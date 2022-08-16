ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

alachuachronicle.com

Pair of 18-year-olds arrested for carjacking at Food Max

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Willonte Derrion Dunn and Artavis J. Mallary, Jr., both 18, were arrested last night after allegedly stealing a car at gunpoint at the Food Max on E. University Avenue. The victim reported that he was walking out of the store at 1304 E. University Avenue at...
alachuachronicle.com

Security guard arrested for threatening man with gun

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Ryan Jeffrey Hamilton-Tacinelli, 23, was arrested early this morning on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly pointing a gun at a man. The victim reported that he was on the phone at Gainesville Place Apartments when Hamilton-Tacinelli threatened to shoot him...
First Coast News

Bradford County deputy resigns after traffic stop of Jacksonville mother was captured on camera by her children

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Bradford County Sheriff's deputy has resigned after video of a woman being handcuffed during a traffic stop was posted to social media on Wednesday. The Bradford County Sheriff's Office said they saw the video on social media, leading them to pull the dashcam video of the incident. Law enforcement reviewed the video and determined the incident was inappropriate and did not follow their policies.
alachuachronicle.com

Gainesville woman charged with child neglect after alleged DUI crash

MICANOPY, Fla. – Holly Marie Hunter, 30 was arrested last night following a crash in which two children were injured. Alachua County Sheriff’s Office and Alachua County Fire Rescue initially responded to a vehicle off the roadway near U.S. Hwy 411 and SR 25 in Micanopy, followed by a Florida Highway Patrol Trooper, who wrote the report.
News4Jax.com

17-year-old accused of bringing gun to school in Columbia County

LAKE CITY, Fla. – The Columbia County Police Department responded to a tip Thursday regarding a teenage high schooler carrying a firearm on campus. According to a news report, deputies received a tip about a student possibly carrying a gun at Columbia High School from another law enforcement agency that was working on a separate investigation.
ocala-news.com

Ocala man arrested after being accused of stealing two vehicles

A 36-year-old Ocala man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he was accused of stealing two vehicles. On Tuesday, MCSO deputies responded to the Circle K gas station located at 6820 SE Maricamp Road in reference to a stolen vehicle. Upon arrival, the deputies made contact...
alachuachronicle.com

Man arrested for trying to drag girl out of church service

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Fred Lee Watson, Jr., 45, was arrested yesterday evening and charged with felony child abuse and disruption of a religious assembly after allegedly trying to drag a girl out of a church service. At about 5:45 p.m. yesterday, Watson reportedly knocked on the window and opened...
WCJB

Gainesville man attempts to run over another man following an argument

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Gainesville has been arrested for nearly hitting another man with his car. According to reports from the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, Jimmy Smith, 39, was arrested Saturday night after an argument with the victim over disputed property. The victim says Smith threatened...
alachuachronicle.com

Jail Booking Log, August 15

Charge(s): (IN HOUSE) SEX ASSAULT BY 18Y OLDR VIC 12Y UND 18Y NO PHY FORC VIOL; KIDNAP HUM TRAF COM SEX LT 18 YOA MENT DEF MENT INCAP. The booking report is provided by the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office Department of the Jail. This information is public record and copied directly from the log. Mugshots are included when available. The charges listed are at the time of arrest and are only accusations. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For more details on a specific inmate use the Sheriff’s Office inmate search (for inmates currently at the jail). More specific information on charges is available by searching court records.
