Patriots place Malcolm Butler on IR with unknown injury

By Alex Reimer
 2 days ago

Malcolm Butler’s season is over before it even started.

The Patriots placed the veteran cornerback on Injured Reserve Tuesday with an unknown injury. He played 23 snaps and recovered a fumble in their preseason loss to the Giants Thursday, but hasn’t practiced since.

Butler, 32, was out of football last season before signing a two-year contract with the Patriots in March. He played the previous three seasons with the Titans.

He’ll always be remembered for his game-sealing goal line interception against the Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX, as well as his mysterious benching in Super Bowl LII against the Eagles.

At his introductory Zoom press conference, he said he’s moved past the slight.

Butler was presumably signed as a replacement for J.C. Jackson, who signed with the Chargers in free agency. The Patriots also placed four-year defensive Joejuan Williams on the IR Tuesday.

IN THIS ARTICLE
