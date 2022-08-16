ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pismo Man Sentenced for Sex Crimes Against Children

Hortillosa was sentenced 120 years to life, plus three years and eight months, in state prison for his conviction

PISMO BEACH — San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow announced on Aug. 15 that Todd Anthony Hortillosa (44) of Pismo Beach has been sentenced to 120 years to life, plus three years and eight months, in state prison for his conviction on 10 counts of sex crimes against three children occurring over a nine year period.

At the jury trial each of the three survivors, now aged 23, 14 and 11, testified to the prolonged sexual abuse inflicted by Hortillosa. The sexual abuse escalated with each victim, but ultimately stopped after it was reported to a teacher by a then 11-year-old survivor.

“We applaud the courage of these young victims to report and testify about what the defendant did to them and we thank the jury for providing justice for these three young survivors,” said District Attorney Dan Dow. “This lengthy sentence amply reflects the horrific betrayal of trust and devastating effects of Mr. Hortillosa’s crimes. We will continue do everything within our power to hold child predators accountable to the maximum extent possible.”

The case was investigated by the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office with the aid of the District Attorney’s Office Bureau of Investigation. Sheriff’s Detective James Wyett and District Attorney’s Office Investigator Rosalba Denny were the primary investigators. The case was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Danielle Baker who is assigned to the Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Prosecution Unit.

#Sex Crimes#Sex Abuse#Child Abuse#Violent Crime#District Attorney
