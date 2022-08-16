ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
KARE 11

Minnesota nurses hold Monday strike vote

MINNEAPOLIS — On Monday morning 15,000 Minnesota nurses will cast their ballots on a possible heath care worker strike. Voting will start Monday morning, and go on throughout the day. If most nurses vote to strike, that allows nurse negotiation leaders to call a strike. They would need to...
KARE 11

Union nurses vote to authorize strike at 15 hospitals in Twin Cities, Duluth

ST PAUL, Minn. — Healthcare workers with the Minnesota Nurses Association (MNA) voted "overwhelmingly" to authorize a strike on Monday, according to union organizers. The vote, which required a supermajority to pass, means that union leaders can call a strike at any time. On Tuesday morning while meeting with reporters to discuss the vote, MNA President Mary Turner said a date has not yet been set, and reiterated that the union is required to give employers at least a 10-day notice before a work stoppage can take place.
SAINT PAUL, MN
KARE 11

State to notify more than 214,000 Minnesotans whose 'hero pay' applications were denied

Of more than 1 million Minnesotans who applied for a frontline worker bonus check last month, about 214,000 have been denied, according to the state. The Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry said Tuesday that the state received 1,199,416 "hero pay" applications – slightly fewer than the total reported at the end of the application period due to withdrawals.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Health
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nursing Staff#Patient Care#Linus Mental Health#Diseases#General Health#Mna
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
KARE 11

Lawsuit over gun ban at Minnesota State Fair dismissed

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — Editor's note: The video above first aired Aug. 11, 2021. A U.S. District Court judge says the operating body behind the Minnesota State Fair was within its rights to block guests from carrying guns on the fairgrounds. The decision shoots down a lawsuit filed by...
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Family of St. Paul murder-suicide victims speak out

ST PAUL, Minn. — Yia Xiong, 33, and his wife Ka Lor, 30, had been married for 10 years, and family members say their murder-suicide incident Tuesday night came out of nowhere. The couple, along with their five kids, had just returned from their annual summer camping trip to...
SAINT PAUL, MN
KARE 11

Suni Lee surprises kids at alma mater Battle Creek Elementary

ST PAUL, Minn. — There are still a couple more weeks before classes resume for St. Paul Public Schools, but Battle Creek Elementary students like Jade Vang returned to their building Thursday to participate in hands-on E-STEAM activities at a back-to-school event hosted by Amazon and, to the students' surprise, Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee.
SAINT PAUL, MN
KARE 11

Polar Semiconductor Inc. planning MN expansion with help from CHIP Act

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — A Minnesota microchip maker is among many companies accelerating expansion plans in the wake of the CHIPS and Science Act, which was signed by President Biden this week. The massive legislative package includes $52 billion for American semiconductor research, development, manufacturing, and workforce development. That includes...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
KARE 11

How a small beetle is devastating Minnesota's tamarack trees

REMER, Minn. — Judging by the view from a gravel road north of Remer, Minnesota, the forest is fine. Maybe some dry patches in spots, sure. But nothing that would grab your attention as you drive by. However, the view from above gives a better picture of the damage...
KARE 11

Volunteers make a difference in St. Paul parks

ST PAUL, Minn. — The city of St. Paul needs volunteers to keep their park gardens looking great. Large gardens like the one at Mears Park, need 50 people a week. The city provides the supplies, oversight and expertise. Volunteers can take on a little... like annual planting and...
SAINT PAUL, MN
KARE 11

KARE 11

Minneapolis, MN
24K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Minneapolis and St. Paul local news

 https://www.kare11.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy