KTRE

City of Tyler program allows employees to bring babies to work

Some Mineola residents concerned about plans to demolish 'Kitchens' home in historic district. The property is currently owned by First Baptist Church of Mineola. The church has announced plans to demolish the home to make way for more parking.
TYLER, TX
KTRE

Rusk County one step closer to broadband plan

Spay and neuter neglect considered leading cause of full animal rescues, shelters. “We have way too many strays and owner surrenders,” Gwen Coyle, owner of Angel Paw Advocates says. “People aren’t spaying and neutering their animals, and we’re seeing the effects of that.” Coyle says all of the rescues and shelters are overwhelmed.
RUSK COUNTY, TX
ktbb.com

TxDOT seeks input on FM 2964 project

TYLER — TxDOT’s Tyler District will hold a virtual public hearing with an in-person option for the FM 2964 (Rhones Quarter Road) project, which proposes to widen FM 2964 from SH 110 to FM 346 in Smith County. The in-person event is set for Thursday, Aug. 25, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Whitehouse ISD’s Brown Elementary School on Smith County Road 2191 (Oscar Burkett Road). The virtual hearing will consist of a video presentation with audio and visual components and will be posted online Monday, Aug. 22, at 8 a.m. The presentation will remain available for viewing online until Friday, Sept. 9. You may call 903-510-9100 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, to ask questions and access project materials.
TYLER, TX
KTRE

First day back to school in Anderson County


ANDERSON COUNTY, TX
KTRE

WHITEHOUSE COMMUNITY CENTER KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 8-17-22

Law enforcement officers show support for fallen deputy's children on first day of school. "Our goal this morning was to show up for the Bustos family," said Lt. Matt Lazarine with the Smith County Sheriff's Office.
WHITEHOUSE, TX
KTRE

88-year-old Stonehurst home up for sale in Longview


LONGVIEW, TX
KTRE

Longview School Closet


LONGVIEW, TX
Tiffany Tillema

Oaklea Mansion an East Texas Treasure

Morning at Oaklea Mansion Bed and BreakfastTiffany Tillema /4T Studios. Nestled in the Piney Woods of East Texas is a Mansion that will capture your attention and imagination. Oakley Mansion is a Bed and Breakfast that is a must-see in your travels. It is located on South Main Street in Winnsboro. Winnsboro is a unique town known for its strong community and connection to arts, music, and history. Oaklea brings all of that together in a stately neoclassical home with amazingly manicured grounds and wonderfully decorated rooms that will take you back in time. The house still sits on its original pier and beam foundation set on brick piers. It has an exciting history: two balconies, four covered porches, and 56 windows.
WINNSBORO, TX
CBS19

Gilmer enters stage 3 mandatory water restrictions

GILMER, Texas — The City of Gilmer has announced a stage 3 mandatory water conservation effective immediately. Residents with even house numbers can water on Sunday and Thursday. On Saturday and Wednesday, house with odd number addresses can water. All watering can be done between the hours of 12...
GILMER, TX
101.5 KNUE

This Marshall, Texas Man was so Mad He Poured Soda in Someone’s Gas Tank

Everyone who is reading this right now has gotten mad at someone. The reasons for getting mad can be as long as a CVS receipt. Most of those who get mad can handle it simply by lashing out verbally at the person they are mad at. Others will get physical with the person they are mad at. Others may lash out verbally AND get physical. Sometimes this aggression will continue in other ways after the initial incident. That seems to be what happened recently in Marshall, Texas.
MARSHALL, TX
KTRE

Broadband Workshop Rusk Co


RUSK COUNTY, TX
CBS19

1 dead in head-on collision on FM 346 in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — One person has died following a head-on collision south of Tyler Wednesday afternoon, according to officials. The Smith County Sheriff's Office said the crash occurred near the intersection of FM 346 and County Road 122. A portion of FM 346 is shut down. Officials say...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Mark Scirto addresses viewers in return to East Texas News

Gregg County commissioners selected a contractor Monday to begin the process of connecting broadband internet across the county. Longview doctor warns against dangers of heat and pregnancy.
GREGG COUNTY, TX

