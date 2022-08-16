ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

PennLive.com

Lancaster County commissioners' effort to call for an end to no-excuse mail-in voting defeated

Pennsylvania’s county commissioners have overwhelmingly rejected a resolution calling for an end to no-excuse mail-in voting in the commonwealth. Lancaster County Commissioners Ray D’Agostino and Joshua Parsons, both Republicans, made the argument at the county commissioners annual meeting that the increase in mailed-in ballots has exhausted elections officials and fueled conspiracies around voter fraud.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
PennLive.com

PennDOT schedules several central Pa. job fairs including one Friday

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will host a recruitment event Friday for job seekers to learn about winter temporary and permanent CDL operator (starting pay is $21/hr.), transportation equipment operator trainee ($19.38/hr.), and diesel and construction equipment mechanic (starting pay is $25.91/hr.) positions the department offers in Lebanon County.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
Person
Jared Solomon
Person
Bernie Sanders
#Open Primaries#Election State#Republican Primary#Political Party#House#Democrats#Republicans#Democratic#Villanova University
PennLive.com

Central Pa. restaurants combat inflation by raising menu prices: 'Right now, it's tough'

As inflation squeezes Pennsylvania residents’ budgets, area restaurants are doing their best to lure customers into dining rooms. Strategies range from ramping up promotions and coupons, to swapping out high-priced menu items for less-expensive alternatives. These days it’s not uncommon to pay $17 for artisan personal pizzas, $60 for steak dinners and $18 for burgers.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Pa. woman dies in house fire: report

An elderly woman died in a house fire this morning in Washington County, according to a story from WPXI. The call for the fire came in at 5:25 a.m. at a home on Swihart Road in Cecil Township, the township’s fire chief told the news station. According to the...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. man tells police he 'wanted to' catch his building on fire: report

An Allegheny County man is accused of stealing his neighbor’s wreath and setting it on fire, something he told investigators was possibly meant to burn down the building. 33-year-old Mark Douglas Daniels is accused of taking the wreath from his neighbor’s door on Aug. 11, plus a wood trim from her landing, and burning them on the front porch, TribLive reported from court records.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

