Family Desperate For Answers After Father's Body Found In Washington County

*Update: The Washington County Sheriff's Office has reached out to say that a "Fusion Alert" through OSBI had been issued and deputies were following leads and looking for Bennet daily. They say the investigation led them to not release information to the media that would impact the case.

A Green Country family said the past month has been a nightmare after their 92-year-old father went missing in Washington County.

His body was found near Copan yesterday and the family says they have more questions than answers.

"Like a nightmare, people really just don't know what it's like until it happens to you, not knowing where he's at, what friends does he have," said Billy Jo Bennett's son, Timothy Bennett.

Timothy Bennett said his dad Billy Jo went missing on July 12, but his body was found Monday in an oilfield near a pumpjack in Copan.

Timothy said the family is confused because Billy Jo hasn't worked in the oilfields in five years.

"He was good-hearted, he would do anything for anybody if he had it ya know," Timothy said.

Timothy and his daughter Breanna said once Billy Jo went missing, they gave all of the information to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

"I mean we already kind of knew the outcome of what happened to my grandpa, it was just how quickly we could have found him," Breanna said.

Breanna said the sheriff's office told them they'd entered Billy Jo and his vehicle as a missing person into the National Crime Information Center and shared information with other agencies, including in Kansas, but the family was hoping a silver alert would have been issued.

"It does take time which I understand it was just we didn't have time on our hands, it was cut super short and we were just super worried," Breanna said.

Timothy said while he believes there wasn't any foul play, he still wants to know what exactly happened to his dad.

"For some reason, he went down that long dirt road, I don't know what was in his mind, what he was thinking," he said.

We called the sheriff's office to ask about the silver alert, but haven't heard back yet.