KIMT
Final Thursdays Downtown cancelled in Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Organizers have cancelled the final Thursdays Downtown in Rochester. “In consultation with the National Weather Service in La Crosse and the Rochester Police Department, we make this decision with everyone’s safety in mind. The possibility of severe inclement weather later this evening is high, with lightning and wind gusts predicted.”
Helicopter crashes into power line in Wabasha County
ELGIN, Minn. (WKBT) — The pilot of a helicopter is unharmed after he hit a power line in Wabasha County Tuesday. The call came in just before 3 p.m. of a helicopter down north of the intersection of County Road 2 and County Road 8 near Elgin. Authorities found a crop dusting helicopter hit a power line. The pilot– Tyler Williams of Florida– was not injured.
Car hauler catches fire, closes interstate exit ramp near La Crosse
WEST SALEM, Wis. — An exit ramp on Interstate 90 was blocked off Wednesday evening because of a fire on a car- hauler. According to the West Salem Fire Department’s chief, a mechanical failure in the truck may have started the fire on the trailer, damaging multiple cars.
Helicopter Crashes into Powerlines in Minnesota
Elgin, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Florida man was unhurt after crashing a helicopter he was piloting into power lines in Wabasha County, Minnesota. 21-year-old Tyler Williams was operating a crop-dusting helicopter near Elgin Tuesday afternoon when he crashed into the powerlines near the intersection of County roads 2 and 8 between Elgin and Millville, a news release from the Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office says. The 911 call came in shortly before 3 p.m.
wizmnews.com
Birds and bees turned out for No Mow May in La Crosse
Hundreds of households in the city of La Crosse put away their lawnmowers for a month this year to let the grass grow wild during what was called No Mow May. That’s the finding of a city-wide survey to be discussed Thursday night by the La Crosse Park Board.
KIMT
Last Thursdays Downtown of the summer
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Just like that...summer fun is coming to an end. Thursday marks the last Thursdays Downtown of the year. All summer, people from the Med City have come together for live music, food trucks, games, and more. Because of unknown weather, two more dates were added to Thursdays...
Portions of La Crosse’s Second Street North to close to through traffic
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Beginning Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2nd Street N in La Crosse will be closed to through traffic south of its intersection with State Street. Crews are restoring the pavement. A detour will be posted. The city says work should be complete the next day, on Thursday,...
KIMT
Austin, Rochester to share in over $180,000 in state grants for weather projects
ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) is giving over $180,000 to weather-related projects in southeastern Minnesota. $78,000 will go to the Cedar River Watershed District to assess, evaluate, and develop water infrastructure projects to improve stormwater systems and best prepare them for heavy rain events. The projects will focus specifically on reducing risk to locations within Austin that include low-income residents and people of color.
KIMT
Minnesota's July jobs report shows low unemployment, slowing labor force growth
ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development's (DEED) jobs report for July lists the unemployment rate at 1.8%, which is lower than the United State's rate of 3.5%. DEED's report also said labor force growth is slowing in the state, which is in line with the national rate.
Disease fatal to rabbits found in La Crosse County
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — A disease fatal to rabbits has been detected in La Crosse County, according to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. The disease — Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus Serotype 2 (RHDV2) — is highly contagious and causes sudden death from internal bleeding. RHDV2 has been detected in three domestic rabbits in La Crosse County. These are the first cases in the state.
Have You See the Strangest Roadside Attraction in Minnesota?
If you're looking for a last-minute summer road trip, did you know the Strangest Roadside Attraction in Minnesota is just 90 minutes away from Rochester?. The Summer of 2022 is flying by, but if you're looking to sneak in one last road trip with the family (and btw, you could grab a quick $500 VISA Gift Card for a quick Vacay Payday on our app HERE), you might want to consider heading west for an attraction that will give you some amazing vacation selfies.
Rochester Man Loses $168,000 to Scam
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- An elderly Rochester man has been scammed out of $168,000. A Rochester Police Spokesperson said the scam started on Aug. 8 when the man received a receipt that indicated he had renewed a computer security subscription for $399. The man told officers he was unsure whether or not the subscription automatically renewed and called the number displayed on the receipt to resolve this issue. Police say the victim was told he had to download a program on his computer that would take the machine over to get a refund.
anglerschannel.com
Feldermann Wins Phoenix Bass Fishing League Event on the Mississippi River
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. (Aug. 15, 2022) – Boater Mike Feldermann of Galena, Illinois, caught three bass Saturday weighing 12 pounds, 6 ounces, to win the MLF Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine on the Mississippi River at Prairie du Chien. The tournament was the fourth event for the Bass Fishing League Great Lakes Division. Feldermann earned $4,052 for his victory.
Delta reduces flights out of La Crosse Regional Airport
Delta Airlines is cutting flights out of La Crosse due to flight crew shortages.
Minnesota Airline is Selling Its Newest Flight For Under $10
A Minnesota airline has just added a new flight to its schedule, and ticket prices start at under $10!. It's not often that you see the ticket price of a flight on a major airline for about a third of what it costs to check a bag, but that's the case on this new flight that Sun Country Airlines just started booking. And, it's also the Minneapolis-based airline's shortest flight, too, at just 85 miles.
winonaradio.com
Fatal Accident Said to be Caused by Distracted Driving
(KWNO)- A 3-vehicle accident that occurred on Hwy 35 a week ago was caused by one driver looking at her phone, says the Buffalo County Sheriff’s office. Just before 5:00 p.m. on Aug. 10th, Buffalo Couty Sherriff’s office received a 911 call of a 3-vehicle accident on Hwy 35 at the intersection of Henry Ln in Milton Township.
Volume One
WOODN'T YA KNOW? The Carve-In Chippewa Event will be in EC
In Outlander, the historical drama time-traveling novel and television series, the main character Jamie, throughout the years, holds onto a toy snake carved for him out of wood by his older brother William, who tragically died of smallpox at age 11. Today, in the Chippewa Valley, members of the West...
WEAU-TV 13
No injuries after 3-vehicle crash in Pepin County, WSP squad damaged
PEPIN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -No injuries are reported after a three-vehicle crash in Pepin County Thursday. According to a media release from Pepin County Sheriff’s Office, on Aug. 18, 2022, around 11:43 a.m. the Pepin County Dispatch center received a report of a non-injury, three-vehicle, crash on US Highway 10 at the intersection of County Road P, involving a squad car from the Wisconsin State Patrol.
KCRG.com
Teen injured in tractor rollover crash in Winneshiek County
DECORAH, Iowa (KCRG) - A 17-year-old was airlifted to the hospital on Wednesday after a tractor they were driving rolled down a steep embankment, pinning them, according to officials. The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office said it happened on Clay Hill Road, northeast of Decorah, just after 4:30 p.m. when the...
winonapost.com
Another fish kill vexes public
As the investigation into a fish kill on one of Winona County’s premier trout streams continues, local residents expressed their frustrations at last week’s County Board meeting. It is the third major fish kill in the county since 2015, and some residents criticized the state and county for failing to identify the causes or hold anyone accountable for past fish kills, while others said the government needs to do more to prevent the next fish kill. Also last week, state agencies announced they are contacting over 100 neighboring landowners as part of the investigation.
