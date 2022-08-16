Tiger Woods, top PGA Tour players meet amid LIV Golf strife; expected to take suggestions to commissioner Jay Monahan

Read full article on original website
PGA Tour pro daggers LIV Golf's Bubba Watson with savage post
It's fair to say Australian PGA Tour pro Cameron Percy cares very little about what LIV Golf player Bubba Watson thinks about him. Especially since he fired this Tweet after seeing a news report about Salma al-Shehab - a Saudi women's rights activist - being handed a 34-year prison sentence.
Justin Thomas tells Will Zalatoris' mentor to "show some class"
If you didn't know, PGA Tour pro Justin Thomas is an avid social media user. Just like Max Homa, he's usually there in the comments to post a dry and witty remark, never taking himself too seriously. One thing with social media is that although posts can be deleted, they...
Jon Rahm offers blunt opinion on LIV Golf
Among the many PGA Tour golfers who have expressed their strong opinions about the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series, Jon Rahm has made it pretty clear where he stands. “I do see the appeal that everybody sees towards LIV Golf,” said Rahm in June. “I see some of the points and arguments that you can make on why they are preferred. To be honest, part of the format is not appealing to me. Shotgun, three days, to me is not a golf tournament- no cut. It’s just that simple. I want to play against the best in the world and a format that’s been going on for hundreds of years. That’s what I want to see.”
Rickie Fowler joins Tiger Woods for player meeting regarding LIV
Tiger Woods and Rickie Fowler headed to the BMW Championship in Wilmington, Del., on Tuesday to attend a player meeting
Details Emerge From Tiger Woods' Meeting With PGA Tour Golfers
On Tuesday night, Tiger Woods reportedly led a players only meeting with some of the top golfers on the PGA Tour. According to a report from ESPN, Woods met with a select number of golfers to "discuss the future of the PGA Tour and how it might be strengthened in its ongoing battle with LIV Golf for the best players in the world."
Golf world reacts to Patrick Reed’s controversial $750 million lawsuit
The golf world was rocked Tuesday night by news that Patrick Reed has sued Golf Channel commentator and analyst Brandel Chamblee for defamation. The complaint seeks at least $750 million in damages. Given that current tensions in the world of golf between LIV and the PGA Tour have already led...
Look: Paige Spiranac Teases New Merchandise
Popular golf personality Paige Spiranac teased some of her new merchandise with tweet on Tuesday night. She referenced the ongoing drama between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour in her online message. "Don’t let the LIV/PGAT drama distract you from the fact that I’m dropping the greatest golf towel ever...
Masters Winner Patrick Reed Sues Golf Channel Commentator for $750 Million Over On-Air Criticism
Professional golfer Patrick Reed is taking action. The 2018 Masters champion, 32, has launched a defamation lawsuit against the Golf Channel and commentator Brandel Chamblee, ESPN reported. According to court documents, which were released via a reporter for Courthouse News Service and obtained by The New York Post, Reed accuses...
NASCAR World Reacts To The Rusty Wallace Announcement
The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series heads to Watkins Glen, New York for the 90 lap Go Bowling at The Glen race on dirt. And a NASCAR legend is going to be giving the starting command. According to NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass, NASCAR Hall of Famer Rusty Wallace will be giving the start engines command this Sunday. It's been a long time since Wallace raced at Watkins Glen, and he made the most of his time on the track.
WNBA star blasts league as unsafe as she announces early retirement for ‘healing and personal growth’
A four-time WNBA All-Star is hanging up her jersey after reaching a "contract divorce" with her team and suggesting the league needs "safer environments" for new players. Liz Cambage, an Australian former player for the Los Angeles Sparks, is stepping away from the league "for the time being" just three weeks after she and the team split ways. Ms Cambage made the announcement in an Instagram post. Though her statements immediately after the split made it seem like she was amicably stepping away from the game, she did suggest she faced struggles with safety and support as a new player....
Greg Norman letter to golfers says LIV series should be awarded Official World Golf Ranking points
In a letter sent to LIV golfers on Wednesday, CEO and commissioner Greg Norman said the new circuit "by any fair, objective and impartial review" should be awarded Official World Golf Ranking points for its events in the very near future. In the letter, a copy of which was obtained...
Sports World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Major Business Announcement
On Tuesday, veteran sports broadcasting personality Erin Andrews expanded her women's sports apparel brand into the MLB world. The Fox Sports sideline reporter announced a new partnership between Major League Baseball and her clothing line, "WEAR by Erin Andrews." "Hey @MLB fans!!!! We’ve got you covered! FINALLY!! @WEARbyEA," she wrote....
Look: Golf World Thrilled By Tiger Woods News
On Wednesday, it was announced that Tiger Woods will be on the cover of PGA Tour 2K23. The 15-time major champion will grace the cover of a video game for the first time since Tiger Woods PGA Tour 14. Per an official statement, PGA Tour 2K23 will feature "playable male...
Will Zalatoris confirms a lot of people texted him the same thing regarding that crazy playoff hole
Golf fans everywhere gave a collective sigh when Will Zalatoris picked up his golf ball during that third playoff hole last Sunday. The young star had chosen to walk backward towards the drop zone, but it was a heckuva lot better than potentially probably definitely hitting his golf ball backward and into a hazard.
‘I don’t think that makes any sense’ – Patrick Cantlay calls out golf course architects
In the past seven years, the BMW Championship has been played at seven different golf courses. This year’s BMW Championship will be hosted by Wilmington Country Club in Delaware, which is a course that’s never been utilized in a professional event prior to this week. Despite the novelty...
Tiger Woods tries to save pro golf as its 'leaders' are lost, helpless vs. LIV Golf | Opinion
Men’s golf is back in the news for all the wrong reasons. Lawsuits are flying like Phil Mickelson tee shots. Rumors continue to swirl about who will be the next player to escape the shackles of his multi-million-dollar PGA Tour life for the warm embrace of Mohammed bin Salman. Golfers who used to be pals are angry with their former playing partners. Tour players are holding unprecedented meetings, the four majors don’t have the courage to take a real stand and some golfers who left for LIV Golf have already sued for the right to come back.
Rules Guy: If your ball goes in a bunker, is it legal to take practice swings that touch the sand in a different bunker?
The Rules of Golf are tricky! Thankfully, we’ve got the guru. Our Rules Guy knows the book front to back. Got a question? He’s got all the answers. I’ve heard that if your ball is in a bunker, you can go into another bunker to take practice swings that touch the sand. But I interpret Rule 12.2b as meaning that all bunkers are equally relevant. True?
Patrick Reed files defamation lawsuit against Golf Channel, commentator Brandel Chamblee
Patrick Reed is the latest member of LIV Golf to turn from the course to the courts, as the former Masters champion filed a defamation lawsuit against Golf Channel and commentator Brandel Chamblee on Tuesday. The claim central to Reed's complaint is that Chamblee and Golf Channel conspired with the...
Matt Fitzpatrick dishes on LIV Golf, critiques FedEx Cup Playoffs ahead of BMW Championship: 'I don't think it's fair'
Matt Fitzpatrick isn’t losing any sleep over the PGA Tour’s battle for supremacy with LIV Golf. The upstart circuit led by Greg Norman and backed by the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia has fractured the Tour and taken some of its top talent, including three of the top seven players on the 2021 BMW Championship leaderboard. If you expand that number out, it’s seven of the top 21.
Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy attend "good" LIV Golf meeting
Some of the world's best PGA Tour players including Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth attended a meeting about the LIV Golf Tour on Tuesday afternoon. The crunch meeting surrounding the Saudi-backed golf circuit took place at an off-course hotel ahead of this week's second FedEx Cup Playoffs tournament at the BMW Championship in Wilmington.
