Columbia, SC

Newsweek

N. Carolina Bill Proposing Women Who Get Abortions Be Executed Sparks Fury

A North Carolina bill proposing that women getting abortions face the death penalty is sparking alarm on social media, despite it being highly unlikely to become law. Although the bill was filed in February 2021 and received little support from state legislators, it received renewed attention on social media after viral tweets incorrectly stated it was introduced recently, in the wake of the Supreme Court's historic reversal of its decision in Roe v. Wade last month.
POLITICO

Both of Kansas' GOP senators are airing genuine surprise at the decision by their state's voters to retain abortion protections — and at the margin.

"It was a quite a gut punch. Yes, I'm shocked. absolutely shocked," Roger Marshall says. What happened: Tuesday night's stunning victory for abortion rights in ruby-red Kansas — with 59 percent of voters opting against limits — is openly confounding conservatives who are left to wonder whether there's broader lessons for them on the impact the issue may have this November.
Fox News

MSNBC's Claire McCaskill: Republicans want 'dogs sniffing women at airports' to stop out-of-state abortions

MSNBC analyst Claire McCaskill attacked Republicans supporting "extreme" bans on abortion while appearing on "Chris Jansing Reports" on Tuesday. The former Missouri senator rebuked recent efforts from the GOP in certain states enacting abortion bans following the overturning of Roe v. Wade in June. With her state enacting strict abortion laws and several states' primary elections underway, McCaskill suggested that this could be a turning point for voting.
Jackson Hole Radio

Wyoming abortion ban blocked

Wyoming’s Ninth District judge in Teton County has temporarily blocked the state’s abortion ban on the day it took effect. Judge Melissa Owens heard the issue from six plaintiffs who argued the ban would harm health care workers and their patients and violate the state constitution. Attorneys arguing...
Daily Mail

Florida court rules that pregnant and orphaned 16-year-old girl is 'not mature enough' to decide on whether to have an abortion

A court in Florida has ruled that a 16-year-old orphaned girl cannot have an abortion because she is 'not mature enough' to make the decision, it was revealed today. The teenage girl, who does not have any parents, is now appealing the decision after she was barred from terminating her pregnancy following Circuit Judge Jennifer Frydrychowicz's ruling.
Rolling Stone

Conservatives Are Pushing Absurd Excuses for Kansas Voting to Protect Abortion Access

Anti-choice conservatives are scrambling to place a positive spin on the failure of a Kansas ballot initiative on Tuesday that would have amended the state constitution to allow greater restrictions on abortion care. The red-state referendum going down in a landslide is the latest indication of the unpopularity the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. “This vote makes clear what we know: the majority of Americans agree that women should have access to abortion and should have the right to make their own health care decisions,” President Joe Biden said in a statement.
Washington Examiner

South Carolina House committee advances near-total abortion ban bill

South Carolina is the latest state to inch toward a total abortion ban after the state’s House passed a bill out of committee that would prohibit abortions in the state. Exceptions to the law would be if the health or life of the mother was at risk, according to the bill.
POLITICO

abortion access advocates.

They've got nine states on their initial target list. What happened: Months after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Planned Parenthood said Wednesday it would spend a record $50 million through its advocacy and political organizations in the midterms to boost candidates advocating for abortion rights. The group previously...
