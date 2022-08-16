Read full article on original website
kfornow.com
Lincoln Couple Killed in Richardson County Crash
(KFOR NEWS August 18, 2022) An elderly Lincoln couple and an Omaha woman were killed Wednesday afternoon in a 2-car head-on crash in Richardson County, near the Kansas border. The Richardson County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to US Highway 75, 2 miles north of the Kansas State line to find a Kia Forte occupied by 82 year old, Dennis Podliska and 80 year old, Ramona Podliska, both of Lincoln, NE. Inside the other vehicle, a Chevy Blazer, was a single occupant, 74 year old, Patrica Tonar of Omaha, NE. Everyone had been killed. The Richardson County Sheriff’s Office would like to send their condolences to all families involved in the accident.
klkntv.com
Amtrak train collides with Holdrege woman’s vehicle in south central Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A woman was sent to the hospital with neck injuries after a train collided with her car near Holdredge on Monday. Around 11:00 a.m., an Amtrak train east of Holdredge struck a vehicle driven by Abigail Woosley, who failed to yield at R Road and Highway 6 intersection.
1011now.com
Three dead including Lincoln residents in crash near Kansas border
Richardson County, Neb. (KOLN) - In southeastern Nebraska, two Lincoln residents and another Nebraskan were killed in a two-car crash just north of the Kansas border. Around 3 p.m. Wednesday, Richardson County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene on Highway 75, two miles north of the state line. First responders say two cars collided head-on and all three people died at the scene.
A look at how and when Omaha Police say they use force
While the number of times OPD officers use force on a subject has remained relatively consistent recently, there's been some variation in how.
WOWT
Nebraska inmate dies at Lincoln hospital
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A 59-year-old inmate who had been incarcerated at a state treatment center died this week. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said in a release Wednesday that Jack Talbizter, who had been receiving treatment for “a medical condition,” had died Monday at a Lincoln hospital.
KETV.com
Head-on collision claims three lives in Richardson County
RICHARDSON COUNTY, Neb. — A head-0n collision claimed three lives near the Nebraska-Kansas border, according to the Richardson County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to the crash on US Highway 75 just after 3 p.m. Wednesday. First responders say Dennis Podliska, 82, and Ramona Podliska, 80, from Lincoln, were in...
klkntv.com
Woman punched moving car, bit officer’s head, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A woman was taken into custody Tuesday after she bit a police officer’s head and damaged two vehicles, Lincoln Police say. Around 5:49 p.m., a caller told dispatch that a woman had just punched a passing Honda Civic near 9th Street and Cornhusker Highway.
klin.com
Man Armed With Knife Arrested Near Lincoln Bus Stop
Lincoln Police were called to 11th and N Street just before 7:00 last night on a report of a man possibly chasing someone with a knife. LPD Captain Todd Kocian says they made contact with 55 year old Derrick Waller who denied having anything to do with it. “Officers interviewed...
klkntv.com
Nebraska troopers stop 72 drivers for speeding over 100 mph during campaign
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – In less than a month, 72 drivers were stopped for exceeding 100 mph, the Nebraska State Patrol said. The Stop Speeding Before It Stops You campaign, which ran from July 20 through Sunday, saw increased enforcement from troopers across the state. Over 1,700 drivers were...
doniphanherald.com
Lincoln woman charged with motor vehicle homicide had BAC of 0.215%
A Lincoln woman is being held on $500,000 bail after being charged with motor vehicle homicide in connection with a crash that led to the death of a Greenwood woman. Cheyanne M. Baker, 31, is accused of causing the death of Tammy Callaway, 42, on July 27 near the intersection of U.S. 6 and Greenwood Drive. Baker appeared before a Cass County judge Monday and must pay 10% of the bail amount, or $50,000, to be released from jail.
KETV.com
Metropolitan Utilities District: 'No risk' to drinking water after suspected brain-eating amoeba found in Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. — The Metropolitan Utilities District said Thursday there's no risk to drinking water treated by the district in the Omaha area after a death from a suspected infection of brain-eating amoeba. A child died after swimming in the Elkhorn River near Valley on Aug. 8 and the...
klkntv.com
Child dies from suspected ‘brain-eating ameba’ after swimming in river near Omaha
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A child died after potentially being infected by a “brain-eating ameba” from a river near Omaha. The Douglas County Health Department says the child was possibly infected with Naegleria Fowleri after swimming in the Elkhorn River on Sunday. Right now, the Centers for...
klkntv.com
Bullets hit home in central Lincoln neighborhood familiar with shootings
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Police say they are investigating a shooting in central Lincoln after a home was hit with gunshots late Monday night. Officers were sent to a home near 28th and T Streets after a caller reported hearing gunshots in the area around 9:45 p.m. When...
York News-Times
Man who stole York County farmers’ equipment sent to prison
YORK – The man found guilty of stealing thousands of dollars’ worth of farming equipment from York County producers has been sent to prison. Patrick Sardeson, 64, of Lincoln, was sentenced this week in York County District Court. This case was investigated by the York County Sheriff’s Department...
WOWT
Teen found dead in vehicle as Omaha Police investigate shooting
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police are investigating a homicide after an 18-year-old was found dead in a vehicle in north-central Omaha late Monday. Omaha Police officers responding to reports of shots fired in the area of 66th Street and Hartman Avenue at 11:35 p.m. said they found someone dead in a vehicle at the scene, the OPD report states.
Brain-eating amoeba suspected in 2nd Midwest death
OMAHA, Neb. — (AP) — A child likely died from a rare infection caused by a brain-eating amoeba after swimming in an eastern Nebraska river, health officials said, making it the second such probable death in the Midwest this summer and raising the question of whether climate change is playing a role.
doniphanherald.com
Lincoln man arrested after pursuit in northeast Nebraska
A Lincoln man was arrested after he allegedly stole several vehicles in eastern Nebraska and led authorities on a high-speed chase in the Norfolk area, according to the Stanton County Sheriff's Office. Wednesday night, the Stanton County Sheriff's Office observed a vehicle on U.S. 275 about four miles east of...
iheart.com
Nebraska Corrections Reports Inmate Death
The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says 59-year old Jack Talbitzer died earlier this week at a Lincoln hospital. Corrections say Talbitzer was being held at the Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln. He was serving a one-year sentence on charges of delivery of a controlled substance and possession of...
klin.com
Woman Accused Of Assaulting Lincoln Police Officers
A 29 year old Lincoln woman is accused of assaulting several officers Tuesday evening. Sergeant Chris Vollmer says witnesses reported that Camille Williams was in the roadway and punched a passing car in the 900 block of W. Dawes. That caused a dent in the trunk and an estimated $500...
klin.com
DHHS Reports First Suspected Death in Nebraska from Brain-Eating Amoeba
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services issued a news release late Wednesday afternoon about a suspected death of a Nebraska resident from brain-eating amoeba. The complete news release is below:. Lincoln, Neb. –A Nebraska resident is suspected to have died from infection with Naegleria fowleri, commonly referred to...
