“At a crisis point”: Homes are out of reach for many Colorado teachers. What does that mean for schools?

Colorado's second largest school district is facing a critical issue as the new year begins. Jefferson County Public Schools must now decide if it will close and consolidate any schools due to dwindling enrollment numbers. Growth in several Jeffco elementary schools has been so slow, the school district might need to close some schools and move students around.If schools were to close, it would be the third round of closures in three years due to declining enrollment -- the result of changing demographics, short supply of housing and even declining birth rates, which have been falling continuously for over a decade,...

JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO