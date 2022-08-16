Read full article on original website
Related
Upcoming rock and roll events in Maine
PORTLAND, Maine — Aimsel Ponti from the Portland Press Herald joined 207 to preview upcoming concerts in Maine, including Aerosmith in Bangor and The Ghost of Paul Revere’s final show. SHOW: Lake Street Dive with Lady Lamb. WHEN AND WHERE: Sunday, Aug. 21 at Thompson’s Point in Portland....
foxbangor.com
Pet of the week
BANGOR – Pet of the week today on Good Morning Maine featured a curious senior cat named Misty, from the Bangor Humane Society. Check out the video interview for all the details.
foxbangor.com
Ellsworth Historical Society grant
ELLSWORTH– The Ellsworth Historical Society has gotten a grant to help it repair the old Hancock County Jail…. The old Hancock County Sheriff’s home and Jail is a brick building built in 1886. It is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and officials say it...
foxbangor.com
WVII/WFVX partners with Maine Athletics to televise 3 Maine football games this season
BANGOR/ORONO – Maine Athletics has partnered with ABC 7 and Fox 22, as well as Maine’s CW, to televise three of the Black Bears’ home football games this season. The first broadcast will come on homecoming weekend when Maine hosts Monmouth on Oct. 15. Two weeks later, ABC 7 will broadcast the Black Bears’ game vs. Richmond, with the Border Battle on Nov. 19 closing out televised slate of games.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Catanese Family Benefit Saturday August 20th in Trenton
You're invited this Saturday to the Beacon Bar and Grill in Trenton for a benefit for the family of Andrew Catanese. The event takes place from Noon to 4 p.m. On May 14th, the world changed suddenly for the Catanese Family. Andrew has been going through some significant medical issues. He has been unable to work which has put extra stress on an already stressful situation.
foxbangor.com
Interview discussing vertical aeroponic gardening
BANGOR – Today on Good Morning Maine, Edee Howland joined hosts Emma Smith and Joe Cortese to discuss the future of gardening. Howland teaches vertical aeroponic gardening classes weekly at Tiller & Rye in Brewer, and is an expert on the emerging organic gardening technology. Watch the video interview...
Bangor schools will see new changes to dress code this year
BANGOR, Maine — The Bangor School Committee passed revisions to its dress code Wednesday night. The school department's Title IX and affirmative action coordinator, Dana Carver-Bialer, spearheaded the changes. "When I was tasked with really looking at this dress code policy, it felt important to me to do the...
foxbangor.com
New sunflower farm welcomes customers
DEXTER–A field of picturesque sunflowers is blooming at the Stormy Blue Farm in Dexter and now the farm’s owners are hoping to share their fields of gold with others in the community. Row after row of yellow petaled sunflowers stand tall in the sunshine at the Stormy Blue...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Take A Fall Foliage Ride On The Belfast & Moosehead Railroad
The most beautiful time of the year in Maine will be here before you know it. Just a personal opinion, but fall is my favorite time of the year. Crisp days, football, and of course, amazing foliage. There are people in many parts of the country that don't get to experience the beauty of the changing of the seasons in Maine, so I consider myself very lucky.
foxbangor.com
Gracie Theatre prepares for upcoming season
BANGOR — Husson University’s Gracie Theatre is ready to open up for its 11th season with a star-studded lineup. Headlined by legendary folk singer Tom Rush, comedian Ray Harrington and the Classic Rock Orchestra, managing artistic director Jeri Misler says this year’s season is going to hit home for many, due to the variety of Maine-based artists scheduled to perform.
Bob Marley Visited ‘Thunda Hole’ In Bar Harbor Over The Weekend
Maine’s favorite funny guy paid a visit to "Baahr Haarbahr" to just be a regular tourist. Sunday was the epitome of a perfect late summer day, so comedian Bob Marley, took full advantage, by stopping by the incredible Thunder Hole, at Acadia National Park in Bar Harbor, which features a natural rock inlet, where waves crash with a thunderous boom & high-flying foam when seas are up.
foxbangor.com
Annual fundraiser for neonatal intensive care
EAST MACHIAS – Sixteen year-old MacKenzie Schors has dedicated herself to a cause that has shaped her life since birth. She is the founder of “MacKenzie’s Miracles” which works to fundraise and bring awareness to premature births. Her next fundraising event is the 3rd Annual MacKenzie’s...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
foxbangor.com
Red Knights Motorcycle Club hosts second Ride for Charity
LAGRANGE — “It means so much to us. the first initial finding out he had cancer was overwhelming and they were right there.”. Elizabeth Ames is supporting her son through his battle with cancer, but she’s not alone. In its second ride for charity event, the Red...
Local CBS Affiliate To Add Extra Hour Of News To Their Station
For years, WABI TV5 has offered the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" in their 4 PM programming slot. Ellen hit the airwaves in the fall of 2003. This past May, Ellen celebrated the airing of her final show. While WABI has been filling that slot with reruns and "Best Of" episodes of "Ellen", that will all change at the end of this month.
foxbangor.com
Samantha Hegmann-Wary named Maine interim athletic director
ORONO – The University of Maine has announced Samantha Hegmann-Wary as the interim athletic director, effective Sept. 1. Hegmann-Wary will lead Maine Athletics while the university continues its national search to replace Ken Ralph, who accepted a job as athletic director for Southwestern University last week. Hegmann-Wary said President Joan Ferrini-Mundy is looking to have a permanent athletic director in place by Jan. 1, 2023.
One of Maine’s Favorite Haunted Attractions Is Opening Back Up This Year
If you tend to get a rush when you get scared, then you most likely enjoy going into haunted houses. Or, you could be someone that likes to see their friends or family get scared. Not going to lie, jump scares get me, and not in a good way. I...
Orrington’s Wiswell Farm Owners Say Thank You, Bye to Customers
After more than 40 years in business, the owners of the Wiswell Farm Greenhouse in Orrington are calling it a career. The Wiswell Farm is hard to miss, as you enter Orrington on the River Road, also known as Route 15. There's the big white farmhouse, the small piece of white picket fencing, and the huge historic white barn. On the side of the barn is an 80-foot mural of the town's history, celebrating its bicentennial. Ask anyone who visits Orrington and that's likely the first thing they'll mention. That barn, by the way, was built in 1872, and the farmhouse has been home to 9 generations of the Wiswell family. It's the only residence that's still occupied by descendants of the town's original settlers.
Solar power in Maine
With the passage of LD 1711 by the Maine Legislature in 2019, Maine has seen an increase in solar projects being brought to Maine town planning boards. Governor Janet Mills has encouraged the expansion of solar power in Maine since taking office in 2019. Mills also campaigned on this while she was running as a candidate for governor. The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation, and Forestry (DACF) does support the state of Maine pursuing renewable green energy uses, but they prefer that commercial projects not be located on agricultural lands whenever possible due to the limited soil that is available for agricultural use in the state.
foxbangor.com
Bangor All-Stars reflect on the ‘best summer ever’ after trip to Little League World Series regionals
BREWER – “It was a dream come true, playing with all of our best friends and playing the sport that we love,” said Daxton Gifford, reflecting on his summer. Gifford was one of 13 players for Bangor East and West Little League’s 11-12 year old all star team- and they had quite the summer.
foxbangor.com
Maine hires Molly Engstrom as new women’s hockey head coach
ORONO – Maine women’s hockey has hired Molly Engstrom as their seventh head coach in program history. Maine Athletics announced on Tuesday that Engstrom will take over as head coach for Maine women’s hockey after former coaches Richard and Sara Reichenbach parted ways with the university in late July.
Comments / 0