Mayoral candidate Steve Landers admits to leaving loaded gun in Little Rock restaurant bathroom
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A Little Rock mayoral candidate campaigning on making streets safer admits he left his loaded gun at a local restaurant.
Steve Landers told KARK 4 News that he forgot his handgun in the Root Café bathroom back in May.
The former car dealership owner called the incident a mistake and said he reached out to the restaurant minutes after leaving.
Landers, who has a concealed-carry permit, said he was able to get his gun back from the Little Rock Police Department.Landers makes candidacy for Little Rock mayor official
While officially filing for the mayoral race last month, Landers said crime and school advocacy would be major focuses of his campaign.
He is set to face incumbent Mayor Frank Scott Jr. and Little Rock businessman Greg Henderson in the November election.Greg Henderson jumps into Little Rock mayoral race Frank Scott Jr. files candidacy for mayor, seeking re-election
