Checking in on the Progress of the Sound Transit 3 Plan

It’s been six years since Seattle-area voters approved a suite of taxes and fees to raise $27.7 billion for transit funding. While the Sound Transit 3 (ST3) plan has made some progress in that time, locals also point to examples of slow, even potentially abandoned plans for transit improvements originally envisioned as part of the region’s transit expansion.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Police pursuit ends with PIT maneuver on northbound I-5 in Seattle

SEATTLE — A high-speed police pursuit on northbound Interstate 5 ended in a PIT maneuver in Seattle Wednesday morning. Three right lanes of northbound I-5 near Michigan Street were initially closed around 10:35 a.m. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said all lanes reopened to traffic just before noon.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

High clouds keep Seattle from 90 this afternoon

High clouds might keep Seattle from 90 this afternoon. Slight chance of mountain storm and lowland rain shower or sprinkles tonight and early Friday. Milder Friday and for several days after before warming temperatures later next week. SEATTLE — While it’s well into the 90s in Olympia and Chehalis at...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Woman dies after being struck, trapped by Seattle's light rail

SEATTLE — A 39-year-old woman died Sunday after she became trapped between a light rail train and the Mount Baker Station platform, according to the Seattle Police Department (SPD). Seattle Fire Department crews were called to the station to extricate the trapped woman, identified as Nicole Lyons, at around...
SEATTLE, WA
seattlemet.com

How to See the Northern Lights Near Seattle

The best way to spot the aurora? Get out of town. Nature loves to put on a show. Nowhere does science and wonder coincide better than in the northern lights, aka the aurora borealis, which occasionally make an appearance over Washington. Usually we know it's coming, like when the Space Weather Prediction Center from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration—say that five times fast—issues a geomagnetic storm watch.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Police warn of armed robberies at ATMs in King, Pierce counties

FIFE, Wash. — Police are telling people to be vigilant after several armed robberies at ATMs in King and Pierce counties. The latest occurred at a drive-up ATM in Fife on Aug. 7, according to Renton police. The same suspects in that crime may be connected to crimes in Parkland, Bonney Lake, Puyallup, Federal Way, Kent and possibly Seattle.
RENTON, WA
Nationwide Report

1 Person Killed In A Motorcycle Crash In Everett (Everett, WA)

According to Washington State Patrol, a fatal crash was reported in Everett on Saturday night. The official stated that John Daab, 61-year-old was travelling north near 41st Street and tried to speed by another driver in Toyota RAV4 SUV. The motorcyclist hit one of its tires and was knocked off the motorcycle into a sign. He landed on the southbound left shoulder.
EVERETT, WA
The Stranger

Seattle Has Lost the Battle Against Air Conditioning

After six 90-degree days in July, four such days in early August, and two more hot and dry days expected this month, the writing is on the wall. Global warming has arrived. We now live not in the anthropocene, but the capitalocene. Compound interest and the warming world are in an embrace that cannot be politically extricated. A big chunk of the US is expected to experience “heat indices above 125 degrees” in a time that can be described as right around the corner.
SEATTLE, WA
idesignarch.com

Elegant Classic Waterfront Estate with Sweeping Lake View

This spectacular custom home in Medina, Washington, an affluent Seattle suburb on Lake Washington, features a timeless classic design with contemporary elegance. The luxury estate has its own private 4-boat dock and an elegant terrace in the backyard. A dramatic staircase greets you at the entry, and sweeping lake view...
MEDINA, WA
