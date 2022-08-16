GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - An Appleton non-profit hopes a camp it’s hosting will help fill vacancies in manufacturing by training an untapped resource of potential workers. VPI is a non-profit that already works with individuals who have disabilities or are disadvantaged. When an opportunity arose to continue its mission and help even more people, as well as the manufacturing industry, VPI was on-board.

