Jollibee Opening Flagship Location In Times Square, Cheap Michelin Starred Restaurants I’d Like To Try, Win A Trip To Iceland- 3 Winners & More- The Rehash!

A couple in their 50s live permanently on a cruise ship because it's cheaper than a mortgage
They hope to spend around $36,000 a year.
Model who was slapped with $2,664 fine for bringing a half-eaten Subway into Australia ‘deserved’ to have the 'book thrown at her' as devastating disease edges closer to home
A politician has taken aim at a young model after she brought home a half-eaten Subway sandwich amid growing fears foot and mouth disease could enter Australia. Perth model Jessica Lee bought a foot-long Subway sandwich while in transit at Singapore Airport last week while travelling home from Greece. However,...
An airline passenger says she was served a bottle of water on a flight instead of the vegan meal she had ordered
Miriam Porter told Insider she initially received a bottle of water for one of her meals but a flight attendant later found her some snacks.
Qantas booked a 13-month-old baby on a different flight to her parents, who then spent 20 hours on the phone trying to rebook. They're still not home.
Qantas booked an Australian couple's 13-month-old baby on a separate flight from Europe to Thailand. The pair spent over 20 hours on the phone with Qantas' help line and had to call them 55 times. They have finally managed to book a flight home 12 days after the initial departure...
I'm an American who visited Paris for the first time. Here are the 11 things that surprised me most.
I traveled abroad for the first time in my life for work and extended my trip by a few days to enjoy Paris. I was in for a bit of a culture shock.
Watch as desperate dad scampers around trying to hog as many sunbeds as possible in Tenerife
THIS is the moment a desperate dad frantically scampers about trying to secure as many sunbeds as possible at a hotel. In the brief clip filmed earlier today, the man in a t-shirt and shorts can first be seen rushing in from the left-hand side and clutching a pile of towels.
Qatar Airways passenger was forced to spend five days of her vacation without her wheelchair after it got lost
Jamila Main had to spend five days of her vacation without her wheelchair after Qatar lost it. After a friend who works at the airport found the chair, Qatar said they were still looking for it. The passenger said she lost her independence and felt "abandoned" and "terrified". A Qatar...
A Major Airline Just Launched a 15-Hour Nonstop Flight
At a time of constant flight delays and airports brimming with unclaimed luggage, a longer direct flight is almost always safer bet than a short transfer — even if, as those who've been on a flight of more than 10 hours know, it can feel like an entire life has passed by the time you land at your destination.
Rogue British tourist takes over Greek airport loudspeaker to announce six hour flight delays to the UK... before being led away by cops when they realised it was a prank
A holiday-goer was escorted away by Greek police after repeatedly making false flight delay announcements over the airport loudspeaker. The prankster jumped on the microphone at Zakynthos Airport in Zante, Greece, last Friday, incorrectly informing passengers their flights had been pushed back by up to six hours. Sam Wilson, 22,...
I took a 10-hour flight from Los Angeles to Paris. Here are the 8 biggest mistakes I made on my trip.
An Insider reporter shares the biggest lessons she learned from her mistakes on a long-haul flight abroad.
A TikToker booked an Airbnb in Bali for a romantic getaway. When she arrived, she found an overgrown ghost town.
Bree Robertson expected a luxurious property with an infinity pool. Instead, she found a vacant property with algae-filled water.
This retired train is a permanent luxury hotel on a bridge overlooking Kruger National Park
The luxe lodging overlooks South Africa's famous wildlife reserve.
Food & Wine
Take a Relaxing 'Beer Bath' at This Dreamy Icelandic Spa
The nice thing about Reykjavik, they say, is that it's really close to Iceland. It's a cheeky adage making light of the fact that the capital traditionally acts more as a springboard into this island nation's supernatural landscape. In fact, many visitors here regard it merely as the starting and...
architecturaldigest.com
Why Cape Town Should Be on Every Traveler’s List
There’s no denying that tourism industries globally have had a tough time of late. But now that things are cautiously starting to look up again, naturally stunning countries are making their way on tourists’ must-see list. Wedged between the magnificent Table Mountain and the sparkling Atlantic Ocean, there are few places as sensational as Cape Town. The surrounding Winelands alone are enough reason to visit, not to mention its cool urban edge and transformative restaurant and design scene, which in recent times, like any good South African wine, has really come into its own.
Delta Adds Non-Stop Flights To Tahiti, Cape Town and Tel Aviv
Get those bags packed as Delta Air Lines has announced non-stop routes to new destinations including Tahiti in the French Polynesian islands, as well as Cape Town, South Africa and Tel Aviv, Israel. “Offering our customers new and additional access to these international cultural powerhouses is central to our unwavering...
I spent the night in a tiny, $226 hotel room tucked away in Singapore's Changi Airport to see if it's a good deal for staycationers or travelers on layovers — take a look
Yotelair Changi Airport's Premium Queen Cabin is one of the tiniest hotel rooms in Singapore. It reminded me of a college dorm room.
Tui passengers forced to spend the night in hotel lobby after flight delayed by 17 hours
Nearly 200 Tui holidaymakers who were due to land back from Greece around midnight on Saturday instead spent the night trying to sleep on the floor of a hotel on the island of Rhodes after the flight was abruptly delayed overnight.The holiday company told passengers: “We apologise sincerely for the disappointment this may cause.”Flight TOM6625 was due to depart from Rhodes to Bournemouth at 9.55pm on Saturday and was scheduled to arrive at the Dorset airport at 12.05am.But the outbound flight was over two hours late, and did not arrive at the Greek island until after 11pm.Because the crew...
Thrillist
These Are the Most Expensive U.S. Cities to Travel to as a Tourist
A new study from UK company Money determined the ten most expensive cities to travel to based on tourism taxes in the most visited cities in the world. The list includes five cities from the United States in the top ten, with three of those cities topping the list. Tourism taxes in Honolulu, San Francisco, and Los Angeles are the highest in the world. Tourism taxes in Orlando ranked as the fifth highest in the world, while Miami came in eighth.
Simon Calder answers 13 travel questions including when to arrive at the airport and when to book flights
When to book flights for 2023?Q: Looking to go to Colombia in February 2023, travelling independently. When would you advise to book flights? Also any recommendations?“Coopon”A: Delighted to hear you are heading for the big, friendly nation of Colombia – which encapsulates many of the wonders of South America better than any other.In terms of flights: the excellent nonstop link from London Heathrow to Bogota, the Colombian capital, is likely to be much more expensive than connecting alternatives. Also, I advise you not to start in Bogota, and so an “open jaw” itinerary will be preferable anyway: out to Cartagena,...
Win A Trip For 4 To Disney World Resort In Orlando, FL- 4 Winners!
Scentsy, the official fragrance products of Walt Disney World Resort is giving away a 5 night trip for 4 to four lucky winners to Walt Disney World Resort!. The prize includes airfare, a 4-day Park Hopper tickets to Disney World, a $500 gift card and more!. We last visited Disney...
