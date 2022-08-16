Read full article on original website
Abortion, ‘an incredibly difficult intimate choice,’ should stay legal in Pa., nurses and doctors say
Nurse Megan Corle has held the hands and shed tears with mothers faced with a decision after being told the baby they are carrying has a life-limiting disease and that their own life is threatened by continuing their pregnancy. “These are patients making a choice, an incredibly difficult intimate choice....
Doug Mastriano and Scott Perry are wrong for Pennsylvania | PennLive letters
In the old days, there were not many differences between Republican and Democrat politicians. Yes, the former tended to lean slightly right and the latter a bit to the left. But, with few exceptions, they held as sacred the US Constitution and the laws of the land. That was then;...
Lancaster County commissioners’ effort to call for an end to no-excuse mail-in voting defeated
Pennsylvania’s county commissioners have overwhelmingly rejected a resolution calling for an end to no-excuse mail-in voting in the commonwealth. Lancaster County Commissioners Ray D’Agostino and Joshua Parsons, both Republicans, made the argument at the county commissioners annual meeting that the increase in mailed-in ballots has exhausted elections officials and fueled conspiracies around voter fraud.
Congress, local leaders should step up to tackle climate change | PennLive letters
A few weeks ago, the U.S. Supreme Court dealt a heavy blow to efforts to tackle climate change. Their ruling in the case of West Virginia vs. EPA restricts the authority of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to limit carbon emissions from power plants, which account for about a quarter of the nation’s climate pollution.
PennDOT schedules several central Pa. job fairs including one Friday
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will host a recruitment event Friday for job seekers to learn about winter temporary and permanent CDL operator (starting pay is $21/hr.), transportation equipment operator trainee ($19.38/hr.), and diesel and construction equipment mechanic (starting pay is $25.91/hr.) positions the department offers in Lebanon County.
Tighter control over fish stocking in Pa. moves to public comment stage
Targeting the spread of invasive species and aquatic pathogens, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission is moving forward with a proposal for tighter restrictions on fish stocking in the state. Under the proposed regulation, the commission would require anyone stocking fish in Pennsylvania to first obtain authorization from the agency...
21 recent workplace deaths produce call for southcentral Pa. employers to do better
Workplace fatalities rose by about 30% during the past year in a 14-county area that includes the Harrisburg region, federal officials said Thursday. The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration cited 21 deaths in the region since last Oct. 1 and said most were preventable. OSHA called on employers to...
Polio in wastewater raises concerns over COVID-19 disruptions, vaccine ‘disinformation’
A 20-year-old New York man was recently diagnosed with polio, which paralyzed his legs. Polio once crippled or killed many young people in the United States, but was essentially wiped out during the 1960s following development of a vaccine. Because the New York man, who wasn’t vaccinated against polio, hadn’t...
Stores we wish for; injured boy gets a smile; Wildcat’s last ride: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Thursday, August 18, 2022. How to get this free newsletter and others emailed to you. High: 86; Low: 64. Partly sunny. Wish list: There are stores that central Pennsylvanians love but can’t get to easily. Here’s a list of about three dozen places we’d like to see open in the region.
102-year-old Pennsylvania woman hits the slots for her birthday
What a way to celebrate over a century of living. A woman from Pennsylvania partied it up for her 102nd birthday by going to a casino. SIMILAR STORIES: Pennsylvania woman welcomes 100th great-grandchild. Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 reports how Jane Hellstern—who grew up in Overbrook and ran a beauty parlor...
These are the 35 stores you’d most like to see open in central Pa.
Trader Joe’s and REI Co-op have recently made their debuts in the Harrisburg area. And WaWa is about to open a number of new stores here as well.
Pennsylvania man finds rare pearl in clam he was about to eat
It was a gem of a discovery. A Pennsylvania man found a rare purple pearl in a clam he was served while dining out. SIMILAR STORIES: A Red Lobster in Meridian, Miss. Saves a second rare orange lobster found at the chain in the last month. NBC 10 Philadelphia reports...
PennLive’s Keystone Elite: These 11 running backs could be the best in Pa. in 2022
The Keystone State has a history of producing some pretty, darned good running backs, and when those Friday night lights kick on in just a few weeks there will be plenty of talented guys carrying on that tradition. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here.
Pa. trooper charged with drunken driving during his morning shift
A Pennsylvania State Police trooper based in York County is accused of driving under the influence while working this week. Joshua M. Ravel, 26, was under the influence of alcohol during his Monday morning shift, police said. Ravel is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and cited with...
Pa. police officer, Ironman athlete who beat cancer dies in bicycle crash: reports
A veteran police officer and cancer survivor who was training for an upcoming Ironman competition died in a bicycle crash on Saturday in Lancaster County, according to multiple media reports. According to LancasterOnline, state police said Brian Kozera, 44, of Blue Bell, Montgomery County, was riding his bicycle on Nolt...
Central Pa. restaurants combat inflation by raising menu prices: ‘Right now, it’s tough’
As inflation squeezes Pennsylvania residents’ budgets, area restaurants are doing their best to lure customers into dining rooms. Strategies range from ramping up promotions and coupons, to swapping out high-priced menu items for less-expensive alternatives. These days it’s not uncommon to pay $17 for artisan personal pizzas, $60 for steak dinners and $18 for burgers.
Authorities deem two central Pa. fatal crashes ‘not criminal in nature’
Two fatal crashes in Lancaster County will not result in charges, the district attorney’s office said Thursday. Both crashes occurred near the intersection of Route 72, also known as Lancaster Road, and Lititz Road in East Hempfield Township. The DA’s office said in both crashes, the tractor-trailer drivers’ actions...
Pa. woman dies in house fire: report
An elderly woman died in a house fire this morning in Washington County, according to a story from WPXI. The call for the fire came in at 5:25 a.m. at a home on Swihart Road in Cecil Township, the township’s fire chief told the news station. According to the...
Dozens of burglaries and car thefts happening in eastern Pa.: police
When it comes to car thefts, proceed with caution!. According to 6ABC, authorities who are investigating dozens of burglaries and car thefts in Bucks County have reason to believe the criminals are operating in a wider area. The Warrington Township Police Department released surveillance video and pictures from early Wednesday...
Pa. man tells police he ‘wanted to’ catch his building on fire: report
An Allegheny County man is accused of stealing his neighbor’s wreath and setting it on fire, something he told investigators was possibly meant to burn down the building. 33-year-old Mark Douglas Daniels is accused of taking the wreath from his neighbor’s door on Aug. 11, plus a wood trim from her landing, and burning them on the front porch, TribLive reported from court records.
