Faraday Future, an electric vehicle manufacturer, will raise up to $600 million in fundingTechnology JournalHanford, CA
CVS Pharmacy Closes This LocationBryan DijkhuizenFresno, CA
My review of wings, wings, and more wings in Fresno, and ClovisMark-John CliffordFresno, CA
Opinion: Who owns college football? No one – and that’s the problemClay KallamFresno, CA
Fresno rent for a one-bedroom apartment soars to $1,500 a month, up 30 percent over a yearBeth TorresFresno, CA
GV Wire
FBI Arrests Former Valley Congressman TJ Cox on Fraud Charges
Former Fresno-area congressman TJ Cox was arrested Tuesday by the FBI, culminating a years-long investigation. Cox, D-Fresno, served in Congress, representing the Central Valley from 2019-2021. He upset incumbent David Valadao before losing in a rematch. The U.S. Department of Justice is charging Cox with 28 fraud-related counts — 15...
California Legislature advances nation's most sweeping law to seal criminal records
California would have what proponents call the nation's most sweeping law to seal criminal records if Gov. Gavin Newsom signs legislation sent to him Thursday by state legislators.
DA: Woman guilty of felony embezzlement in Merced
MERCED Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Merced woman was sentenced for felony embezzlement of $300,000 on Wednesday by the Merced County Superior Court, according to the DA’s office. According to the report from the Office of the Merced County District Attorney, 46-year-old Robin Ruth Recla, also known as Robin Berard was found guilty of felony embezzlement […]
sierranewsonline.com
Southern California Woman Sentenced For Voter Fraud
Madera, CA – The Madera County Registrar of Voters announced that last month, Elizabeth Gale, a resident of San Diego, pleaded guilty to committing voter fraud in the 2021 California Gubernatorial Recall Election. “Ms. Gale made the unfortunate mistake of believing that though her mother had recently passed, she...
GV Wire
Council Set to Vote on $1M Planned Parenthood Grant. Mayor Issues Warning
The Fresno City Council is scheduled to vote Thursday to provide a $1 million grant to a local Planned Parenthood clinic. Mayor Jerry Dyer is raising concerns. A spokesperson for Dyer says the mayor intends to veto the funding if it reaches his desk. The money was approved as part...
californiaglobe.com
By-Right Housing by Might Politics
What was once the American dream, to own a home for your family, is now becoming a fading fantasy for many Californians. The rate of home ownership in California is approximately 10% less than the national rate. Our state population is starting to decline for the first time in state history and homeless numbers continue to climb. It’s clear that California’s affordability problem is trading away the state’s allure.
crimevoice.com
Tulare County Sheriffs Detectives Bust Alleged Serial Agricultural Thief
“On Monday, TCSO Ag Detectives arrested 55-year-old Ipolito Maldonado of Lindsay for Ag (agricultural) theft, just weeks after his previous arrest for the same crime. In early March, TCSO Ag Detectives began investigating thefts from dairies in the South County. At that time, Detectives identified Maldonado, a previously convicted serial AG thief, as the suspect.
GV Wire
Will Fresno Taxpayers Foot the Bill for Councilman’s Criminal Defense?
The Fresno City Council has considered paying for the defense of council president Nelson Esparza, who faces criminal charges of attempted extortion. The details remain shrouded, but discussions over whether to use public funds for Esparza’s defense have been included on two recent closed session agendas. Esparza recused himself both times, according to the meeting minutes.
californiaglobe.com
California Lawmakers Vote for Union to Set Wages and Hours in Fast-Food Restaurants
California is bleeding businesses to lower tax, lower regulatory, more business-friendly states. Yet the SEIU is pushing a bill to create a “fast food council” responsible for setting wages, working hours and other health and safety standards for the entire industry. Assembly Bill 257 by Assemblyman Chris Holden (D-Los Angeles), just passed the Senate Appropriations Committee.
californiaglobe.com
Chowchilla School Bus Kidnapper Paroled By CDCR Panel
Frederick Newhall Woods, one of the three men responsible for the 1976 Chowchilla school bus hijacking where a bus driver an 26 children were kidnapped and buried alive in a scheme to collect a ransom demand, was given parole by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) Board of Parole Hearings on Tuesday.
GV Wire
Campaign to Sell Fresno State Sales Tax to Voters Kicks Off: ‘This is Our University’
The campaign for a countywide sales tax hike to benefit Fresno State officially kicked off Tuesday morning with supporters saying that the future of Fresno County and the Valley depends on the university’s ability to educate tomorrow’s leaders and workforce. Three Fresno State alums — Jim Yovino, the...
californiaglobe.com
Gov. Newsom Applauds ‘Inflation Reduction Act’
“Just as you can’t drink yourself sober, you cannot spend your way out of inflation or tax yourself out of recession or borrow your way out of debt. Yet that’s what the Democrats claim they can do,” California Rep. Tom McClintock said about H.R. 5376, the Inflation Reduction Act President Joe Biden just signed into law.
californiaglobe.com
California State Park Stewardship Act
California has numerous formals acts in statute. Public Resources Code Division 5, Chapter 1, Article 1.8 provides the California State Park Stewardship Act of 2012, which is contained in Sections 5019.90 to 5019.92. Article 1.8 was added in 2012 by Chapter 533. Section 5019.90 names the act. Section 5019.91 contains...
californiaglobe.com
California Prevention of Terrorism Act
California has numerous formal acts in statute. Penal Code Part 4, Title 1, Chapter 3, Article 4.6 provides the Hertzberg-Alarcon California Prevention of Terrorism Act, which is contained in Sections 11415 to 11419. Chapter 4.6 was added in 1999 by Chapter 563. Section 11415 names the act. Section 11416 provides...
californiaglobe.com
California’s Tribal Government Gaming and Self-Sufficiency Act
In November 1998, state voters approved the Tribal Government Gaming and Economic Self-Sufficiency Act by passing Proposition 5. The proposition, which amended state law but not the State Constitution, required the state to enter into a specific compact with Indian tribes to allow certain Class III gambling activities. California has...
Fresno taco shop recognized at State Capitol
El Premio Mayor was recognized at the State Capitol as the Small Business of the Year in the 31st Assembly District.
Old Town Clovis double murder defense: 'Too drunk'
Attorneys made their closing arguments Monday afternoon in the trial against Eddie Cordero in the killing of Merehildo Luna and Andres Sanchez in May 2021.
KMPH.com
State plans to terminate lease with Fort Washington Beach Campground
It appears a popular Fresno campground is about to be shut down. Fort Washington Beach Campground by the San Joaquin River has been a fixture in Fresno since the late seventies. The Finch Family has leased and operated the recreational park in northeast Fresno for nearly 40 years. Sadly less...
Fresno woman pleads not guilty to firing gun at officers
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The woman who Fresno Police Department says fired shots at officers after being placed in a Fresno County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle entered a not-guilty plea. At her arraignment on Wednesday, 30-year-old Mariah Spate pleaded not guilty to charges of resisting arrest and use, and possession of firearms by a felon. […]
californiaglobe.com
California High-Speed Rail Board Approves Construction of Lines into Bakersfield, Merced
The California High-Speed Rail Authority Board of Directors announced on Wednesday that they approved the continued construction of the network into both Merced and Bakersfield. Originally estimated to cost $33 billion in 2008, costs of the high speed rail system have ballooned to $98 billion, then were cut to $68...
