Jollibee Opening Flagship Location In Times Square, Cheap Michelin Starred Restaurants I’d Like To Try, Win A Trip To Iceland- 3 Winners & More- The Rehash!

Nearly 200 Tui holidaymakers who were due to land back from Greece around midnight on Saturday instead spent the night trying to sleep on the floor of a hotel on the island of Rhodes after the flight was abruptly delayed overnight.The holiday company told passengers: “We apologise sincerely for the disappointment this may cause.”Flight TOM6625 was due to depart from Rhodes to Bournemouth at 9.55pm on Saturday and was scheduled to arrive at the Dorset airport at 12.05am.But the outbound flight was over two hours late, and did not arrive at the Greek island until after 11pm.Because the crew...

TRAVEL ・ 3 DAYS AGO