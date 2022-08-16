Read full article on original website
Ohio Supreme Court upholds death sentence for Cleveland man who kidnapped, tortured, killed Alianna DeFreeze
CLEVELAND, Ohio— The Ohio Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the death sentence for the man who kidnapped, raped, tortured and killed 14-year-old Alianna DeFreeze on her way to school in 2017. The high court unanimously upheld the death penalty for Christopher Whitaker, 49, who grabbed Alianna after she departed...
Death sentence upheld for Alianna DeFreeze killer
The man who kidnapped 14-year-old Alianna DeFreeze in 2017 then raped, tortured and murdered the girl with a power drill and other tools will remain on death row.
Attorney: Murder suspect’s ID needs thrown out
n a motion filed Wednesday, attorney Lynn Maro told Judge John Durkin the identification should be thrown out because detectives did not conduct a proper photo lineup.
cleveland19.com
Eastlake police: Female victim shot in face, male taken into custody for questioning
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Eastlake police said a female was shot in the face on Wednesday afternoon. The first call for shots fired in the 1200 block of East 344th Street came in at 2:38 p.m., according to the Eastlake Police Department. Officers found the female victim at the scene...
iheart.com
Teenage thugs threaten cops during gun bust in Ohio
Authorities say aggressive teenagers threatened Ohio police officers during a gun bust arrest on July 30. The Akron Police Department said a 17-year-old was arrested after officers stopped a vehicle with five teenagers and five loaded guns inside. Bystanders apparently harassed the officers as they were conducting the arrest.
Valley attorney pleads guilty to insurance fraud
A Valley attorney pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges that he inflated claims and raked in close to $800,000.
WFMJ.com
Austintown man indicted for Girard murder
The Trumbull County Grand Jury has handed up a one-count indictment charging an Austintown man with the murder of a Girard man. A hearing is scheduled in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court for 21-year-old Cole Conti, who has been held in the county jail on a $750,000 bond since his arrest on July 30.
Former Warren attorney enters plea in drug house case
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A former attorney in Warren was finally arraigned Monday and pleaded not guilty to permitting drug abuse at her home. Maridee Costanzo entered the plea Monday in Warren Municipal Court. A hearing is set for Aug. 23. Bond was set at $1,500 and she was also appointed an attorney. A warrant […]
cleveland19.com
Family members find victim with fatal gunshot wounds inside Mansfield home
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Mansfield detectives are asking the public to come forward if they have information about an apparent homicide that occurred on Tuesday night because “details are very limited” at this time. According to Mansfield police, officers were initially dispatched at 7:24 p.m. after family members...
cleveland19.com
Mitchell’s Ice Cream thief remains unidentified, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are searching for the identity of a man that stole from Mitchell’s Ice Cream on West 25th Street several times. Police said that on Aug. 16, the man entered Mitchell’s, used the restroom, noticing four boxes on the floor. He reportedly took...
cleveland19.com
Akron family desperate for justice 2 years after 8-year-old was killed at birthday party
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s been two years since 8-year-old Mikayla Pickett was gunned down at a birthday party in Akron and her killer is still walking free. The little girl’s family is calling on Akron police to do more to close her case. “She was smart,” said...
Florida man cyberstalked Summit County judge’s family; girlfriend extorted judge’s ex, feds say
AKRON, Ohio— A Florida man sent harassing emails and photos of what he said was his girlfriend’s miscarriage to several people, including a Summit County judge, her family members and FBI agents, according to authorities. Akil Larry Joseph, 31, and his girlfriend Alexa Logan, 30, also tried to...
Akron man sentenced to life in prison for raping, strangling woman
A 35-year-old Akron man will spend the rest of his life in prison for breaking into a woman's home in 2020 and raping and strangling her.
Youngstown man charged on 2 counts of attempted kidnapping
A man who was arrested following a fight call Monday was charged today in municipal court with two counts of attempted kidnapping.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland Police: suspects who assaulted man and woman at Twist Social Club wanted
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are looking for the identity of individuals involved in a felonious assault that took place on July 31. According to police, around 1:45 a.m. outside of Twist Social Club, located in the 11600 block of Clifton Boulevard, the individuals assaulted a man and woman resulting in serious physical harm.
Female shot in face during Eastlake shooting: Police
A female was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Eastlake Wednesday afternoon.
cleveland19.com
Victims slam prison sentence of neighbor who allegedly fired gun during altercation last summer
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland man has been sentenced to three to four years in prison after neighbors said he harassed them repeatedly, ultimately firing a gun during an argument. Branson Gunter previously pleaded guilty to felonious assault, having weapons while under disability, and attempting to have weapons while...
Police still looking for loose wallaby in Stark County
Police in a small Stark County village are still looking for a wallaby that had been spotted roaming in the area last week.
Police say woman fights off carjacker attempt in Akron
AKRON, Ohio — A 58-year-old woman is being credited with fighting off an attempted carjacker in Akron on Wednesday evening. Police say it was around 7:50 p.m. when the incident happened in the area of West Market Street and West Street. The woman told police a black SUV pulled...
Police say woman used drugs at public park in Brilliant
BRILLIANT, Ohio (WTRF) – Wells Township Police say they arrested a woman for allegedly using drugs at a local park. Amber Folda from Brilliant was caught on surveillance video using a hypodermic needle at the pavilion at the South End Park Tuesday night around 9:30. Police saw the video this morning and issued a warrant […]
