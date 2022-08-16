Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Saints hold joint practices with the Packers, tempers flareTina HowellGreen Bay, WI
NFL Top 100 Rankings: 100-91FlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
3 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Behind the Scenes at the Bart Starr ShowDennis RaabeGreen Bay, WI
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
WBAY Green Bay
Non-profit’s manufacturing camp trains an untapped resource of workers
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - An Appleton non-profit hopes a camp it’s hosting will help fill vacancies in manufacturing by training an untapped resource of potential workers. VPI is a non-profit that already works with individuals who have disabilities or are disadvantaged. When an opportunity arose to continue its mission and help even more people, as well as the manufacturing industry, VPI was on-board.
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay schools make cuts to get ahead of budget deficit
Since 2000, the marathon has donated more than $1.7 million to 24 local charities. Non-profit's camp introduces untapped workforce to manufacturing jobs. 10 young adults with disabilities are learning on-the-job, networking and job interview skills in the 4-week camp. Green Bay schools face budget deficit. Updated: 3 hours ago. The...
WBAY Green Bay
Cellcom Green Bay Marathon makes donations
Green Bay schools make cuts to get ahead of budget deficit. The Green Bay school district expects a $36 million shortfall due to declining enrollment, increasing staff, and the loss of COVID relief funds. Non-profit's camp introduces untapped workforce to manufacturing jobs. Updated: 3 hours ago. 10 young adults with...
WBAY Green Bay
Short-staffed bus companies looking for drivers ahead of school year
MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - As students get ready to go back to school, districts and bussing companies are still dealing with the current bus driver shortage. One of the largest bussing companies in the state is impacted at every one of its bus terminals right now. Leading up to fall...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay schools face $36 million budget shortfall
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Area Public School District is cutting staff as it faces a $36 million budget shortfall in the next two years. The district says it’s taking action now to get in front of it. “We have reduced about 10 administrative positions at...
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay church hosting annual school supply, food giveaway
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay First Church is hosting its annual Back to School Bash. It’s scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 21 at the church located at 1460 Shawano Ave. The church will be distributing bags of groceries and backpacks with school supplies while supplies last. The church’s...
WBAY Green Bay
Appleton opens pickleball complex
Since 2000, the marathon has donated more than $1.7 million to 24 local charities. Green Bay schools make cuts to get ahead of budget deficit. The Green Bay school district expects a $36 million shortfall due to declining enrollment, increasing staff, and the loss of COVID relief funds. Non-profit's camp...
WBAY Green Bay
BACK 2 SCHOOL: Tips for saving money on school shopping
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Inflation has families looking for ways to save on Back 2 School shopping. A survey from Deloitte shows on average, parents are expected to spend $661 per child. That’s up eight percent from 2021. We got some tips to save money from the Krazy...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBAY Green Bay
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: "The Day After"
Since 2000, the marathon has donated more than $1.7 million to 24 local charities. Green Bay schools make cuts to get ahead of budget deficit. The Green Bay school district expects a $36 million shortfall due to declining enrollment, increasing staff, and the loss of COVID relief funds. Non-profit's camp...
Door County Pulse
YMCA CEO Heidi Erickson Resigns
Heidi Erickson, Door County YMCA CEO, has resigned her position with the organization effective September 16, 2022. Erickson will continue her dedication to the Y organization with the YMCA of the Fox Cities as the Branch Executive for the Fox West Y in Greenville, WI. “It was a difficult decision...
WBAY Green Bay
Kismet Advocacy LLC owner speaks out after employees leave company over bad checks, former worker responds
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Dozens of employees have still not been paid after walking out of the Kismet Advocacy LLC building in Green Bay back in early July after their checks kept bouncing. Now, the owner is saying it’s her fault. It’s a story Action 2 News has...
Fox11online.com
Wisconsin DOT holds public meetings on I-41 expansion
(WLUK) -- The Interstate-41 expansion project in Northeast Wisconsin continues. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is holding community meetings, Tuesday through Thursday, to update residents about the project. The billion dollar expansion is a 23-mile project that runs from Wisconsin Avenue in Grand Chute to Scheuring Road in De Pere.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WBAY Green Bay
3 BRILLIANT, POSITIVELY CHARGED MINUTES: A battery that runs on humidity
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Brad Spakowitz has talked about a project creating jet fuel out of thin air. Now here’s a project that you could see closer to home: Creating electricity out of the air. Scientists have developed a very thin rechargeable battery that charges itself using moisture...
WBAY Green Bay
Supply chain issues delay Racine Street bridge project in Menasha
MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - Supply chain issues are delaying the opening of a bridge and roundabout in downtown Menasha, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The agency Thursday announced schedule modifications for the Racine Street bridge construction project. “The schedule modifications are due to material supply chain challenges on...
WBAY Green Bay
Brown County Medical Examiner begins performing autopsies, creating regional hub for forensics
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A $12 million facility began performing autopsies this month in Green Bay, creating a regional hub in Northeast Wisconsin for forensics. The opening of the Brown County Medical Examiner’s office ends a partnership with the Dane County Medical Examiner, which began in 2016. But when that contract expired, local officials decided not to renew it.
WBAY Green Bay
BACK 2 SCHOOL: First Alert Weather resources
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The first thing families need to know before they head out the door for school is the weather forecast. Families can count on the First Alert Weather Team throughout the school year. When you wake up in the morning, check our First Alert Weather App...
WBAY Green Bay
Marinette County agencies hold active-shooter training in a school
MARINETTE, Wis. (WBAY) - In light of recent national events, authorities in Marinette County held active-shooter training inside of an old school Thursday. Inside Garfield Elementary School were dozens of first responders from several communities learning how to respond to a mass casualty scenario. The training used mannequins as a substitute for people who were injured.
wearegreenbay.com
Look up: Cops appearing on Dunkin’ rooftops in N.E. Wisconsin
WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – A strong stereotype that has followed police officers is their love for any kind of donuts and even stronger coffee. Well, cops all across the state are rising to the occasion and sitting on the roofs of Dunkin’ Donuts to help the Wisconsin Special Olympics.
WBAY Green Bay
SMALL TOWNS: Dyckesville double amputee embraces mission of kindness
DYCKESVILLE, Wis. (WBAY) - Faced with a major life decision a few years ago, a Brown County man has become an inspiration to his neighbors. A big reason for that is because he’s always lending a helping hand, despite his new disability. This week in Small Towns, we travel...
WBAY Green Bay
OSHA investigating death of worker at paper mill in Kaukauna
KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WBAY) - The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the death of a worker at a paper mill in Kaukauna. It happened Tuesday evening during operating hours at the Ahlstrom-Munksjo Thilmany Paper Mill. Ahlstrom-Munksjo released this statement:. “The family of our team member has been notified and...
Comments / 0