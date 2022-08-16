ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

GV Wire

FBI Arrests Former Valley Congressman TJ Cox on Fraud Charges

Former Fresno-area congressman TJ Cox was arrested Tuesday by the FBI, culminating a years-long investigation. Cox, D-Fresno, served in Congress, representing the Central Valley from 2019-2021. He upset incumbent David Valadao before losing in a rematch. The U.S. Department of Justice is charging Cox with 28 fraud-related counts — 15...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DA: Woman guilty of felony embezzlement in Merced

MERCED Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Merced woman was sentenced for felony embezzlement of $300,000 on Wednesday by the Merced County Superior Court, according to the DA’s office. According to the report from the Office of the Merced County District Attorney, 46-year-old Robin Ruth Recla, also known as Robin Berard was found guilty of felony embezzlement […]
MERCED COUNTY, CA
sierranewsonline.com

Southern California Woman Sentenced For Voter Fraud

Madera, CA – The Madera County Registrar of Voters announced that last month, Elizabeth Gale, a resident of San Diego, pleaded guilty to committing voter fraud in the 2021 California Gubernatorial Recall Election. “Ms. Gale made the unfortunate mistake of believing that though her mother had recently passed, she...
Fresno, CA
Crime & Safety
State
California State
City
Fresno, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
californiaglobe.com

By-Right Housing by Might Politics

What was once the American dream, to own a home for your family, is now becoming a fading fantasy for many Californians. The rate of home ownership in California is approximately 10% less than the national rate. Our state population is starting to decline for the first time in state history and homeless numbers continue to climb. It’s clear that California’s affordability problem is trading away the state’s allure.
CALIFORNIA STATE
crimevoice.com

Tulare County Sheriffs Detectives Bust Alleged Serial Agricultural Thief

“On Monday, TCSO Ag Detectives arrested 55-year-old Ipolito Maldonado of Lindsay for Ag (agricultural) theft, just weeks after his previous arrest for the same crime. In early March, TCSO Ag Detectives began investigating thefts from dairies in the South County. At that time, Detectives identified Maldonado, a previously convicted serial AG thief, as the suspect.
TULARE COUNTY, CA
GV Wire

Will Fresno Taxpayers Foot the Bill for Councilman’s Criminal Defense?

The Fresno City Council has considered paying for the defense of council president Nelson Esparza, who faces criminal charges of attempted extortion. The details remain shrouded, but discussions over whether to use public funds for Esparza’s defense have been included on two recent closed session agendas. Esparza recused himself both times, according to the meeting minutes.
FRESNO, CA
David Valadao
californiaglobe.com

California Lawmakers Vote for Union to Set Wages and Hours in Fast-Food Restaurants

California is bleeding businesses to lower tax, lower regulatory, more business-friendly states. Yet the SEIU is pushing a bill to create a “fast food council” responsible for setting wages, working hours and other health and safety standards for the entire industry. Assembly Bill 257 by Assemblyman Chris Holden (D-Los Angeles), just passed the Senate Appropriations Committee.
CALIFORNIA STATE
californiaglobe.com

Chowchilla School Bus Kidnapper Paroled By CDCR Panel

Frederick Newhall Woods, one of the three men responsible for the 1976 Chowchilla school bus hijacking where a bus driver an 26 children were kidnapped and buried alive in a scheme to collect a ransom demand, was given parole by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) Board of Parole Hearings on Tuesday.
CHOWCHILLA, CA
californiaglobe.com

Gov. Newsom Applauds ‘Inflation Reduction Act’

“Just as you can’t drink yourself sober, you cannot spend your way out of inflation or tax yourself out of recession or borrow your way out of debt. Yet that’s what the Democrats claim they can do,” California Rep. Tom McClintock said about H.R. 5376, the Inflation Reduction Act President Joe Biden just signed into law.
CALIFORNIA STATE
#Fbi#Election Fraud#Election Local#Democrat#The Department Of Justice#Congressional
californiaglobe.com

California State Park Stewardship Act

California has numerous formals acts in statute. Public Resources Code Division 5, Chapter 1, Article 1.8 provides the California State Park Stewardship Act of 2012, which is contained in Sections 5019.90 to 5019.92. Article 1.8 was added in 2012 by Chapter 533. Section 5019.90 names the act. Section 5019.91 contains...
CALIFORNIA STATE
californiaglobe.com

California Prevention of Terrorism Act

California has numerous formal acts in statute. Penal Code Part 4, Title 1, Chapter 3, Article 4.6 provides the Hertzberg-Alarcon California Prevention of Terrorism Act, which is contained in Sections 11415 to 11419. Chapter 4.6 was added in 1999 by Chapter 563. Section 11415 names the act. Section 11416 provides...
CALIFORNIA STATE
californiaglobe.com

California’s Tribal Government Gaming and Self-Sufficiency Act

In November 1998, state voters approved the Tribal Government Gaming and Economic Self-Sufficiency Act by passing Proposition 5. The proposition, which amended state law but not the State Constitution, required the state to enter into a specific compact with Indian tribes to allow certain Class III gambling activities. California has...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KMPH.com

State plans to terminate lease with Fort Washington Beach Campground

It appears a popular Fresno campground is about to be shut down. Fort Washington Beach Campground by the San Joaquin River has been a fixture in Fresno since the late seventies. The Finch Family has leased and operated the recreational park in northeast Fresno for nearly 40 years. Sadly less...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno woman pleads not guilty to firing gun at officers

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The woman who Fresno Police Department says fired shots at officers after being placed in a Fresno County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle entered a not-guilty plea. At her arraignment on Wednesday, 30-year-old Mariah Spate pleaded not guilty to charges of resisting arrest and use, and possession of firearms by a felon. […]
FRESNO, CA

