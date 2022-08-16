Read full article on original website
KTUL
BAPD investigating armed, barricaded person incident
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Broken Arrow Police Department reported an armed and barricaded person near West Princeton Place and North Aster Avenue at approximately 2 a.m. on August 21. Upon investigation the individual was an adult male, found dead by what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The...
KTUL
Suspect linked to BA Expressway shooting arrested by TPD
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police officers have arrested and identified Brandon Linsley Jefferson as the suspect from an overnight shooting on the Broken Arrow Expressway. On Sunday, July 31, police say a driver was shot and killed on the scene. The victim was later identified as 17-year-old Terek Chairs.
KTUL
Osage County Sheriff's Office organizes shirt fundraiser for fallen captain's family
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Osage County Sheriff's Office announced that they are selling shirts as a fundraiser for fallen Captain William "Willy" Hargrave's family. The shirts come in two colors, jet black and charcoal. Shirts have options for both adult and youth sizes. Each shirt is $25 and...
KTUL
Man shot and killed in southwest Oklahoma City, police investigating
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating a homicide in southwest Oklahoma City on Sunday morning that left one man dead. Officials say officers responded to call after shot were fired near Southwest 24th Street and Brookline Avenue. Reports say one man was found dead at the scene with a...
KTUL
Catoosa armed robbery suspect arrested in stolen car, TPD says
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police arrested a suspect in a Catoosa armed robbery Saturday, TPD said. Police say they saw the silver Nissan driving near 31st and Memorial and checked the tag. Officers then discovered the car had been reported stolen by the Catoosa Police Department during an armed robbery.
KTUL
TCSO arrest pursuit suspect, recover many stolen items
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On Monday, August 15, the victim of a stolen motorcycle reported to Tulsa County Sheriff's Office that he had found it near East 156th Street North and North Garnett Road. When the motorcycle owner approached to confront the suspect, he took off on the stolen...
KTUL
TPD identify suspect from south Tulsa shooting
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Police have identified 21-year-old Julian Zavaleta as the suspect from today's deadly shooting. DETAILS: Woman killed in suspected road rage shooting in south Tulsa, police say. He was arrested for murder in the first degree.
KTUL
Millwood Public Schools dealing with string of thefts dating back to May
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A lone thief in the night is making his rounds around the Millwood Public Schools not once, not twice, but multiple times. “It started off with tires out of my bus barn, they've stolen a gate, a fence,” said superintendent Cecilia Robinson-Woods. It was...
KTUL
Logan County man arrested after authorities execute search warrant on his property
LOGAN COUNTY (KOKH) — A Logan County man was arrested after law enforcement carried out a search warrant on his property. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, and the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant Friday at the Edmond home of 64-year-old David Smith.
KTUL
Osage County sheriff's captain killed in crash
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A captain with the Osage County Sheriff's Office was killed Friday morning in a crash. William Hargraves was on his way to the Sheriff’s Office when he crashed at the intersection of Highways 60 and 18, according to his colleagues. Hargraves had been with...
KTUL
Child in critical condition after boat hits spillway, Bartlesville police say
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Bartlesville police said they responded to a boat accident on Hudson Lake around 6:05 Saturday night. Preliminary reports lead police to believe the throttle of the boat may have been stuck, which caused the boat to crash into a concrete spillway. There were two adults...
KTUL
Woman killed in suspected road rage shooting in south Tulsa, police say
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police say a woman has died after a shooting near 51st and Peoria on Friday afternoon. Officers were called to the AutoZone parking lot around 2:30 p.m. The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital but succumbed to her injuries, police say. Detectives believe...
KTUL
2 injured after driver falls asleep at wheel
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Ford Econoline driven by Carl Oliber, 58, of Houston, Texas crashed on the Will Rogers Turnpike in Verdigris, Okla. on August 21 around 7 a.m. according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Both him and his passenger, Charisse Thomas, 55, of South Houston, were transported to...
KTUL
Tulsa breweries burglarized
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) – Two breweries in the Pearl District were broken into this week. Pearl Beach Brew Pub near 4th and Peoria posted video to its social media page of a suspect stealing cash registers Wednesday night. The man's face was partially visible, with a mask covering his mouth.
KTUL
Oklahomans against the death penalty hold abolitionist training
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — On Saturday, Catholic Charities hosted an Oklahoma abolitionist training where people gathered to discuss and take action against the death penalty. The training hosted a number of speakers, and emotions ran high as they shared their personal stories and experiences, all coming together under the same message: to abolish the death penalty.
KTUL
51st Street Extension Project to reconnect West Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Southwest Tulsa neighborhood has been split in two for over half a century. It will soon be whole again, thanks to a project big enough to have caught the eye of Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg. The 51st Street Extension Project spent a decade...
KTUL
TFD rescues dog from RV fire
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Fire Department responded to an RV fire on August 19 around 1 p.m. Crews worked to put out the fire and was able to rescue a dog that was inside. TFD says a pet bird died from injuries sustained during the fire.
KTUL
DEA recognizes Aug. 21 as National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — In 2021, around 107,000 people in the U.S. died of drug overdoses/poisonings, according to the Center for Disease Control. Of those deaths, 67% involved synthetic opioids like fentanyl. The Drug Enforcement Agency said it is taking Sunday, Aug. 21 to amplify nationwide efforts to increase...
KTUL
Tulsa County residents can earn high school diploma for free
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa County residents 25 and older now have the opportunity to earn their high school diplomas for free. A program offered through the Tulsa City-County Library gives five students a chance to complete online courses at Excel High School for up to two years, and it offers courses 24/7 to fit the student's schedule.
KTUL
New Planet Fitness location to open in midtown Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing fitness centers with more members than any other brand. They announced last week the opening of its new Tulsa location at 5313 East 41st Street. New members can join for $1 down then $10 per month...
