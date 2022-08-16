Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
q13fox.com
SR-9 in Snohomish will be closed for several days as crews start roundabout construction
SNOHOMISH, Wash. - Starting Tuesday night until Monday morning, State Route 9 in Snohomish will be closed as Washington State Department crews build a roundabout. The closure will be between 2nd Street and 30th Street of SR-9. Work is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. Tuesday through Monday at 5...
PLANetizen
Checking in on the Progress of the Sound Transit 3 Plan
It’s been six years since Seattle-area voters approved a suite of taxes and fees to raise $27.7 billion for transit funding. While the Sound Transit 3 (ST3) plan has made some progress in that time, locals also point to examples of slow, even potentially abandoned plans for transit improvements originally envisioned as part of the region’s transit expansion.
People being robbed at drive-up ATMs across Puget Sound area
WESTERN WASHINGTON — Renton police are notifying the public after several people were robbed while using drive-up ATMs across the Puget Sound region. The most recent robbery happened in Fife on Aug. 7. Police said the same suspects are wanted in the string of robberies in Parkland, Bonney Lake,...
Four King County beaches closed due to high bacteria levels
BELLEVUE, Wash. — During the recent hot weather, a lot of people are hitting the beach to cool off in the water. But King County says four beaches are closed due to high levels of bacteria, which means there are feces in the water, usually from people, pets or wildlife on land.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seattle's Elephant Car Wash sign's landmark status to be decided Wednesday
SEATTLE — A decision will be made Wednesday on the fate of the iconic pink Elephant Car Wash sign in Seattle. Since 1956 it sat on the corner of 6th Street and Battery Avenue until 2020. The Landmarks Preservation Board is meeting on Wednesday and on the agenda is...
Police pursuit ends with PIT maneuver on northbound I-5 in Seattle
SEATTLE — A high-speed police pursuit on northbound Interstate 5 ended in a PIT maneuver in Seattle Wednesday morning. Three right lanes of northbound I-5 near Michigan Street were initially closed around 10:35 a.m. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said all lanes reopened to traffic just before noon.
High clouds keep Seattle from 90 this afternoon
High clouds might keep Seattle from 90 this afternoon. Slight chance of mountain storm and lowland rain shower or sprinkles tonight and early Friday. Milder Friday and for several days after before warming temperatures later next week. SEATTLE — While it’s well into the 90s in Olympia and Chehalis at...
3 Hospitalized In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Tacoma (Tacoma, WA)
According to Washington State Trooper Robert Reyer, a multi-vehicle collision took place in Tacoma leading to the closure of all lanes of southbound Interstate 5. The crash was caused by racing, according to the WSP. According to the statement, three cars were racing before the crash. The cars crashed into...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Seattle water main break causes partial evacuation of nearby apartment complex
SEATTLE — A water main break in the Delridge neighborhood of Seattle caused a partial evacuation of a nearby apartment building on Monday, according to the Seattle Fire Department. The water main break was reported on the 2200 block of Southwest Holden Street. Six units of a nearby apartment...
South Seattle community bands together to save affordable housing complex
SEATTLE — The Arches Apartments on Rainier Avenue South have been affordable housing for years. The owner recently died, and the apartment building went up for sale. Theresa Morris lives in the affordable housing complex across the street called The Brighton. “It’s everything, they really try and watch the...
Seattle to clean up stretch of Interurban Trail filled with encampments, trash
SEATTLE — The City of Seattle will be cleaning up a section of the Interurban Trail on Wednesday and Thursday after receiving complaints and concerns from community members. Viewers contacted KIRO 7 last week saying part of the scenic route is now filled with trash and homeless encampments. The...
Woman dies after being struck, trapped by Seattle's light rail
SEATTLE — A 39-year-old woman died Sunday after she became trapped between a light rail train and the Mount Baker Station platform, according to the Seattle Police Department (SPD). Seattle Fire Department crews were called to the station to extricate the trapped woman, identified as Nicole Lyons, at around...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
seattlemet.com
How to See the Northern Lights Near Seattle
The best way to spot the aurora? Get out of town. Nature loves to put on a show. Nowhere does science and wonder coincide better than in the northern lights, aka the aurora borealis, which occasionally make an appearance over Washington. Usually we know it's coming, like when the Space Weather Prediction Center from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration—say that five times fast—issues a geomagnetic storm watch.
1 Person Injured In A Hit-And-Run Accident In Bellevue (Bellevue, WA)
According to the Bellevue Police, a hit-and-run incident was reported on Wednesday in Bellevue. Police stated that a woman started a car with a screwdriver in the Fred Meyer parking lot and fled the parking lot at a high rate of speed. The woman ran over a red light at...
q13fox.com
Snohomish County aims to turn motel to bridge housing in a city that banned outdoor overnight camping
EDMONDS, Wash. - A new bridge housing facility could soon open in a city that recently banned overnight outdoor camping to address homelessness. Snohomish County Government issued a purchase proposal Monday for a motel in Edmonds to become part of its permanent shelter systems. Americas Best Value Inn on Highway...
Police warn of armed robberies at ATMs in King, Pierce counties
FIFE, Wash. — Police are telling people to be vigilant after several armed robberies at ATMs in King and Pierce counties. The latest occurred at a drive-up ATM in Fife on Aug. 7, according to Renton police. The same suspects in that crime may be connected to crimes in Parkland, Bonney Lake, Puyallup, Federal Way, Kent and possibly Seattle.
1 Person Killed In A Motorcycle Crash In Everett (Everett, WA)
According to Washington State Patrol, a fatal crash was reported in Everett on Saturday night. The official stated that John Daab, 61-year-old was travelling north near 41st Street and tried to speed by another driver in Toyota RAV4 SUV. The motorcyclist hit one of its tires and was knocked off the motorcycle into a sign. He landed on the southbound left shoulder.
KING-5
Century-old Kitsap County market damaged by fire
Crews responded to a 2-alarm fire at Olalla Bay Market and Landing in Kitsap County early Tuesday morning. The waterfront store is a pillar of the Olalla community.
The Stranger
Seattle Has Lost the Battle Against Air Conditioning
After six 90-degree days in July, four such days in early August, and two more hot and dry days expected this month, the writing is on the wall. Global warming has arrived. We now live not in the anthropocene, but the capitalocene. Compound interest and the warming world are in an embrace that cannot be politically extricated. A big chunk of the US is expected to experience “heat indices above 125 degrees” in a time that can be described as right around the corner.
idesignarch.com
Elegant Classic Waterfront Estate with Sweeping Lake View
This spectacular custom home in Medina, Washington, an affluent Seattle suburb on Lake Washington, features a timeless classic design with contemporary elegance. The luxury estate has its own private 4-boat dock and an elegant terrace in the backyard. A dramatic staircase greets you at the entry, and sweeping lake view...
KING 5
Seattle, WA
20K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Seattle local newshttps://www.king5.com/
Comments / 2