MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The wet, cloudy weather continues to start the weekend. Occasional showers are expected Friday as things stay unsettled, but rainfall will be splotchy, with some locations not getting much rain, while others could see downpours — especially in western Minnesota in the afternoon. Pop-up storms are possible along the Interstate 35 corridor in the early to mid-afternoon hours.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO