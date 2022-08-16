ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayoral candidate Steve Landers admits to leaving loaded gun in Little Rock restaurant bathroom

By Mitch McCoy, Bill Smith
 2 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A Little Rock mayoral candidate campaigning on making streets safer admits he left his loaded gun at a local restaurant.

Steve Landers told KARK 4 News that he forgot his handgun in the Root Café bathroom back in May.

The former car dealership owner called the incident a mistake and said he reached out to the restaurant minutes after leaving.

Landers, who has a concealed-carry permit, said he was able to get his gun back from the Little Rock Police Department.

While officially filing for the mayoral race last month, Landers said crime and school advocacy would be major focuses of his campaign.

He is set to face incumbent Mayor Frank Scott Jr. and Little Rock businessman Greg Henderson in the November election.

The filing deadline for the race is noon Friday.

Comments / 25

Randall Landers
2d ago

just remember this..... alot of people are just face value.. what do car salesmen and politicians have in common? they lie to get what they want..

Sarah Huffsmith
2d ago

What? 😅 Not funny but dang there were just 11 shootings in one day! Some people are not mature enough to own guns - my gosh loaded in a bathroom? Lucky a kid didn’t find it

jeramiah
2d ago

a gun carrying mayor. he's just what we need. really. he gets my vote.

