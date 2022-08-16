ST PAUL, Minn. — Healthcare workers with the Minnesota Nurses Association (MNA) voted "overwhelmingly" to authorize a strike on Monday, according to union organizers. The vote, which required a supermajority to pass, means that union leaders can call a strike at any time. On Tuesday morning while meeting with reporters to discuss the vote, MNA President Mary Turner said a date has not yet been set, and reiterated that the union is required to give employers at least a 10-day notice before a work stoppage can take place.

