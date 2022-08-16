ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edina, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox9.com

Project to repair concrete pavement on I-35W in north metro begins

BLAINE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Drivers in the north metro should be prepared to face some delays in the coming weeks on I-35W as the state begins a new project. The Minnesota Department of Transportation kicked off a six-week project on Sunday to repair concrete pavement on I-35W in Blaine to the northern split.
BLAINE, MN
fox9.com

Fatal crash: Driver run over by multiple vehicles on I-94 in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A driver on Interstate-94 and Highway 280 was killed after being struck and run over early Saturday morning in Ramsey County. The Minnesota State Patrol said a Chevrolet Cobalt was traveling Eastbound on I-94 when it went into the median and struck the guard rail near Highway 280 just before 3:30 a.m. in St. Paul.
SAINT PAUL, MN
fox9.com

Minnesota weather: Cloudy and rainy to start the weekend

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The wet, cloudy weather continues to start the weekend. Occasional showers are expected Friday as things stay unsettled, but rainfall will be splotchy, with some locations not getting much rain, while others could see downpours — especially in western Minnesota in the afternoon. Pop-up storms are possible along the Interstate 35 corridor in the early to mid-afternoon hours.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Traffic
City
Edina, MN
fox9.com

Carjacking attempt leads to gunfight between groups, suspects still on the loose

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minneapolis police are searching for three suspects that attempted a carjacking Friday, leading to both the victim and perpetrators shooting at each other. According to MPD, officers responded to the report of a shooting at 2200 10th Ave S. Once onsite, they found a man with...
fox9.com

25 arrested in federal violent crime crackdown in Twin Cities, Rochester

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - More than two dozen suspects were arrested Thursday in connection to the U.S. Attorney's Office's effort to crackdown on violent crime in the Twin Cities and greater Minnesota. U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger, as well as other federal, state and local officials, held a news conference Friday...
ROCHESTER, MN
fox9.com

Wrongful death lawsuit filed in 6-year-old Eli Hart's killing

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The father of 6-year-old Eli Hart has filed a wrongful death lawsuit related to his son's killing. The lawsuit filed by Eli Hart's father, Tory Hart, named Dakota County and two Dakota County employees, Sherri Larson and Beth Dehner, and is seeking more than $75,000 in damages, court records show.
MOUND, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cornelia#Traffic Condition#Fox#Interstate 35w#Mndot
fox9.com

Public asked to help MSP bomb sniffing dog win TSA's 'Cutest Canine' contest

(FOX 9) - EEbbers, a TSA-trained explosive sniffing dog, has worked to help keep Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) safe for the last seven years. Now, as he prepares to retire at the end of the month, he and his handlers are hoping he can finally get the recognition he deserves by winning the agency's 2022 Cutest Canine Contest.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy