alachuachronicle.com
Pair of 18-year-olds arrested for carjacking at Food Max
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Willonte Derrion Dunn and Artavis J. Mallary, Jr., both 18, were arrested last night after allegedly stealing a car at gunpoint at the Food Max on E. University Avenue. The victim reported that he was walking out of the store at 1304 E. University Avenue at...
alachuachronicle.com
Security guard arrested for threatening man with gun
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Ryan Jeffrey Hamilton-Tacinelli, 23, was arrested early this morning on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly pointing a gun at a man. The victim reported that he was on the phone at Gainesville Place Apartments when Hamilton-Tacinelli threatened to shoot him...
Bradford County deputy resigns after traffic stop of Jacksonville mother was captured on camera by her children
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Bradford County Sheriff's deputy has resigned after video of a woman being handcuffed during a traffic stop was posted to social media on Wednesday. The Bradford County Sheriff's Office said they saw the video on social media, leading them to pull the dashcam video of the incident. Law enforcement reviewed the video and determined the incident was inappropriate and did not follow their policies.
villages-news.com
Suspect blames ‘stereotyping’ for attempt to flee cops at Circle K in The Villages
A drug suspect blamed past incidents of “stereotyping” for his decision to attempt to flee from police officers at a Circle K gas station and convenience store in The Villages. A pickup truck with a non-functioning headlight was spotted in the wee hours Thursday morning on U.S. Hwy....
Florida Man Gets 40 Years After Using Gasoline To Burn The Body Of A Man He Murdered
A Florida man has been sentenced to forty years in prison after he killed a man and tried to burn the body by using gasoline in 2018. Jake Lee Napier, 40, was arrested on charges of second-degree murder as well as arson after he shot
alachuachronicle.com
Gainesville woman charged with child neglect after alleged DUI crash
MICANOPY, Fla. – Holly Marie Hunter, 30 was arrested last night following a crash in which two children were injured. Alachua County Sheriff’s Office and Alachua County Fire Rescue initially responded to a vehicle off the roadway near U.S. Hwy 411 and SR 25 in Micanopy, followed by a Florida Highway Patrol Trooper, who wrote the report.
News4Jax.com
17-year-old accused of bringing gun to school in Columbia County
LAKE CITY, Fla. – The Columbia County Police Department responded to a tip Thursday regarding a teenage high schooler carrying a firearm on campus. According to a news report, deputies received a tip about a student possibly carrying a gun at Columbia High School from another law enforcement agency that was working on a separate investigation.
ocala-news.com
Ocala man arrested after being accused of stealing two vehicles
A 36-year-old Ocala man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he was accused of stealing two vehicles. On Tuesday, MCSO deputies responded to the Circle K gas station located at 6820 SE Maricamp Road in reference to a stolen vehicle. Upon arrival, the deputies made contact...
alachuachronicle.com
Man arrested for trying to drag girl out of church service
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Fred Lee Watson, Jr., 45, was arrested yesterday evening and charged with felony child abuse and disruption of a religious assembly after allegedly trying to drag a girl out of a church service. At about 5:45 p.m. yesterday, Watson reportedly knocked on the window and opened...
'I ain't worried, I got my gun here:' Bodycam video shows Bradford deputy pulling gun on pregnant mother in handcuffs
BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla — Bradford County Deputy Jacob Desue has been forced to resign due to his actions during a traffic stop Friday. In video obtained by First Coast News, Desue is seen pulling a gun on a pregnant Ebony Washington in front of her children. "I ain't worried,...
'Mommy!' - Black mother handcuffed after delaying traffic stop on rural Florida highway
BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. — The video was taken by a child in the backseat. Ebony Washington steps out of her car and attempts to explain to the Bradford County Sheriff's deputy why she didn't stop immediately on the rural Lawtey road. "Sir, I have my three kids in the...
Update: Clay County husband and wife arrested for animal abandonment after home eviction
Theodore Davis, 47, of Green Cove Springs was arrested for the abandonment and neglect of four dogs.Clay County Sheriff's Office. A Clay County man was arrested Monday on a warrant for animal abandonment. His wife, who also abandoned and neglected the animals, was arrested Wednesday.
WESH
Ocala woman says she was bombarded by people wanting to rent her new home
OCALA, Fla. — An Ocala woman says at one point her yard was filled with people wanting to rent her new home. She had just bought it. Fearing this was all a big scam, she called law enforcement. "At first, I was like, huh?” said Shawn Mincy. "One guy...
WCJB
Gainesville Police opens further investigation into handling of Terrell Bradley arrest
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police have now hired an external company to investigate the arrest and mauling of Terrell Bradley. . Chief Lonnie Scott told TV20 that V2 Global, an investigative and strategic advisory service out of South Florida, will review the circumstances behind the arrest. . Copyright 2022...
ocala-news.com
Homeless woman arrested by Dunnellon police after being found inside unoccupied residence
A 32-year-old homeless woman was arrested by the Dunnellon Police Department after she was found hiding inside a bedroom closet in an unoccupied residence. On Thursday, August 11, at approximately 11:30 a.m., a DPD officer and corporal responded to the 20600 block of Park Avenue in reference to reports of a burglary in progress.
WCJB
UF police put out an alert to warn students to be vigilant after a burglary near campus
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - As the start of the semester approaches, UF Police are warning students to be vigilant after a burglary near campus. UFPD put out an alert Tuesday about the crime, which happened one week ago. Officers say an unknown man went into a home on SW 9th...
WCJB
Gainesville Police Department hires company to review Terrell Bradley’s arrest
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police have now hired an external company to investigate the arrest and mauling of Terrell Bradley. Chief Lonnie Scott told TV20 that V2 Global, an investigative and strategic advisory service out of South Florida, will review the circumstances behind the arrest. July 10, Bradley tried...
WCJB
Gainesville man attempts to run over another man following an argument
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Gainesville has been arrested for nearly hitting another man with his car. According to reports from the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, Jimmy Smith, 39, was arrested Saturday night after an argument with the victim over disputed property. The victim says Smith threatened...
fox35orlando.com
Florida college student shot, killed in Alabama stopped to help woman claiming she needed help, officials say
CLAY COUNTY, Al. - A Florida college student was shot and killed on Sunday in Alabama trying to protect himself and his girlfriend after they were apparently tricked and held at gunpoint by a woman who claimed she was having trouble with her car, according to the Clay County (Alabama) Sheriff's Office.
alachuachronicle.com
Jail Booking Log, August 15
Charge(s): (IN HOUSE) SEX ASSAULT BY 18Y OLDR VIC 12Y UND 18Y NO PHY FORC VIOL; KIDNAP HUM TRAF COM SEX LT 18 YOA MENT DEF MENT INCAP. The booking report is provided by the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office Department of the Jail. This information is public record and copied directly from the log. Mugshots are included when available. The charges listed are at the time of arrest and are only accusations. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For more details on a specific inmate use the Sheriff’s Office inmate search (for inmates currently at the jail). More specific information on charges is available by searching court records.
