Columbus Education Association to hold vote Sunday on whether or not to strike
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After filing a 10-day strike notice on Aug. 4, the Columbus Education Association is scheduled to hold a vote Sunday night on whether or not to strike. This announcement comes as contract negotiations continue between Columbus City Schools and the CEA. The two sides met...
Columbus City Schools approves incentive pay for substitute teachers as strike looms
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — With a possible teacher strike looming, the Columbus City Schools Board of Education voted Tuesday night to approve incentives for substitute teachers. The added bonus is $100 a week for six weeks. The incentives will cost the district $350,000 that will come from COVID-19 grant...
Back to school will look like 'back to normal' in Delaware County districts
LEWIS CENTER, Ohio (WSYX) — Health officials say the COVD-19 pandemic is still going on, but in the five school districts in Delaware County, back to school will look more like “back to normal” for students, parents, and teachers. The districts have already relaxed things like social distancing, masking, and quarantine times even before the CDC relaxed its guidance for schools.
Restored Citizen Summit focuses on re-entry for those touched by justice system
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Coming home and staying home. Hundreds gathered for the annual Restored Citizens Summit - focused on re-entry into the community after time behind bars. Hundreds gathered for Thursday's event at Columbus State, including advocates, re-entry professionals, and those touched by the justice system. Workshops offered...
Meijer offers teachers $750 school supplies shopping spree
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — This year Meijer is helping school districts across the Midwest by giving teachers a $750 shopping spree. ABC 6 talked with two deserving Whitehall teachers who said this was a blessing. "Oh my gosh, $750 dollars," Peggy Rickman, a teacher at Whitehall high school, said....
UNCF teams up with local business to send students to college
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Making a difference in the lives of young students. Central Ohio businesses and executives are stepping up in a big way to ensure that local kids have a bright future. Many are coming together to support the work of the United Negro College Fund. “A...
Restored Citizen Summit looks to change narrative of criminal justice
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Changing the narrative of criminal justice. That’s the goal of this week’s Restored Citizen Summit. It’s happening Thursday at Columbus State Community College’s Workforce Development building. This marks the 10th year for the summit and brings together resources for those with...
Oxford Automotive offering educators free oil changes through Sept. 30
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Oxford Automotive is supporting Central Ohio educators this school year by offering free oil changes. In addition, all three Oxford Automotive locations are giving educators in the community free tire rotations and bumper-to-bumper vehicle inspections. The deal ends at the end of September. If you...
Columbus Deputy Police Chief Jennifer Knight facing department charges, attorney says
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An attorney representing Columbus Division of Police Deputy Chief Jennifer Knight said she is facing departmental charges. He said the charges are retaliatory. "In the history of the division, it is unprecedented for someone to be departmentally charged over such a minor issue," attorney Zach...
New 'Classical Academy' gears up for alternative STEM and liberal arts curriculum
A new school is being launched that organizers said will teach virtue as well as a liberal arts curriculum. In the fall of 2023, Columbus Classical Academy will open its doors. Co-founder Dan Gibson is leaving his law office for the headmaster position. Gibson said they want to restore foundations...
Eastland-Fairfield Career Center offers adult education classes in the manufacturing field
Eastland-Fairfield’s adult training manufacturing-related programs offer opportunities for adults to gain part-time employment in that industry as soon as they start the Facilities Maintenance program. For more information on this program, visit the Central Ohio Manufacturing Partnership website.
Semiconductor chip shortage creates cruiser shortage for Central Ohio law enforcement
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The ongoing semiconductor chip shortage has driven some local police departments to consider drastic changes. "It's kind of a perfect storm problem is what you hear from the chiefs," Whitehall Police Chief Mike Crispin said. Crispin is the president of the Franklin County Chiefs Association....
'No police, more crime,' neighbors concerned and foundation out $10k amid CPD shortage
The Columbus Division of Police has nearly 200 open officer positions. Contributing to that, the nearly 100 officers CPD said took part in the city’s Retirement Incentive Program. CPD said there are currently 1,805 officers on its force. 1,992 officers are authorized for the department. In July, 62 new...
Neighbors worry Etna is the 'warehouse capital' of Ohio as another facility is built
ETNA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WSYX) — A 697,000 square foot warehouse is being built on Mink Road in Etna Township. It is one of 16 warehouse-distribution facilities in the area just West of Pataskala in Licking County, including Kohls, Fed Ex, and Amazon. People who live across from the progressing...
City of Columbus takes legal action against shuttered Fort Rapids Indoor Water Park Resort
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The owners of the former Fort Rapids Indoor Water Park Resort in east Columbus will have to pay the city $1,000 a day until the property is brought into compliance, Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein announced Wednesday. Klein said the city secured an agreed judgment...
Two Ohio kids advance to the final round of USA Kids Mullet Championship
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two kids from Central Ohio have made it into the top 25 and the final round of the USA Kids Mullet Championship. Jameson, from Delaware Ohio, and William, from Pataskala Ohio. Voting is open until Friday, Aug. 19.
249 new members announced for 145th Ohio State University Marching Band
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Monday night, the newest members of the Best Damn Band in the Land were announced and on Tuesday they were on the practice field for rehearsals. Following a five-day tryout process, the band's 249 newest members were announced Monday night in the rehearsal hall of the Steinbrenner Band Center. That number includes the band’s 228 music-playing members, the nine members of D Row — the drum major training row — and 12 student staff members. More than 360 students tried out for the band this year.
Daughter of fallen Kirkersville police chief gets police escort to 1st day of kindergarten
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The 5-year-old daughter of former Kirkersville Police Chief Eric DiSario got a special escort for her first day of school Wednesday. DeSario was shot and killed while responding to a 911 call at the Pine Kirk Care Center in May 2017. On Wednesday, his daughter,...
CMHA facing class-action lawsuit on behalf of Section 8 tenants and landlords
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After a series of ABC 6 On Your Side Problem Solvers investigations into the Columbus Metropolitan Housing Authority, CMHA and its third-party vendor CGI are subject to a class-action lawsuit filed within Franklin County Common Pleas Court. The plaintiff, Highpoint Asset Management, claims the housing...
State Route 161 closed on north side due to crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said State Route 161 is closed between Linworth and Sawmill roads due to a serious crash. The Perry Township Police Department is investigating the crash. It's unclear how long the closure will last and drivers are asked to avoid the...
