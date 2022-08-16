Read full article on original website
Project to repair concrete pavement on I-35W in north metro begins
BLAINE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Drivers in the north metro should be prepared to face some delays in the coming weeks on I-35W as the state begins a new project. The Minnesota Department of Transportation kicked off a six-week project on Sunday to repair concrete pavement on I-35W in Blaine to the northern split.
Fatal crash: Driver run over by multiple vehicles on I-94 in St. Paul
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A driver on Interstate-94 and Highway 280 was killed after being struck and run over early Saturday morning in Ramsey County. The Minnesota State Patrol said a Chevrolet Cobalt was traveling Eastbound on I-94 when it went into the median and struck the guard rail near Highway 280 just before 3:30 a.m. in St. Paul.
Minnesota State Fair safety: Fair police chief says department is prepared
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (FOX 9) - New Minnesota State Fair Police Chief Ron Knafla is confident that this year's fair will go off without a hitch after the police department was able to round out hiring its staff this past week. Earlier this month, the chief wrote a letter to...
Minnesota weather: Cloudy and rainy to start the weekend
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The wet, cloudy weather continues to start the weekend. Occasional showers are expected Friday as things stay unsettled, but rainfall will be splotchy, with some locations not getting much rain, while others could see downpours — especially in western Minnesota in the afternoon. Pop-up storms are possible along the Interstate 35 corridor in the early to mid-afternoon hours.
Carjacking attempt leads to gunfight between groups, suspects still on the loose
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minneapolis police are searching for three suspects that attempted a carjacking Friday, leading to both the victim and perpetrators shooting at each other. According to MPD, officers responded to the report of a shooting at 2200 10th Ave S. Once onsite, they found a man with...
Stillwater volunteer firefighter battling rare disease, overwhelmed by community
Late last month a volunteer Stillwater firefighter returned from a work trip to northern Minnesota with a virus his family thought at first was COVID-19. But within days, his headache, sore throat and body aches turned into paralysis of his face and neck, leaving him unable to breathe, speak or swallow.
25 arrested in federal violent crime crackdown in Twin Cities, Rochester
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - More than two dozen suspects were arrested Thursday in connection to the U.S. Attorney's Office's effort to crackdown on violent crime in the Twin Cities and greater Minnesota. U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger, as well as other federal, state and local officials, held a news conference Friday...
Wrongful death lawsuit filed in 6-year-old Eli Hart's killing
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The father of 6-year-old Eli Hart has filed a wrongful death lawsuit related to his son's killing. The lawsuit filed by Eli Hart's father, Tory Hart, named Dakota County and two Dakota County employees, Sherri Larson and Beth Dehner, and is seeking more than $75,000 in damages, court records show.
Public asked to help MSP bomb sniffing dog win TSA's 'Cutest Canine' contest
(FOX 9) - EEbbers, a TSA-trained explosive sniffing dog, has worked to help keep Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) safe for the last seven years. Now, as he prepares to retire at the end of the month, he and his handlers are hoping he can finally get the recognition he deserves by winning the agency's 2022 Cutest Canine Contest.
Family of Philando Castile keeps his memory alive with fundraiser
Philando Castile was shot and killed by then St. Anthony police officer Jeronimo Yanez, during a traffic stop in Falcon Heights in 2016. On Sunday, Castile’s loved ones continued to work to keep his memory alive through the Philando Castile Memorial Scholarship Fund.
Minnesotan teen named to national high school All-American bowling team
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A recent graduate from New Prague High School has received some national attention this summer, after the accomplished Minnesota bowler was selected to a list of nationwide stand-outs. Adam Pankow loves bowling, and if you watch him in action, it seems like the game loves him...
An unlikely friendship leads to new chapter for Minneapolis community group ‘A Mother’s Love’
You might recognize the pink sweatshirts at crime scenes but while "A Mother’s Love" consoles families hurt by violence. The real mission is to prevent the violence. A team of women do that by teaching things like parenting skills, finding a job, finance, how to survive trauma and more. They empower women.
