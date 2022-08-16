Joplin facing Cross Walk Guard shortage

JOPLIN, Mo. – The city of Joplin is facing a Cross Walk Guard shortage for schools.

The school year for Joplin School District starts in just six days on Aug 22nd.

With the school year starting in less than a week, the city is facing a shortage at a forgotten but important role– Cross Walk Guard.

According to the CDC– 1 in 5 crash fatalities for children ages 15 and under are pedestrians.

“We’re a big community. So there’s a lot of traffic. Some of these positions where we have crossing guards, are high flow areas, there’s a lot of traffic on those roads”, said Sergeant Andy Blair of the Joplin Police Department.

To find where you can apply for the position click here– Jobs • Joplin, MO • CivicEngage (joplinmo.org)

