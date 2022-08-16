ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Etna Township, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
myfox28columbus.com

Franklin County down to yellow on CDC COVID-19 community level map

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After spending four weeks in orange, Franklin County has been moved down to yellow on the CDC's COVID-19 community level map, indicating there is medium spread of the virus in the county. The move from orange to yellow means the CDC no longer recommends wearing...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Pataskala, OH
City
Etna Township, OH
County
Licking County, OH
Licking County, OH
Government
City
New Albany, OH
Local
Ohio Business
State
Ohio State
Licking County, OH
Business
myfox28columbus.com

Kia and Hyundai car owners file class action lawsuit

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's a Facebook page that first started as a way to help connect Kia and Hyundai theft victims. The page has grown to more than 18 hundred members. Many members want recourse, and now, could get it. "We believe that, unlike most modern cars, specifically...
OHIO STATE
myfox28columbus.com

State Route 161 closed on north side due to crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said State Route 161 is closed between Linworth and Sawmill roads due to a serious crash. The Perry Township Police Department is investigating the crash. It's unclear how long the closure will last and drivers are asked to avoid the...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Ohio reports under 24,100 COVID-19 cases over past week

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Over the past seven days, the Ohio Department of Health reports under 24,100 new COVID-19 cases in the state. In the last week, Ohio has reported 24,067 new COVID-19 cases, 665 new COVID-related hospitalizations, 36 new COVID-related ICU admissions and 90 deaths. Last Thursday, August...
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warehouses#Pine Trees#Business Industry#Linus Business#Kohls#Fed Ex#Wmv#Llc
myfox28columbus.com

Back to school will look like 'back to normal' in Delaware County districts

LEWIS CENTER, Ohio (WSYX) — Health officials say the COVD-19 pandemic is still going on, but in the five school districts in Delaware County, back to school will look more like “back to normal” for students, parents, and teachers. The districts have already relaxed things like social distancing, masking, and quarantine times even before the CDC relaxed its guidance for schools.
LEWIS CENTER, OH
myfox28columbus.com

2 Whitehall teachers receive $750 Meijer shopping spree

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Summer break is over in Whitehall and one day before students headed back to the classroom, two high school teachers got a surprise shopping spree thanks to Meijer. The grocery store giant is helping teachers across the Midwest with a $750 shopping spree, something that’s...
WHITEHALL, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Fire breaks out at Clinton Township house

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Firefighters responded to a house fire in Clinton Township early Wednesday morning. The fire broke out around midnight near the corner of Manor and Ferris Road. Officials said everyone living in the house escaped safely. A van in the driveway was also damaged by the...
CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF CLINTON, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Landscaping
NewsBreak
Jobs
myfox28columbus.com

91-year-old Franklin County man found safe

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — UPDATE: Columbus police said a missing 91-year-old man has been found safe. David Levenson, 91, was last seen driving away from his home on Parkcove Drive on the northeast side around 1 p.m. Wednesday. He was driving a gray 2021 Honda Civic with Ohio license...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

CDC investigating E. coli outbreak in Michigan and Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — 14 people in Ohio have gotten sick with the E. coli bacteria and another 15 people are ill in Michigan. The CDC said E. coli infections are typically spread through contaminated food or water, but the food source hasn't been identified. More people are expected...
OHIO STATE
myfox28columbus.com

OSHP trooper hit by impaired driver in Franklin County

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a state trooper on State Route 161 eastbound in Franklin County. The crash occurred near milepost 15.5, west of I-270, around 1:18 a.m. on Aug. 18. Warsame A. Warsame, 39, from Columbus, was driving a...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
myfox28columbus.com

CMHA facing class-action lawsuit on behalf of Section 8 tenants and landlords

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After a series of ABC 6 On Your Side Problem Solvers investigations into the Columbus Metropolitan Housing Authority, CMHA and its third-party vendor CGI are subject to a class-action lawsuit filed within Franklin County Common Pleas Court. The plaintiff, Highpoint Asset Management, claims the housing...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Meijer offers teachers $750 school supplies shopping spree

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — This year Meijer is helping school districts across the Midwest by giving teachers a $750 shopping spree. ABC 6 talked with two deserving Whitehall teachers who said this was a blessing. "Oh my gosh, $750 dollars," Peggy Rickman, a teacher at Whitehall high school, said....
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

How the new Inflation Reduction Act could impact Ohioans

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- From tax credits and discounts on everything, from electric cars to solar energy, to cheaper prescription medications and health care, the mammoth, $738 billion Inflation Reduction Act signed into law, covers a lot of ground. But will it reduce current inflation? Economic Professor at Cedarville University,...
OHIO STATE
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus Public Utilities warning customers about scams involving text messages

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Public Utilities is warning customers about a new round of scams involving text messages that appear to be coming from the department demanding payment. The city said these texts are fraudulent. The city said its utilities department never demands payment over the phone, through...
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy