Home Sweet Home: Veteran to get new home from West Texas Home Builders Association

By Mateo Rosiles, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 2 days ago
At the West Texas Home Builders Association's meeting in August sat U.S. Marine Corps Sergeant Jason Lilley, his wife and kids who were guests of the West Texas Hero Homes charity.

Lilley, who was injured in a 2003 training accident that resulted in doctors having to amputate his right leg, said he had no idea why he was in attendance at the meeting until WTHBA President Keith Toogood announced the reason why.

"It is our honor today that we're announcing...that we're going to build you a mortgage-free home this year," Toogood said.

In that moment, Lilley said it felt surreal to him.

Lilley said he was interviewed by the board a while ago and was invited one day last week, but did not expect this. He said he came into the event with hope.

"There's a hope that this might come to fruition but also excitement that there is potentially a family veteran family that has this opportunity to have a mortgage-free home that can help with whatever ailment that they have," he said.

He also said that, in the moment, a flood of relief fell on him.

Relief, he said, for knowing he and his family can have a house that will accommodate him.

"I'll be able to be in a house and the kids and it's not having to worry about how to get off the driveway or how to get up over the first ledge in the garage," he said. "Nobody has to worry. Just get home and go right into the house."

Now with an opportunity to design his house, Lilley said he is looking forward to planning one focused on ease of access. He's also looking forward to being able to design a bathroom and kitchen that will fit his needs.

Thinking back to when he was a child, he said his dream house also included a pool but as he grew up he realized home meant something more.

"You always remember growing up in your house and never thought about that house being anything different than a cool place," he said. "Having that place where everybody can come in and just feel like, 'Man it's cool to be here,' - and friends - to just be normal - that also plays into it. Like, knowing who you are as family and your friends but just inviting people into our home."

