Lawrence assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction leaves district for superintendent role

Woman Near the Age of 100 Welcomes 100th Great-GrandchildAndrei TapalagaBlue Bell, PA
3 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Mandatory Boil Water Advisory for Warren Township and the Borough of WatchungMorristown MinuteWatchung, NJ
Family Donates Revolutionary War SwordGregory VellnerWashington Crossing, PA
Did Trump Use Ivana’s Grave for Tax Breaks? He’s Trying.Morristown MinuteBedminster Township, NJ
Middletown swears in police officers who will be on duty in schools
MIDDLETOWN — During the Aug. 15 meeting of the Township Committee in Middletown, Mayor Tony Perry swore in the first group of Class III Special Law Enforcement Officers (SLEOs) who will serve as armed officers in the Middletown Township Public School District’s 16 schools beginning in September. In...
Hillsborough Middle School literacy teacher left ‘speechless’ after being named Somerset County Teacher of the Year
HILLSBOROUGH – It still feels surreal for Ian Evans. The seventh grade literacy teacher at Hillsborough Middle School (HMS) was officially announced as the Somerset County Teacher of the Year for 2022-23 by the New Jersey Department of Education (NJDOE) on Aug 11. “It’s still very fresh and very...
Monmouth County transfers ownership of historic school to Freehold Borough
FREEHOLD – The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners voted unanimously to transfer ownership of the Court Street School to Freehold Borough at no cost to the borough during their regular meeting on Aug. 11. The commissioners marked the occasion by presenting Freehold Borough Mayor Kevin Kane, Court Street...
Residents enter races seeking seats on local school boards
When voters in Englishtown, Freehold Borough, Freehold Township, Manalapan and Marlboro go to the polls on Nov. 8 to elect members of governmental bodies, they will also vote to elect members of their local school boards. July 25 was the deadline for New Jersey residents to file a nominating petition...
Tri-Town News On Campus, Aug. 17
The following students at Fairleigh Dickinson University’s Metropolitan Campus, Teaneck, have been named to the dean’s list for the Spring 2022 semester: Marcelo Giraldo of Howell and Hailey Wiese of Jackson. The following area residents have graduated from the Florham Campus of Fairleigh Dickinson University: Anthony Cavallero of...
Retired US Air Force chief master sergeant from Bordentown City to be recognized for leadership as a woman
A retired U.S. Air Force chief master sergeant from Bordentown City is one of 10 Burlington County women that will be recognized for their leadership and service to their communities during the 2022 Outstanding Women of Burlington County Awards reception. Marguerite Sylvester Hellwich, who served as the superintendent of the...
Lawrence Township police chief set to retire Sept. 1
Lawrence Township Police Chief Brian Caloiaro is set to retire Sept. 1, capping a 28-year career in law enforcement. A new police chief, who will come from within the Lawrence Township Police Department, is expected to be appointed by the end of August, Municipal Manager Kevin Nerwinski said. The new police chief will start work Sept. 2.
Hillsborough High School graduate earns scholarship for her passion of organ and tissue donation
The New Jersey Sharing Network Foundation’s Betsy Niles Scholarship Fund has awarded 2022 Hillsborough High School graduate Sophie Weinberger a scholarship for her passion and dedication to raising awareness of organ and tissue donation. Weinberger was presented with her scholarship award at NJ Sharing Network’s headquarters in New Providence,...
Ex-Princeton worker fired after she rejected university’s COVID policies, lawsuit says
A former budget analyst for Princeton University has filed a discrimination lawsuit against her former employers, alleging they fired her because she wouldn’t go along with their COVID-19 policies due to her religious beliefs. Kate McKinley, of Ewing, states in court papers the university informed her on June 8,...
Chapters merge to become League of Women Voters of Monmouth County
Three local chapters of the League of Women Voters (LWV) have merged to create a unified organization – the League of Women Voters of Monmouth County. The local chapters that merged to create the new organization were the LWV of Greater Red Bank, the LWV of Southern Monmouth and the LWV of Western Monmouth.
Bear sightings reported at Princeton, NJ homes, school caught on video
PRINCETON — A black bear exploring Princeton is making waves as it passes through residential neighborhoods and frightens some families. The bear has been meandering through the Ivy League town for at least a week. An alert from police on Aug. 11 said the bear was spotted near Route 27, where it runs alongside Carnegie Lake.
Jackson planners grant preliminary approval for warehouse on Herman Road
JACKSON — The members of the Jackson Planning Board have voted to grant preliminary major site plan approval to an application that proposed the construction of a warehouse on Herman Road. The building is a permitted use at the location. During a meeting on Aug. 15, board members heard...
‘A fascist approach to education’: Acclaimed local authors react to Central Bucks School District’s book policies
Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. Bucks County was once known as the “genius belt.”. Nationally and internationally acclaimed writers and activists...
Improvements underway at Jackson athletic complexes
JACKSON – Municipal officials in Jackson have announced that $2.9 million in major upgrades and improvements are underway at the Jackson Justice Complex and at the Holman Athletic Complex. “Investments in our recreational facilities are investments in our families and in our kids,” Mayor Michael Reina was quoted as...
Howell Planning Board gives thumbs up to seniors’ apartment building
HOWELL – The Woodmont senior assisted living center has been approved to be constructed at the corner of Route 9 north and West Farms Road in Howell. During a meeting of the Planning Board that was held in a remote format on Aug. 4, the board members unanimously voted “yes” to approve the three-story building.
HomeFront seeks donors for back-to-school backpack drive
Happiness is a backpack full of school supplies, a new outfit and new sneakers for the first day of school – especially for children who are living in shelters or whose parents struggle to make ends meet. That is why HomeFront hopes to distribute 1,500 backpacks filled with school...
Community Bulletin Board: Middlesex County: Aug. 17
Due to the national formula shortage, CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) of Middlesex County is holding a baby formula drive. Those wishing to donate can drop off baby formula Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; or email Lauren Sikora at laurens@casaofmiddlesexcounty.org to make alternate arrangements. The office is located at 77 Church St., New Brunswick.
Princeton officials go out for trash contract bids; includes organic waste collection program
Princeton officials are going out to bid for a new trash-hauling contract that would also bring back the organic waste collection program. The Princeton Council gave the go-ahead to consultant Wayne DeFeo and Assistant Municipal Engineer James Purcell to prepare the bid documents and advertise them at its Aug. 8 meeting.
Popular Hamilton Township, NJ Restaurant Closing For Good
I hate hearing this news. Another local restaurant is closing for good, according to TAPinto Hamilton/Robbinsville. It's The Simple Greek on Route 33, in the Acme shopping center, next to the UPS Store. The article says its last day of operation is TODAY (Wednesday, August 17th). The pandemic and inflation...
John Madison Cooper, 82
John Madison Cooper, 82, of Princeton, New Jersey, died on August 8, 2022, after a short illness. John was born in Memphis, Tennessee on November 29, 1939, the second of seven children of Bernardine (Sheehan) and Armon Cooper. He left Memphis in 1953 when he was awarded a scholarship to attend Phillips Exeter Academy. It was at Exeter that he began his study of ancient Greek, earning the Haig-Ramage Classical Scholarship and graduating first in his class in 1957. He continued his studies at Harvard University (B.A., 1961, Ph.D., 1967) and was a Marshall Scholar at Corpus Christi College, Oxford.
