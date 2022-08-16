ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Royalton, OH

iheart.com

Teenage thugs threaten cops during gun bust in Ohio

Authorities say aggressive teenagers threatened Ohio police officers during a gun bust arrest on July 30. The Akron Police Department said a 17-year-old was arrested after officers stopped a vehicle with five teenagers and five loaded guns inside. Bystanders apparently harassed the officers as they were conducting the arrest.
AKRON, OH
WFMJ.com

Austintown man indicted for Girard murder

The Trumbull County Grand Jury has handed up a one-count indictment charging an Austintown man with the murder of a Girard man. A hearing is scheduled in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court for 21-year-old Cole Conti, who has been held in the county jail on a $750,000 bond since his arrest on July 30.
GIRARD, OH
WKBN

Former Warren attorney enters plea in drug house case

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A former attorney in Warren was finally arraigned Monday and pleaded not guilty to permitting drug abuse at her home. Maridee Costanzo entered the plea Monday in Warren Municipal Court. A hearing is set for Aug. 23. Bond was set at $1,500 and she was also appointed an attorney. A warrant […]
WARREN, OH
cleveland19.com

Family members find victim with fatal gunshot wounds inside Mansfield home

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Mansfield detectives are asking the public to come forward if they have information about an apparent homicide that occurred on Tuesday night because “details are very limited” at this time. According to Mansfield police, officers were initially dispatched at 7:24 p.m. after family members...
MANSFIELD, OH
cleveland19.com

Mitchell’s Ice Cream thief remains unidentified, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are searching for the identity of a man that stole from Mitchell’s Ice Cream on West 25th Street several times. Police said that on Aug. 16, the man entered Mitchell’s, used the restroom, noticing four boxes on the floor. He reportedly took...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Police say woman fights off carjacker attempt in Akron

AKRON, Ohio — A 58-year-old woman is being credited with fighting off an attempted carjacker in Akron on Wednesday evening. Police say it was around 7:50 p.m. when the incident happened in the area of West Market Street and West Street. The woman told police a black SUV pulled...
AKRON, OH
WTRF- 7News

Police say woman used drugs at public park in Brilliant

BRILLIANT, Ohio (WTRF) – Wells Township Police say they arrested a woman for allegedly using drugs at a local park. Amber Folda from Brilliant was caught on surveillance video using a hypodermic needle at the pavilion at the South End Park Tuesday night around 9:30. Police saw the video this morning and issued a warrant […]
BRILLIANT, OH

