosh
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The president of the UW System was in Northeast Wisconsin Wednesday to discuss the Wisconsin Tuition Promise at UW-Green Bay and UW Oshkosh. The initiative starts in fall of 2023. The goal is to help underserved Wisconsin students attend a UW System university without paying tuition or fees. The program hopes to increase the number of residents with a bachelor’s degree from low-to-moderate income families.
WBAY Green Bay
BACK 2 SCHOOL: Tips for saving money on school shopping
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Inflation has families looking for ways to save on Back 2 School shopping. A survey from Deloitte shows on average, parents are expected to spend $661 per child. That’s up eight percent from 2021. We got some tips to save money from the Krazy...
WBAY Green Bay
Appleton opens pickleball complex
WBAY Green Bay
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: "The Day After"
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay church hosting annual school supply, food giveaway
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay First Church is hosting its annual Back to School Bash. It’s scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 21 at the church located at 1460 Shawano Ave. The church will be distributing bags of groceries and backpacks with school supplies while supplies last. The church’s...
WBAY Green Bay
Non-profit's camp introduces untapped workforce to manufacturing jobs
seehafernews.com
Three Area Legislators Honored with Building Wisconsin Award
Three area legislators were recently honored by the Associated Builders and Contractors for their work in helping the construction industry. State Senator Andre Jacque of De Pere and State Representatives John Macco of Ledgeview and Shae Sortwell of Two Rivers were all presented with the Building Wisconsin Award while at Peters Concrete in Green Bay.
WEAU-TV 13
Evers speaks on preserving Wisconsin’s water
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -Governor Tony Evers made stops in Western Wis. Tuesday afternoon as he tours the state to promote access to clean drinking water. Along with the Secretary of Department of Natural Resources, Evers visited Oconto, Chippewa Falls, and Stevens Point. While in Chippewa Falls, Evers took a tour of the Leinenkugel’s Brewery, and learned about the facility’s efforts to make the company more sustainable.
wearegreenbay.com
Governor Tony Evers visits Oconto, announces $10M clean drinking water grant
OCONTO, Wis. (WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers was in the City of Oconto on Tuesday to announce a new $10 million grant program to improve access to clean drinking water across the state. The program will expand eligibility beyond the current Well Compensation Program to support more private well...
wtaq.com
Mulva Cultural Center Hits Midpoint in Construction Timeline
DE PERE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Mulva Cultural Center is officially halfway done in De Pere. The massive structure is at the intersection of South Broadway and South Wisconsin street. The 75,000 square foot facility will open its doors late summer of 2023. The next phase of the construction...
WBAY Green Bay
3 BRILLIANT, POSITIVELY CHARGED MINUTES: A battery that runs on humidity
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Brad Spakowitz has talked about a project creating jet fuel out of thin air. Now here’s a project that you could see closer to home: Creating electricity out of the air. Scientists have developed a very thin rechargeable battery that charges itself using moisture...
WBAY Green Bay
Northeast Wisconsin’s largest pickleball complex opens at Appleton’s Telulah Park
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Dozens of community members celebrated the opening of a new pickleball facility this morning in Appleton. The anticipation has been building and the wait is finally over. People can now enjoy an eight-court pickleball complex at Telulah Park, which is said to be the largest in Northeast Wisconsin.
wearegreenbay.com
Menasha bridge closure extended, WisDOT cites issues
MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Racine Street Bridge will be closed longer than expected in Wisconsin. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) Northeast Region, the schedule had to be changed because of “material supply chain challenges on key components that are instrumental in raising and lowering the lift bridge.”
WBAY Green Bay
Cellcom Green Bay Marathon pays off for local charities
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The impact of the Cellcom Green Bay Marathon continued to be felt Tuesday as it presented checks to its charity partners. The event awarded $100,000 in total to the Greater Green Bay YMCA and NEW Community Shelter. Since 2000, the event has donated more than...
