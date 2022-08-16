Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Behind the Scenes at the Bart Starr ShowDennis RaabeGreen Bay, WI
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five things to see and do in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensWisconsin State
WBAY Green Bay
Cellcom Green Bay Marathon makes donations
Green Bay schools make cuts to get ahead of budget deficit. The Green Bay school district expects a $36 million shortfall due to declining enrollment, increasing staff, and the loss of COVID relief funds. Non-profit's camp introduces untapped workforce to manufacturing jobs. Updated: 3 hours ago. 10 young adults with...
WBAY Green Bay
Short-staffed bus companies looking for drivers ahead of school year
MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - As students get ready to go back to school, districts and bussing companies are still dealing with the current bus driver shortage. One of the largest bussing companies in the state is impacted at every one of its bus terminals right now. Leading up to fall...
WBAY Green Bay
BACK 2 SCHOOL: First Alert Weather resources
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The first thing families need to know before they head out the door for school is the weather forecast. Families can count on the First Alert Weather Team throughout the school year. When you wake up in the morning, check our First Alert Weather App...
WBAY Green Bay
UW System president announces tuition promise at UW-Green Bay, Oshkosh
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The president of the UW System was in Northeast Wisconsin Wednesday to discuss the Wisconsin Tuition Promise at UW-Green Bay and UW Oshkosh. The initiative starts in fall of 2023. The goal is to help underserved Wisconsin students attend a UW System university without paying tuition or fees. The program hopes to increase the number of residents with a bachelor’s degree from low-to-moderate income families.
uwosh.edu
UWO alumni Barb Herzog, Oscar Mireles honored for impact through education
Ten successful University of Wisconsin Oshkosh graduates have been chosen to receive top honors for 2022 by the Alumni Association Board of Directors. Over the course of the summer, we will introduce you to these outstanding alumni. Two UW Oshkosh alumni who have made an impact on countless individuals during...
spectrumnews1.com
Oshkosh schools hold job fair to fill open positions
OSHKOSH, Wis. — Cara Bryant is looking for a career change. The Oshkosh mother said working for the Oshkosh Area School District would be a welcomed change. “I’m looking to change my career,” Bryant said. “I thought it’d be nice to get into the school district so that I can have the same schedule as my daughter and hopefully do a Monday-through-Friday early and be done early. That’s kind of the plan, so I can spend more time with her in the afternoon.”
WBAY Green Bay
Inclusion Manufacturing Camp
waupacanow.com
New London schools hire staff
The New London School District recently welcomed eight new certified staff members. Six of the newly hired staff will fill teaching positions at the high school and intermediate/middle school and two will fill positions at district elementary schools for the 2022-23 school year. Elementary staff. Tori Tayek will teach Special...
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay church hosting annual school supply, food giveaway
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay First Church is hosting its annual Back to School Bash. It’s scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 21 at the church located at 1460 Shawano Ave. The church will be distributing bags of groceries and backpacks with school supplies while supplies last. The church’s...
WBAY Green Bay
Non-profit's camp introduces untapped workforce to manufacturing jobs
WBAY Green Bay
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: "The Day After"
wearegreenbay.com
Start of school year delayed due to construction in Oconto
OCONTO, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oconto Unified School District has delayed the start of the 2022-23 school year by a few days due to ongoing construction. According to a Facebook Post, the construction is coming along nicely, but the district has experienced some issues with labor shortages and supply chains.
WBAY Green Bay
Northeast Wisconsin’s largest pickleball complex opens at Appleton’s Telulah Park
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Dozens of community members celebrated the opening of a new pickleball facility this morning in Appleton. The anticipation has been building and the wait is finally over. People can now enjoy an eight-court pickleball complex at Telulah Park, which is said to be the largest in Northeast Wisconsin.
wearegreenbay.com
Back to school shopping at Goodwill
(WFRV) – It’s time to start back to school shopping and at Goodwill, there’s always something new in store at a fraction of the cost. Local 5 Live visited the Ashwaubenon location with a peek at what you can find in store helping you get ready for the new school year.
WBAY Green Bay
Operation Football: Thursday Edition
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Check out the highlights above from 5 area games on Thursday night. Neenah beat De Pere 46-7, Appleton North edged GBSW 15-13, Kaukauna beat Ashwaubenon 35-14, Bay Port won at Middleton 38-21, while Kaukauna won at Ashwaubenon 35-14.
wearegreenbay.com
Menasha bridge closure extended, WisDOT cites issues
MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Racine Street Bridge will be closed longer than expected in Wisconsin. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) Northeast Region, the schedule had to be changed because of “material supply chain challenges on key components that are instrumental in raising and lowering the lift bridge.”
WBAY Green Bay
Appleton opens pickleball complex
WBAY Green Bay
Packers Kickoff Weekend includes free Train concert
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - “Drops of Jupiter” rockers Train will help kickoff the Green Bay Packers 2022 season. The Kickoff Weekend concert starts at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17. Train will perform outside Lambeau Field in the stadium’s northwest side parking lot. The concert is...
Green Bay police launches 'Community Speed Watch' initiative
Green Bay police are coming up with an effort to address speeding in the city, a "community speed watch" program was announced on Wednesday.
WBAY Green Bay
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Quiet start to the week
Green Bay schools make cuts to get ahead of budget deficit. The Green Bay school district expects a $36 million shortfall due to declining enrollment, increasing staff, and the loss of COVID relief funds. Updated: 12 minutes ago. 10 young adults with disabilities are learning on-the-job, networking and job interview...
