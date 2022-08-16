Lawrence assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction leaves district for superintendent role

John Madison Cooper, 82, of Princeton, New Jersey, died on August 8, 2022, after a short illness. John was born in Memphis, Tennessee on November 29, 1939, the second of seven children of Bernardine (Sheehan) and Armon Cooper. He left Memphis in 1953 when he was awarded a scholarship to attend Phillips Exeter Academy. It was at Exeter that he began his study of ancient Greek, earning the Haig-Ramage Classical Scholarship and graduating first in his class in 1957. He continued his studies at Harvard University (B.A., 1961, Ph.D., 1967) and was a Marshall Scholar at Corpus Christi College, Oxford.

