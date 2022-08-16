ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence County, SC

WBTW News13

1 man shot in the arm in Florence County shooting

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was shot in the arm in a shooting in Florence County Thursday evening, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. According to police, the shooting happened on Old Number 4 highway near Scranton. Florence County Sheriff’s Office officials said the investigation is ongoing. No further information was immediately […]
wfxb.com

One Found Dead After Shooting in Florence County

One person was found dead after a shooting in Florence County on Tuesday evening. The victim was found dead inside of a vehicle on the side of River Bend Drive in the Timmonsville area. The victim was identified as 22 year old Malik Zimmerman of Timmonsville and he died of a single gunshot wound. Zimmerman was found by a person passing by who observed him inside his vehicle. The investigation is ongoing and no further details are available at this time.
wpde.com

Man shot in arm in lower Florence County, sheriff says

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are investigating a shooting Thursday evening in lower Florence County, according to Chief Deputy Tommy Sullivan with the Florence County Sheriff's Office. Sullivan said a man was shot in the arm reportedly on Old Number 4 Highway near Scranton, but deputies are still...
Crime & Safety
City
City
Florence, SC
Crime & Safety
County
wach.com

Motorcyclist dead after Sumter County crash, identified

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Sumter County Coroner's Office has identified a motorcyclist who died in the hospital after a crash Wednesday night. Officials say Absonnell McKnight, 41, was driving a motorcycle when he was involved in a collision at the intersection of Broad Street and Bultman Drive in Sumter.
WIS-TV

Coroner identifies man killed in Sumter motorcycle crash

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Coroner has released the name of a man killed in a motorcycle crash Wednesday night around 11:40. Absonnell McKnight, 41, of Rembert, was involved in a crash at the intersection of Broad Street and Bultman Drive, according to Coroner Robbie Baker. McKnight was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.
Public Safety
wfxb.com

Juvenile Killed in Conway Shooting Identified by Coroner

The Horry County Coroner has identified the juvenile that was killed in the shooting in Conway on Saturday afternoon we’ve been updating you about throughout the week. Horry County Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard identified the boy as 14 year old Christopher Garrett. Garrett was shot multiple times in a wooded area near his home on Bear Bluff Road. According to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, a 13 year old boy was also shot at but was not hit or injured during the incident. The suspect was detained, had a detention hearing yesterday and will remain in custody for 10 days until the next hearing. The suspect is charged with murder in connection to the death of the 14 year old and attempted murder for allegedly shooting at the 13 year old. Horry County Police are handling the investigation.
WMBF

Horry County coroner identifies victim in fatal teen shooting

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County Coroner’s Office identified the juvenile victim in the fatal shooting on Saturday. Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said 14-year-old Christopher Noah Garrett was shot multiple times in a wooded area near his home in Conway. Horry County police said the shooting took place...
wpde.com

Crews respond to Conway-area crash involving school bus, trooper says

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews are responding to a crash involving a school bus and a van on Highway 501 Business near Conway Thursday, according to Trooper Lee with South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP). The SCHP website said the crash happened at the intersection of Highway 501 Business...
