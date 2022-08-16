ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
myfox28columbus.com

Back to school will look like 'back to normal' in Delaware County districts

LEWIS CENTER, Ohio (WSYX) — Health officials say the COVD-19 pandemic is still going on, but in the five school districts in Delaware County, back to school will look more like “back to normal” for students, parents, and teachers. The districts have already relaxed things like social distancing, masking, and quarantine times even before the CDC relaxed its guidance for schools.
Restored Citizen Summit focuses on re-entry for those touched by justice system

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Coming home and staying home. Hundreds gathered for the annual Restored Citizens Summit - focused on re-entry into the community after time behind bars. Hundreds gathered for Thursday's event at Columbus State, including advocates, re-entry professionals, and those touched by the justice system. Workshops offered...
myfox28columbus.com

Meijer offers teachers $750 school supplies shopping spree

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — This year Meijer is helping school districts across the Midwest by giving teachers a $750 shopping spree. ABC 6 talked with two deserving Whitehall teachers who said this was a blessing. "Oh my gosh, $750 dollars," Peggy Rickman, a teacher at Whitehall high school, said....
UNCF teams up with local business to send students to college

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Making a difference in the lives of young students. Central Ohio businesses and executives are stepping up in a big way to ensure that local kids have a bright future. Many are coming together to support the work of the United Negro College Fund. “A...
Restored Citizen Summit looks to change narrative of criminal justice

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Changing the narrative of criminal justice. That’s the goal of this week’s Restored Citizen Summit. It’s happening Thursday at Columbus State Community College’s Workforce Development building. This marks the 10th year for the summit and brings together resources for those with...
Oxford Automotive offering educators free oil changes through Sept. 30

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Oxford Automotive is supporting Central Ohio educators this school year by offering free oil changes. In addition, all three Oxford Automotive locations are giving educators in the community free tire rotations and bumper-to-bumper vehicle inspections. The deal ends at the end of September. If you...
myfox28columbus.com

249 new members announced for 145th Ohio State University Marching Band

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Monday night, the newest members of the Best Damn Band in the Land were announced and on Tuesday they were on the practice field for rehearsals. Following a five-day tryout process, the band's 249 newest members were announced Monday night in the rehearsal hall of the Steinbrenner Band Center. That number includes the band’s 228 music-playing members, the nine members of D Row — the drum major training row — and 12 student staff members. More than 360 students tried out for the band this year.
CMHA facing class-action lawsuit on behalf of Section 8 tenants and landlords

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After a series of ABC 6 On Your Side Problem Solvers investigations into the Columbus Metropolitan Housing Authority, CMHA and its third-party vendor CGI are subject to a class-action lawsuit filed within Franklin County Common Pleas Court. The plaintiff, Highpoint Asset Management, claims the housing...
State Route 161 closed on north side due to crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said State Route 161 is closed between Linworth and Sawmill roads due to a serious crash. The Perry Township Police Department is investigating the crash. It's unclear how long the closure will last and drivers are asked to avoid the...
