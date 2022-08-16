“At a crisis point”: Homes are out of reach for many Colorado teachers. What does that mean for schools?

Read full article on original website
ChelleD
2d ago
I grew up overseas and the American school provided affordable housing for the teachers. Maybe that is something that could be taken into consideration.
Colorado teachers have the largest pay disparity in the country
COLORADO, USA — Colorado is number one! Except Colorado does not want to be number one on this list. The Economic Policy Institute published a report highlighting the pay disparity between teachers and other careers. Colorado is number one, or last, in the largest pay gap. On average, college-educated...
Wildfire smoke to impact Colorado Friday
Wildfire smoke from fires in the Pacific Northwest will make its way to Colorado on Friday.
KRDO
Power outage in northern Colorado Springs affecting nearly 800 people
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) is working on a power outage in northern Colorado Springs. The outage started at 4 p.m. and is expected to be fixed by 8 p.m. according to the CSU website. KRDO has received reports that the traffic lights are out in...
5280.com
4 ADA-Compliant Colorado Hot Springs
The pure, unrivaled delight of sinking into a steamy pool of natural, mineral-rich, hot springs water can be a compelling reward for hiking miles into the backcountry to one of Colorado’s rare wild hot springs. Thanks to the state’s dozens of commercial hot springs pools, however, anyone who doesn’t want to navigate a long, steep, rugged trail—or can’t, perhaps because they use walkers, wheelchairs, and other mobility aids—can still enjoy the blissful experience.
heartoftherockiesradio.com
Colorado State Forest Service Accepting Applications for the Forest Restoration & Wildfire Risk Mitigation Program
The Colorado State Forest Service announced yesterday that it is now accepting applications for the Forest Restoration and Wildfire Risk Mitigation Grant Program. $15 million dollars will be available. All kinds of groups are eligible to apply for the grants, including community groups, homeowner associations, utilities, and non-profits. CSFS said...
Summit Daily News
Two Denver recovery clinics helping to supplement behavioral health care access in Summit County soon to become neighbors
The end of September will bring another milestone for behavioral health access in Summit County. By Sept. 21, there will officially be three medical resources all in one space on the third floor of the Medical Office Building in Frisco. Front Range Clinic, Mile High Behavioral Healthcare and the Summit...
Summit Daily News
Feds announce plans for Colorado River water reductions
ARIZONA — Arizona and Nevada will see less water from the Colorado River under new plans released Tuesday by the federal federal government because of ongoing and severe drought. The U.S. Department of Interior said water releases from Glen Canyon Dam in Arizona and Hoover Dam at the Arizona-Nevada...
Two Colorado Counties Rank as Being the Healthiest Nationwide
U.S. News and World Report recently released their annual rankings for the healthiest communities around the country and based on the findings, Coloradans appear to be in pretty good shape. Two counties in Colorado earned top spots on the list, but first, it's important to know how the data is...
More Colorado cities moving to not profit off a state-imposed fee
Three of Colorado’s largest cities have changed, or are in the process of changing, city laws that allowed for collecting sales taxes on government fees. Denver on Monday passed, on first reading, an ordinance “to exempt from taxation certain fees.” If the measure passes a second reading Aug. 22, it will become law.
Jeffco Public Schools facing low enrollment
Colorado's second largest school district is facing a critical issue as the new year begins. Jefferson County Public Schools must now decide if it will close and consolidate any schools due to dwindling enrollment numbers. Growth in several Jeffco elementary schools has been so slow, the school district might need to close some schools and move students around.If schools were to close, it would be the third round of closures in three years due to declining enrollment -- the result of changing demographics, short supply of housing and even declining birth rates, which have been falling continuously for over a decade,...
Colorado is the nation’s cocaine use capital
According to the survey, 2.24% of Colorado's 12+ population reported using cocaine in the past year. This puts Colorado first in the U.S., followed by New Hampshire, Vermont, New York and California.
9News
More money, more problems with TABOR; Next with Kyle Clark full show (8/17/22)
Drought still reigns on the eastern plains. - More TABOR issues, because money is never simple. - Aurora's new Poet Laureate is homegrown. - Word of Thanks.
Two new Colorado River reservoirs are rising on the Front Range, are they the last of their kind?
As two major new water storage projects designed to capture the flows of the drought-strapped Colorado River are rising on Colorado’s urban Front Range, observers say they represent the end of an era on the river. The projects, Northern Water’s Chimney Hollow Reservoir west of Berthoud, and Denver Water’s...
Colorado spends $70 million to electrify school buses, but GOP objects
In the next decade, Colorado hopes to replace its existing school buses with a new, greener fleet.Driving the news: The effort is starting with $65 million in state dollars and will get a boost from last year's $5 billion federal infrastructure bill, our education partners at Chalkbeat report.The money will buy electric buses, as well as those fueled by compressed natural gas and propane, which can travel longer ranges in rural communities.The federal effort prioritizes rural and tribal schools, while the state is giving first dibs to higher-poverty schools. New buses cost twice as much as traditional ones, but officials...
4 reasons you might not get Colorado Cash Back
Colorado Cash Back checks are arriving to mailboxes across our state. As of Aug. 17, more than 1.2 million checks have been cashed, according to Gov. Jared Polis' office.
Denver-area homebuyers need one of the highest incomes in the country
The National Association of Realtors calculates the amount needed to afford payments in 187 U.S. metro areas. In the second quarter of 2022, Colorado households need to have higher incomes than anywhere in the nation except coastal California cities and Honolulu
coloradotimesrecorder.com
CO Statehouse Candidate Proposed Dissolving America, Shared Conspiracies, & Claims Racist Economist as Mentor
Shana Black, Colorado Republican running for the state Legislature, once proposed “dissolving” the United States by exiling Democratic regions of the country. She also shared numerous conspiracy theories and told GOP delegates during her primary campaign that she was privileged to study under a notoriously racist libertarian scholar. Black, a retired family law attorney now running for House District 18 in Colorado Springs, claims Cato Institute founder Murray Rothbard as her intellectual mentor.
KKTV
Pueblo West High School threat deemed fake; school off lockdown status
PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KKTV) - UPDATE (9:45 a.m.): The district says it has confirmed the threat is not credible. The school has resumed normal operations. PREVIOUS (7 a.m.): Pueblo West High School is under a security status Thursday morning while authorities investigate a potential threat. The high school posted to...
9News
So it begins: First snow falls in Colorado
ALMA, Colorado — Reports of the first dusting of snow for the season made their way to the Front Range on Wednesday morning. It was spotted on the peaks near Alma. It is normal for the first dusting to happen in the second half of August. Last year, the...
cpr.org
More than two decades after closing, a chairlift could run this winter at Cuchara Mountain Park, and it may soon be operated by a local non-profit
Lifts haven’t turned at the old ski area since 2000, but Huerfano County owns the 50-acre Cuchara Mountain Park at the base of the mountain southwest of Pueblo. The park provides public access to the area and to the surrounding national forest land. The Board of County Commissioners reached...
