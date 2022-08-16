ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay schools face budget deficit

GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Short-staffed bus companies looking for drivers ahead of school year

MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - As students get ready to go back to school, districts and bussing companies are still dealing with the current bus driver shortage. One of the largest bussing companies in the state is impacted at every one of its bus terminals right now. Leading up to fall...
MENASHA, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Cellcom Green Bay Marathon makes donations

GREEN BAY, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Oshkosh schools hold job fair to fill open positions

OSHKOSH, Wis. — Cara Bryant is looking for a career change. The Oshkosh mother said working for the Oshkosh Area School District would be a welcomed change. “I’m looking to change my career,” Bryant said. “I thought it’d be nice to get into the school district so that I can have the same schedule as my daughter and hopefully do a Monday-through-Friday early and be done early. That’s kind of the plan, so I can spend more time with her in the afternoon.”
OSHKOSH, WI
Green Bay, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Inclusion Manufacturing Camp

GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

BACK 2 SCHOOL: First Alert Weather resources

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The first thing families need to know before they head out the door for school is the weather forecast. Families can count on the First Alert Weather Team throughout the school year. When you wake up in the morning, check our First Alert Weather App...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

UW System president announces tuition promise at UW-Green Bay, Oshkosh

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The president of the UW System was in Northeast Wisconsin Wednesday to discuss the Wisconsin Tuition Promise at UW-Green Bay and UW Oshkosh. The initiative starts in fall of 2023. The goal is to help underserved Wisconsin students attend a UW System university without paying tuition or fees. The program hopes to increase the number of residents with a bachelor’s degree from low-to-moderate income families.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

BACK 2 SCHOOL: Tips for saving money on school shopping

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Inflation has families looking for ways to save on Back 2 School shopping. A survey from Deloitte shows on average, parents are expected to spend $661 per child. That’s up eight percent from 2021. We got some tips to save money from the Krazy...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Appleton opens pickleball complex

APPLETON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: "The Day After"

GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay church hosting annual school supply, food giveaway

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay First Church is hosting its annual Back to School Bash. It’s scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 21 at the church located at 1460 Shawano Ave. The church will be distributing bags of groceries and backpacks with school supplies while supplies last. The church’s...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Non-profit's camp introduces untapped workforce to manufacturing jobs

GREEN BAY, WI
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
News Break
seehafernews.com

Three Area Legislators Honored with Building Wisconsin Award

Three area legislators were recently honored by the Associated Builders and Contractors for their work in helping the construction industry. State Senator Andre Jacque of De Pere and State Representatives John Macco of Ledgeview and Shae Sortwell of Two Rivers were all presented with the Building Wisconsin Award while at Peters Concrete in Green Bay.
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

Evers speaks on preserving Wisconsin’s water

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -Governor Tony Evers made stops in Western Wis. Tuesday afternoon as he tours the state to promote access to clean drinking water. Along with the Secretary of Department of Natural Resources, Evers visited Oconto, Chippewa Falls, and Stevens Point. While in Chippewa Falls, Evers took a tour of the Leinenkugel’s Brewery, and learned about the facility’s efforts to make the company more sustainable.
WISCONSIN STATE
wtaq.com

Mulva Cultural Center Hits Midpoint in Construction Timeline

DE PERE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Mulva Cultural Center is officially halfway done in De Pere. The massive structure is at the intersection of South Broadway and South Wisconsin street. The 75,000 square foot facility will open its doors late summer of 2023. The next phase of the construction...
DE PERE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Menasha bridge closure extended, WisDOT cites issues

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Racine Street Bridge will be closed longer than expected in Wisconsin. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) Northeast Region, the schedule had to be changed because of “material supply chain challenges on key components that are instrumental in raising and lowering the lift bridge.”
MENASHA, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Cellcom Green Bay Marathon pays off for local charities

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The impact of the Cellcom Green Bay Marathon continued to be felt Tuesday as it presented checks to its charity partners. The event awarded $100,000 in total to the Greater Green Bay YMCA and NEW Community Shelter. Since 2000, the event has donated more than...
GREEN BAY, WI

