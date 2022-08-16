Read full article on original website
Franklin County down to yellow on CDC COVID-19 community level map
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After spending four weeks in orange, Franklin County has been moved down to yellow on the CDC's COVID-19 community level map, indicating there is medium spread of the virus in the county. The move from orange to yellow means the CDC no longer recommends wearing...
Semiconductor chip shortage creates cruiser shortage for Central Ohio law enforcement
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The ongoing semiconductor chip shortage has driven some local police departments to consider drastic changes. "It's kind of a perfect storm problem is what you hear from the chiefs," Whitehall Police Chief Mike Crispin said. Crispin is the president of the Franklin County Chiefs Association....
City of Columbus takes legal action against shuttered Fort Rapids Indoor Water Park Resort
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The owners of the former Fort Rapids Indoor Water Park Resort in east Columbus will have to pay the city $1,000 a day until the property is brought into compliance, Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein announced Wednesday. Klein said the city secured an agreed judgment...
Authorities searching for juveniles who may have info regarding Columbus Kroger fire
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Fire is looking for juveniles who may have information regarding a Kroger fire that happened in early August. On August 6 a fire was reported around 6 p.m. at the Kroger located on West Sycamore Street. According to a social media...
Kia and Hyundai car owners file class action lawsuit
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's a Facebook page that first started as a way to help connect Kia and Hyundai theft victims. The page has grown to more than 18 hundred members. Many members want recourse, and now, could get it. "We believe that, unlike most modern cars, specifically...
State Route 161 closed on north side due to crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said State Route 161 is closed between Linworth and Sawmill roads due to a serious crash. The Perry Township Police Department is investigating the crash. It's unclear how long the closure will last and drivers are asked to avoid the...
Police in Central Ohio say teens stealing cars is now a trend that is escalating quickly
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Law enforcement across Central Ohio continues to deal with groups of teens who have been stealing Kias and Hyundais since the first of the year. "It does take resources away from undercover stuff, it takes away from patrol," Whitehall Police Chief Mike Crispen said. Crispen...
Ohio reports under 24,100 COVID-19 cases over past week
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Over the past seven days, the Ohio Department of Health reports under 24,100 new COVID-19 cases in the state. In the last week, Ohio has reported 24,067 new COVID-19 cases, 665 new COVID-related hospitalizations, 36 new COVID-related ICU admissions and 90 deaths. Last Thursday, August...
Back to school will look like 'back to normal' in Delaware County districts
LEWIS CENTER, Ohio (WSYX) — Health officials say the COVD-19 pandemic is still going on, but in the five school districts in Delaware County, back to school will look more like “back to normal” for students, parents, and teachers. The districts have already relaxed things like social distancing, masking, and quarantine times even before the CDC relaxed its guidance for schools.
2 Whitehall teachers receive $750 Meijer shopping spree
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Summer break is over in Whitehall and one day before students headed back to the classroom, two high school teachers got a surprise shopping spree thanks to Meijer. The grocery store giant is helping teachers across the Midwest with a $750 shopping spree, something that’s...
Fire breaks out at Clinton Township house
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Firefighters responded to a house fire in Clinton Township early Wednesday morning. The fire broke out around midnight near the corner of Manor and Ferris Road. Officials said everyone living in the house escaped safely. A van in the driveway was also damaged by the...
Back to School: Hilliard promoting safety, partnerships with police and fire
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As Hilliard City Schools welcomed students to a new school year Wednesday, the district and police were stressing the importance of safety and the need to “See Something, Say Something.”. “We know many families have school safety on their minds. In Hilliard, we believe...
91-year-old Franklin County man found safe
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — UPDATE: Columbus police said a missing 91-year-old man has been found safe. David Levenson, 91, was last seen driving away from his home on Parkcove Drive on the northeast side around 1 p.m. Wednesday. He was driving a gray 2021 Honda Civic with Ohio license...
CDC investigating E. coli outbreak in Michigan and Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — 14 people in Ohio have gotten sick with the E. coli bacteria and another 15 people are ill in Michigan. The CDC said E. coli infections are typically spread through contaminated food or water, but the food source hasn't been identified. More people are expected...
OSHP trooper hit by impaired driver in Franklin County
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a state trooper on State Route 161 eastbound in Franklin County. The crash occurred near milepost 15.5, west of I-270, around 1:18 a.m. on Aug. 18. Warsame A. Warsame, 39, from Columbus, was driving a...
CMHA facing class-action lawsuit on behalf of Section 8 tenants and landlords
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After a series of ABC 6 On Your Side Problem Solvers investigations into the Columbus Metropolitan Housing Authority, CMHA and its third-party vendor CGI are subject to a class-action lawsuit filed within Franklin County Common Pleas Court. The plaintiff, Highpoint Asset Management, claims the housing...
Columbus Education Association to hold vote Sunday on whether or not to strike
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After filing a 10-day strike notice on Aug. 4, the Columbus Education Association is scheduled to hold a vote Sunday night on whether or not to strike. This announcement comes as contract negotiations continue between Columbus City Schools and the CEA. The two sides met...
Meijer offers teachers $750 school supplies shopping spree
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — This year Meijer is helping school districts across the Midwest by giving teachers a $750 shopping spree. ABC 6 talked with two deserving Whitehall teachers who said this was a blessing. "Oh my gosh, $750 dollars," Peggy Rickman, a teacher at Whitehall high school, said....
How the new Inflation Reduction Act could impact Ohioans
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- From tax credits and discounts on everything, from electric cars to solar energy, to cheaper prescription medications and health care, the mammoth, $738 billion Inflation Reduction Act signed into law, covers a lot of ground. But will it reduce current inflation? Economic Professor at Cedarville University,...
Columbus Public Utilities warning customers about scams involving text messages
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Public Utilities is warning customers about a new round of scams involving text messages that appear to be coming from the department demanding payment. The city said these texts are fraudulent. The city said its utilities department never demands payment over the phone, through...
