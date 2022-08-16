COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Monday night, the newest members of the Best Damn Band in the Land were announced and on Tuesday they were on the practice field for rehearsals. Following a five-day tryout process, the band's 249 newest members were announced Monday night in the rehearsal hall of the Steinbrenner Band Center. That number includes the band’s 228 music-playing members, the nine members of D Row — the drum major training row — and 12 student staff members. More than 360 students tried out for the band this year.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO