Pueblo, CO

The Band Perry will replace Lady A at Colorado State Fair concert

By Anna Lynn Winfrey and Josue Perez, The Pueblo Chieftain
 5 days ago

The Colorado State Fair announced Monday that country music group The Band Perry will perform at the Southwest Motors Event Center on Sept. 2, replacing Lady A.

Lady A, another country music trio, announced earlier this month the postponement of their North American tour that included a stop at the Colorado State Fair on Friday, Sept. 2. Their performance has been rescheduled for Sept. 2, 2023.

The Band Perry is a trio of musical siblings who have been performing together since 2005.

Previously: Lady A cancels tour, pulls out of 2022 Colorado State Fair show in Pueblo

The family group is also replacing Lady A's scheduled performance at the South Dakota State Fair on Sept. 4.

Tickets for the event cost at least $30, according to the fair's website. If purchased before Aug. 25, tickets also include admission to the fair, which runs $14 for people older than 13 and $7 for children ages 5-12.

Current ticket holders for the Lady A performance have the option of keeping their tickets for the 2023 show or receiving a full refund if requested by Nov. 30, according to the fair. Refunds are available where tickets were purchased.

Fair's future: The Colorado State Fair is preparing for the future. Here's what's in the 30-year plan.

Refunds for cash purchases must be done at the Colorado State Fair box office at the Southwest Motors Events Center, 950 S. Prairie Ave.

The state fair starts on Aug. 26 and will run through Sept. 5.

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: The Band Perry will replace Lady A at Colorado State Fair concert

