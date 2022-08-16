Read full article on original website
1 man shot in the arm in Florence County shooting
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was shot in the arm in a shooting in Florence County Thursday evening, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. According to police, the shooting happened on Old Number 4 highway near Scranton. Florence County Sheriff’s Office officials said the investigation is ongoing. No further information was immediately […]
wfxb.com
One Found Dead After Shooting in Florence County
One person was found dead after a shooting in Florence County on Tuesday evening. The victim was found dead inside of a vehicle on the side of River Bend Drive in the Timmonsville area. The victim was identified as 22 year old Malik Zimmerman of Timmonsville and he died of a single gunshot wound. Zimmerman was found by a person passing by who observed him inside his vehicle. The investigation is ongoing and no further details are available at this time.
wpde.com
Man shot in arm in lower Florence County, sheriff says
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are investigating a shooting Thursday evening in lower Florence County, according to Chief Deputy Tommy Sullivan with the Florence County Sheriff's Office. Sullivan said a man was shot in the arm reportedly on Old Number 4 Highway near Scranton, but deputies are still...
WMBF
Florence County deputies investigate two separate homicides in one night; victims identified
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence County coroner released the names of two people who were found dead within hours of each other on Tuesday night in the Timmonsville area. RELATED COVERAGE:. Deputies were first called to Riverbend Road, where a passerby spotted a man sitting in his...
WECT
One dead, one injured in Chadbourn shooting, police and SBI investigating
CHADBOURN, N.C. (WECT) -A shooting in Chadbourn that occurred around midnight August 17 has resulted in one person’s death and another injured. The other unidentified person is in stable condition at the NHRMC. According to Chadbourn police officials and the State Board of Investigation, this is still an open...
wpde.com
Person in custody possibly in connection to Florence County homicide, deputy says
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A person has been arrested Wednesday night in the area of Highway 76 at I-95 in Florence County possibly in connection with a homicide that happened near Timmonsville, according to Chief Deputy Tommy Sullivan with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Major Mike Nunn...
wach.com
Motorcyclist dead after Sumter County crash, identified
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Sumter County Coroner's Office has identified a motorcyclist who died in the hospital after a crash Wednesday night. Officials say Absonnell McKnight, 41, was driving a motorcycle when he was involved in a collision at the intersection of Broad Street and Bultman Drive in Sumter.
WIS-TV
Coroner identifies man killed in Sumter motorcycle crash
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Coroner has released the name of a man killed in a motorcycle crash Wednesday night around 11:40. Absonnell McKnight, 41, of Rembert, was involved in a crash at the intersection of Broad Street and Bultman Drive, according to Coroner Robbie Baker. McKnight was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.
wpde.com
Myrtle Beach daycare worker arrested, charged with ‘unlawful conduct toward a child’
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A Myrtle Beach daycare worker is facing criminal charges after warrants say a witness reported her inappropriate and violent behavior towards children. The Horry County Police Department arrested Megan Nicole Sallee, 22, Wednesday and charged her with unlawful conduct toward a child. Reports from...
wpde.com
Back-to-back murders in Florence County community not linked, sheriff confirms
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Two murders just a few hours apart and 13 miles away from each other in the greater Timmonsville area are not linked, according to Major Michael Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff's Office. The first incident happened Tuesday evening on Riverbend Road just outside...
wpde.com
Police respond to series of 'malicious damage to property' incidents in Surfside Beach
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The Surfside Beach Police Department said they responded to a series of malicious damage to property incidents that took place early Wednesday morning, involving damage to mailboxes and street signs. Using network of surveillance cameras, the police department says it has identified the people...
wpde.com
Deputies investigating second homicide within couple of hours in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are investigating a homicide Tuesday night in the area of Timmons Road in Florence County, according to Florence County Sheriff’s Office T. J. Joye. Joye said at this time they are working to gather more information to issue a news release. A...
wpde.com
Judge denies 4th bond request from Conway standoff, arson suspect Terry Brady
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Thursday, Terry Brady went before a judge in Conway again to request a bond amount be set. Brady faces more than a dozen charges that include attempted murder. arson, kidnapping as well as criminal domestic violence. Police said they were called to a residence along...
wfxb.com
Juvenile Killed in Conway Shooting Identified by Coroner
The Horry County Coroner has identified the juvenile that was killed in the shooting in Conway on Saturday afternoon we’ve been updating you about throughout the week. Horry County Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard identified the boy as 14 year old Christopher Garrett. Garrett was shot multiple times in a wooded area near his home on Bear Bluff Road. According to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, a 13 year old boy was also shot at but was not hit or injured during the incident. The suspect was detained, had a detention hearing yesterday and will remain in custody for 10 days until the next hearing. The suspect is charged with murder in connection to the death of the 14 year old and attempted murder for allegedly shooting at the 13 year old. Horry County Police are handling the investigation.
wpde.com
Investigation underway after body found in Timmonsville area, official says
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Florence County Sheriff’s Office and the Florence County Coroner’s Office are investigating after a body was found on Timmons Road Tuesday night, according to a release from Major Michael M. Nunn. NEW: 2 teens, other juvenile in custody for Robeson County...
WMBF
Horry County coroner identifies victim in fatal teen shooting
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County Coroner’s Office identified the juvenile victim in the fatal shooting on Saturday. Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said 14-year-old Christopher Noah Garrett was shot multiple times in a wooded area near his home in Conway. Horry County police said the shooting took place...
3 arrested after 17-year-old shot in Robeson County taken into custody
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Three people, including a juvenile, who were wanted after a 17-year-old was shot in Robeson County last week have been taken into custody, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Jacoby McGirt, 19, and Corey McNeil, 19, both of Lumberton, were arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault with […]
wpde.com
75-year-old woman dies after ocean rescue in North Myrtle Beach: Official
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — One person is dead following an ocean rescue Wednesday evening in North Myrtle Beach, according to City Spokesperson Donald Graham. A 75-year-old woman was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead after crews were called at 6:10 p.m. to 15th Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard.
wpde.com
Crews respond to Conway-area crash involving school bus, trooper says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews are responding to a crash involving a school bus and a van on Highway 501 Business near Conway Thursday, according to Trooper Lee with South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP). The SCHP website said the crash happened at the intersection of Highway 501 Business...
WMBF
Deputies investigating after person found shot, killed inside car near Timmonsville
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Florence County deputies are on the scene of a homicide investigation, according to Sheriff TJ Joye. Authorities were called Tuesday night to River Bend Road near Timmonsville. Joye said a person was found shot and killed inside of a car. He said it’s still...
