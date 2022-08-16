You, too, can build a memory page for your community

Dear Texas history buffs,

Not all community memory pages are created equal.

Today's column looks at the success of Jes Garcia and his Dazed Group on Facebook.

His 16,500 followers post delectable words and pictures, all dealing with Austin's past.

This type of memory page can be — and has been — duplicated all across the state. Garcia shares his practical tips for curating one for your community.

Working on this column made me think of related stories from Think, Texas' recent past.

Please send tips about Texas memory pages to mbarnes@statesman.com.

THE COLUMN

How to build a memory page for your treasured Texas town

You love your Texas town.

You personally remember parts of its past.

Still, you're hungry for more. You want see historical pictures, articles and ads. You can't wait to read about your neighbors' memories, queries and, in small doses, unalloyed nostalgia.

At the same time, you want to avoid the venomous trolling that erupts when nostalgia goes toxic and commenters demonize individuals or groups for altering anything about a precious Texas past.

If so, you could hardly go wrong by following an Austin memory page put together by Jes Garcia and his "Dazed Group." You would be joining about 16,500 other avid followers.

The full name of this Facebook page is long and reflects is collaborative roots: "Keeping It Alive-Austin Edition/Pieces of the Past (Dazed and Confused)."

Never mind that. Stick to the common shorthand, "The Dazed Group."

Then, after spending some time on Facebook with Garcia and friends, try making a town memory page of your own.

"Multiple pictures tell a story," says Garcia, who credits friend Bobby Mosto with the original idea for "The Dazed Group." "It was mostly words at first. But I always tried to add pictures. People like visuals. It becomes like a movie."

Garcia does understand that some followers need space to grieve the loss of their town's cultural assets.

"There's a tendency to ask: 'Who are all these people moving here'," he says. "I get it. But, hey, leave that off this page. I don't need that eating my head."

Rather, big-hearted Garcia celebrates the major news stories from Austin's past, but also the fond minutiae of everyday life.

To top it all off, Garcia is ready to share some easy tips for making — or improving — your town's memory page.

THE PODCAST

On the latest episode of "Austin Found" podcast, J.B. Hager and I remember Jackie McGee, the first woman to serve as principal of an urban public high school in Texas.

HOMETOWN HISTORY

This week's Hometown History theme is historic homes.

· From Abilene: A couple's love for a historic home on North Fourth Street

· From Amarillo: Plemons-Eakle Historic Home to give grand tour

· From Austin:In Old West Austin find an urban homestead called Flower Hill

· From Corpus Christi:Littles-Martin House holds history of Corpus Christi's Black community

· From Lubbock: Historic West Texas 6666 Ranch sold; here's a look back

· From San Angelo: Hometown history that's still standing

· From Wichita Falls:What on earth is happening to the Kell House?

FUN TEXAS FACT

French adventurer marries Spanish official's daughter

On Aug. 16, 1719, Jean L'Archevêque married Manuela Roybal, the daughter of Ignacio de Roybal, the alcalde of Santa Fe.

This was just one of many colorful episodes in L'Archevêque's storied life. He had been born in France in 1672, and had traveled to the New World with La Salle, whose activities in Texas kept the Spanish on edge for years. L'Archevêque was a member of the group that assassinated La Salle, after which he and five other Frenchmen stayed with the Hasinai Indians.

With fellow Bayonnaise Jacques Grollet, L'Archevêque agreed to be "rescued" by the Spaniard Alonso De León. After 30 months in jail in Spain, the Frenchman agreed to serve the Spanish in America.

He returned to Santa Fe, married, and had children. After his first wife died — and after having a daughter with a servant girl to add to his collection of illegitimate offspring — he married Doña Manuela, retired from the military, and become a successful trader.

A year after his marriage, L'Archevêque joined an expedition against the Pawnees, who were led by a Frenchman; the expedition needed an envoy who could speak French. But on Aug. 20, 1720, the Pawnees attacked the party by surprise, and L'Archevêque and most of the expedition were killed.

(Texas Day by Day / Texas State Historical Association)

TEXAS TITLES

I recommend: "Gone to Texas: A History of the Lone Star State" by Randolph B. Campbell

Randolph B. Campbell, considered by some the Dean of Texas History, died recently. His major breakthrough, 2003's "Gone to Texas," introduced many of the ideas that scholars are now following about the state's complex and mythologized past. Time for me to read it again.

