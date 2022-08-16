ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

KTUL

BAPD investigating armed, barricaded person incident

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Broken Arrow Police Department reported an armed and barricaded person near West Princeton Place and North Aster Avenue at approximately 2 a.m. on August 21. Upon investigation the individual was an adult male, found dead by what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KTUL

Suspect linked to BA Expressway shooting arrested by TPD

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police officers have arrested and identified Brandon Linsley Jefferson as the suspect from an overnight shooting on the Broken Arrow Expressway. On Sunday, July 31, police say a driver was shot and killed on the scene. The victim was later identified as 17-year-old Terek Chairs.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Catoosa armed robbery suspect arrested in stolen car, TPD says

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police arrested a suspect in a Catoosa armed robbery Saturday, TPD said. Police say they saw the silver Nissan driving near 31st and Memorial and checked the tag. Officers then discovered the car had been reported stolen by the Catoosa Police Department during an armed robbery.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

TCSO arrest pursuit suspect, recover many stolen items

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On Monday, August 15, the victim of a stolen motorcycle reported to Tulsa County Sheriff's Office that he had found it near East 156th Street North and North Garnett Road. When the motorcycle owner approached to confront the suspect, he took off on the stolen...
TULSA COUNTY, OK
KTUL

TPD identify suspect from south Tulsa shooting

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Police have identified 21-year-old Julian Zavaleta as the suspect from today's deadly shooting. DETAILS: Woman killed in suspected road rage shooting in south Tulsa, police say. He was arrested for murder in the first degree.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Osage County sheriff's captain killed in crash

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A captain with the Osage County Sheriff's Office was killed Friday morning in a crash. William Hargraves was on his way to the Sheriff’s Office when he crashed at the intersection of Highways 60 and 18, according to his colleagues. Hargraves had been with...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Woman killed in suspected road rage shooting in south Tulsa, police say

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police say a woman has died after a shooting near 51st and Peoria on Friday afternoon. Officers were called to the AutoZone parking lot around 2:30 p.m. The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital but succumbed to her injuries, police say. Detectives believe...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

2 injured after driver falls asleep at wheel

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Ford Econoline driven by Carl Oliber, 58, of Houston, Texas crashed on the Will Rogers Turnpike in Verdigris, Okla. on August 21 around 7 a.m. according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Both him and his passenger, Charisse Thomas, 55, of South Houston, were transported to...
KTUL

Tulsa breweries burglarized

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) – Two breweries in the Pearl District were broken into this week. Pearl Beach Brew Pub near 4th and Peoria posted video to its social media page of a suspect stealing cash registers Wednesday night. The man's face was partially visible, with a mask covering his mouth.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Oklahomans against the death penalty hold abolitionist training

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — On Saturday, Catholic Charities hosted an Oklahoma abolitionist training where people gathered to discuss and take action against the death penalty. The training hosted a number of speakers, and emotions ran high as they shared their personal stories and experiences, all coming together under the same message: to abolish the death penalty.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

51st Street Extension Project to reconnect West Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Southwest Tulsa neighborhood has been split in two for over half a century. It will soon be whole again, thanks to a project big enough to have caught the eye of Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg. The 51st Street Extension Project spent a decade...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

TFD rescues dog from RV fire

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Fire Department responded to an RV fire on August 19 around 1 p.m. Crews worked to put out the fire and was able to rescue a dog that was inside. TFD says a pet bird died from injuries sustained during the fire.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

DEA recognizes Aug. 21 as National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — In 2021, around 107,000 people in the U.S. died of drug overdoses/poisonings, according to the Center for Disease Control. Of those deaths, 67% involved synthetic opioids like fentanyl. The Drug Enforcement Agency said it is taking Sunday, Aug. 21 to amplify nationwide efforts to increase...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa County residents can earn high school diploma for free

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa County residents 25 and older now have the opportunity to earn their high school diplomas for free. A program offered through the Tulsa City-County Library gives five students a chance to complete online courses at Excel High School for up to two years, and it offers courses 24/7 to fit the student's schedule.
TULSA COUNTY, OK
KTUL

New Planet Fitness location to open in midtown Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing fitness centers with more members than any other brand. They announced last week the opening of its new Tulsa location at 5313 East 41st Street. New members can join for $1 down then $10 per month...
TULSA, OK

